Orange County Polo Club girls building a solid foundation

Josie Geiler Allen of Newport Harbor, Leigh Bertea of Mater Dei and Penny Steffens of Corona del Mar, from left, pose with their favorite horses at the Orange County Polo Club on Tuesday.

There is a old joke about a person who tried to play water polo, but the horse couldn’t swim.

Orange County is definitely a hotbed for water polo. But a group of local girls is also making noise on land, as well as on horseback.

Orange County Polo Club, based in Silverado, recently completed its first interscholastic girls’ varsity season. Mater Dei High junior Leigh Bertea, Corona del Mar High sophomore Penny Steffens, Newport Harbor High freshman Josie Geiler Allen and Huntington Beach High senior Sage Slack led the way.

The quartet got to the final game of the United States Polo Assn. Western Interscholastic Regionals tournament on March 1, before dropping a close 6-5 decision against host Lakeside.

Penny Steffens, Leigh Bertea, and Josie Geiler Allen, from left, had a memorable season for the Orange County Polo Club’s interscholastic varsity women’s team. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Though the season ended a win short of nationals, hopes are extremely high for next year with only Slack graduating.

“We’re going to nationals next year,” said Heather Perkins of OC Polo Club, who coaches the team and also manages the club. “You can quote me on that. We’ve got it. We should have had it this year, but we’ve got it next year.”

Perkins spoke with pride about how the girls lost by 10 goals to Lakeside last fall, only to come up just short this time around. Missing four out of five penalty shots was the main culprit.

“We used to get our butts kicked all of the time by [Lakeside],” said Bertea, who lives in Laguna Beach. “It’s just so much of an improvement. It shows the team’s growth. It shows our mental growth, how well we can handle losses or train harder.”

Laguna Beach resident Leigh Bertea prepares her riding partner during practice for the Orange County Polo Club’s interscholastic girls’ team, based in Silverado, on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The club is located in Silverado Canyon, which seems like a different world, though the club advertises it as just 30 minutes from Newport Beach. The young women go out there multiple times per week to perfect their skills.

Bertea, Steffens and Slack grew up jumping with horses, but playing polo has been a more recent interest for the teenagers.

“During COVID, my mom wanted me to do things where I actually had to interact with other people,” said Steffens, in her typical witty manner.

For Geiler Allen, however, polo runs in her blood. The OC Polo Club is a family business.

The club, formerly known as the Winston Polo Club, traces its beginnings to an area near Anaheim Stadium more than 30 years ago. Geiler Allen’s grandfather Denny developed a passion for polo and eventually became president of the club, and the family grabbed the opportunity to create a permanent home for the well-traveled club at Rancho Silverado Stables in 2015.

Josie Geiler Allen strikes a ball on the run during practice for the Orange County Polo Club’s interscholastic girls’ team in Silverado. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Shelley Geiler, who is Denny’s daughter and Josie’s mom, is also highly competitive in the sport. Last October, she was part of a team that captured the USPA Women’s Arena Open championship at her home club.

The generational aspect means a lot to the family.

“That’s really what drove my dad to build the polo club into what it is, and to put as much time and energy into it,” Shelley Geiler said. “The first time we got to play together, I yelled to him to pass the ball to me. And he was like, ‘Oh my God, there is nothing better.’”

Now Josie feels the same way.

“I think it’s really special and unique to have three different generations playing the same sport at almost the same level,” she said. “We can all play the same chukkers [a period in polo] together, and it’s really special to get different advice. My grandpa gives different advice than my mom does. And then, yeah, sharing horses.

“I steal my mom’s horses,” she added with a smile.

Penny Steffens, Leigh Bertea, and Josie Geiler Allen, from left, chase a loose ball during practice for the Orange County Polo Club’s interscholastic girls’ team in Silverado. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Slack, the lone girl graduating this spring, also plays varsity lacrosse for Huntington Beach as a starting defender. But polo is the sport she plans to play in college, likely at Colorado State but maybe at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

She ended up writing her college essay on polo. Slack is the youngest in her family, but polo has given her three younger sisters.

“The sense of purpose and family mixed together is honestly a great thing to have, especially in your sport, because that’s not common nowadays,” Slack said. “I loved watching these girls grow up. I watched Josie totally grow into this courageous and strong woman, just like her mom. I watched Leigh turn into such a good scholar. She balances everything super-well. And Penny is like my little sister. To watch her bloom into who she is today is an amazing thing.”

Before this season, the girls typically played on an open team, which has boys and girls competing together. Shelley Geiler said she feels that has helped them grow up quick.

Josie Geiler Allen of Newport Harbor prepares to ride in practice at Orange County Polo Club. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

They played a practice game against Geiler, their coach Perkins and one of the best players at the club prior to regionals.

“They destroyed us,” Perkins said. “Needless to say, the girls are very tough. We don’t have to go easy on them anymore.”

It remains to be seen who will take Slack’s spot on the team next year. It could be Geiler Allen’s younger sister Coco, who is currently in sixth grade.

Polo is a close-knit sport, but that also means it’s relatively unknown to many of the girls’ classmates.

“People think that we don’t work hard, or that we’re super snobby,” Bertea said.

Shelley Geiler will attest to how hard her daughters and their teammates work, noting that the club welcomes people of different economic backgrounds and levels of play.

“They work really hard,” she said. “It’s not just playing. It’s all the work they have to do to get the horses, and themselves, to these tournaments.”

Leigh Bertea, Penny Steffens, and Josie Geiler Allen, from left, had a memorable season for Orange County Polo Club. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Whatever happens next year, the pipeline to success is flowing freely for the team.

“It’s really a fun experience to get to travel all over and meet these different people, make connections, ride different horses,” Bertea said. “You learn how to adapt.”

That’s a good life lesson, but one that also works well in the arena.

“Our chemistry was so good,” Bertea said of the team’s regionals performance. “We talk, we communicate, we move for each other. It works perfect. I think we’ve worked really hard to find that rhythm.”