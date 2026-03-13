Edison softball outlasts Huntington Beach in Sunset League opener

This could be the deepest, tightest Sunset League softball race in years, with at least three teams, maybe four — might there be more? — harboring legitimate championship aims. Opening day’s showcase showdown offered a nice taste, and one of the blowouts might have revealed the favorite.

Edison’s Aubrey Catron and Marina’s Mia Valbuena provided the fireworks in statement-making road victories. The Chargers upended defending co-champion Huntington Beach on their chief slugger’s no-question seventh-inning home run, and the Vikings rode their ace’s perfect game in a rout over Newport Harbor.

Los Alamitos, champion or co-champion in 10 of the past 15 seasons, won big, too, 11-1 at Fountain Valley. All three victors, along with the Oilers, plan to take a stab at the top spot. No front-runner is readily apparent.

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Edison’s softball team celebrates against Huntington Beach during Thursday’s game. (James Carbone)

The perennials, Huntington Beach and Los Al, are retooling, both young and talented. Marina, with Valbuena, possesses the pivotal figure. Edison, long outside the genuine title chase, has its most-experienced group — its finest, too — in a generation, maybe longer.

The Chargers (8-2 overall) made their case in a 5-4 thriller at Huntington Beach as Catron homered twice — the decisive launch after her throwing error enabled the Oilers to rally from a four-run, sixth-inning deficit — and Elisa Garcia and Raelynn Rubio shut down the home side’s attack, all but once, in the most vital situations.

Edison, which hadn’t won in 10 meetings against Huntington Beach and just once in 12 since the pandemic, last won a Sunset title in 1986. Might this be the year?

Huntington Beach’s Willow Kellen (23) attempts to make a catch in center field against Edison during Thursday’s game. (James Carbone)

“I believe there’s a good chance,” Chargers head coach Jeremy Barnes said, “if we play like we do today and we execute what we do today and our pitchers are throwing where they need to pitch to cause those pop flies in the infield [in key at-bats] and stuff like that. I think we’ve got a really good chance. We’ve just got to be able to execute.”

The Chargers reached the CIF Southern Section playoffs last year, the first time since 2018, by beating Fountain Valley in a faceoff for the Sunset’s fourth postseason entry.

“The girls fought hard enough for us to get to the first round of CIF,” said Barnes, who returned to the program last season after guiding the Chargers in 2015-21. “Them knowing that we can make it to CIF is a big part.”

Edison’s Fallon Auger (16) yells out after getting the out at first base during Thursday’s game. (James Carbone)

Catron, a junior outfielder committed to Portland State, was the catalyst. She scored the first run, on Garcia’s two-out single after walking in the first inning, clubbed a two-run opposite-field homer to extend Edison’s early lead to 4-0 in the third, then hammered a dirt-bound pitch well beyond the left-field wall for the win. She nearly got all of her other contact, flying out to deep center in the fifth.

She’s hitting .519 with nine extra-base hits, three of them homers, in 27 at-bats this season. Her slugging percentage? 1.037. OPS? 1.589. Gargantuan numbers.

“I think it’s all my mindset,” said Catron, third in the Chargers’ batting order. “I do a lot of visualization before the game. I get myself locked in. I focus on my breath. And I think what really carried me today was my approach. I just need to lock in for all my at-bats and how [teams are] going to throw me. And be confident enough to play and be calm.”

Leadoff hitter Kaila Arakaki also went two for three, sparking the first- and third-inning successes. She was hit by a pitch to start the third, scored on Izabella Wetzel’s double to deep left, and Catron followed with her first blast, which arced just beyond the right-field fence.

Huntington Beach’s Juliette Foutz (7) pitches against Edison during Thursday’s game. (James Carbone)

Catron is “just a great kid. Just tons of energy and power,” Barnes said. “Whenever we need her at the most, she executes ... I remember seeing her play in rec ball when she was probably 10 to 12 years old, and that kid was going to be something.”

Garcia kept Huntington Beach (2-4) off-balance until the sixth, working out of jams in the first (grounder to first), fourth (full-count strikeout) and fifth (foul pop-up to third). Rubio, a freshman, came on to quell the Oilers’ sixth-inning rally, which was built on Bree Carlson’s lead-off and Emma Johnson’s RBI doubles, two run-permitting errant throws home — Catron’s enabling pinch-hitter Annika Chrestensen to reach third after a single to center — and Willow Kellen’s single just beyond first base to bring Chrestensen home with the tying run.

Catron’s seventh-inning blast was a stunner.

Edison’s Avea Niumata (15) gets a hit against Huntington Beach during Thursday’s game. (James Carbone)

“You couldn’t have thrown the ball any lower,” Huntington Beach head coach Jeff Forsberg said. “It was 2 feet in front of the plate on the dirt. She just reached down and golfed it. That was kind of one of those fluky things that you throw that pitch 100 times, you’re not going to hit it, you know what I mean?”

Said Catron: “I was just looking off-speed. I just wanted to sit on a ball and drive it, do a job.”

The Oilers put runners on second and third in the bottom of the seventh through Maleah Humble and Ella Carreon singles, but shortstop Arakaki, in the gap near third, snagged Johnson’s would-be in-the-hole single and threw her out to end it.

“I thought we won the game,” Forsberg said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s through the hole,’ and then [Arakaki] was right there. We smoked the ball. That kid should not have even been playing where she was playing. I mean, it wasn’t like they put a shift on [Johnson] or anything.”

The Oilers are just now finding their footing after dropping four tournament games, against strong opposition, to start the season. They’re still “trying to figure out how to compete and put good innings together” and are evolving into a “whole different team,” Forsberg said. They expect to be thick in the fight.

Huntington Beach’s Sienna Shortle (88) steals third base against Edison during Thursday’s game. (James Carbone)

So does Marina (8-3), behind Balbuena, who struck out 12 in the 15-0 perfecto at Newport Harbor.

She’s “the best pitcher in the league,” Forsberg said, “so they’re going to compete every time out, because of her.”