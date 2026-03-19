CdM boys, Newport Harbor girls earn Battle of the Bay swim meet wins

Newport Harbor’s Valentina Molina swims to victory in the girls varsity 200 free during the Battle of the Bay swim meet on Tuesday.

The Corona del Mar High swim program tried to make Tuesday’s home meet against Newport Harbor fun.

The fact that it was the Battle of the Bay meet offered plenty of motivation, but it was also St. Patrick’s Day. CdM swimmers wore green swim caps, and event winners for the Sea Kings earned a green baseball cap with a shamrock on it.

“We’re trying to make swim team fun, so the kids want to be here,” CdM swim board president Ya-Lei Betz said. “We don’t want to be known as just a water polo school.”

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Corona del Mar’s Ethan Lim swims the breaststroke leg of the 200 yard relay medley during the Battle of the Bay swim meet against Newport Harbor on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The vibes were good for a meet that otherwise lacked major drama, as both the CdM boys and the Newport Harbor girls cruised to identical 113-57 wins in the Sunset League meet.

Corona del Mar’s boys built on an impressive win over Huntington Beach in their league opener last week, improving to 2-0 in league. Junior club swimmers Ethan Lim and Henry Chang were both double event winners.

Lim won the boys’ 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 57.85 seconds, as well as the 100 breaststroke in 57.66. Chang captured the 100 butterfly (51.69) and the backstroke (52.58).

CdM’s Sofia Szymanowski is well in front as she swims the backstroke in the girls individual medley during the Battle of the Bay swim meet on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Both seek to see those times go down over the course of the season, and said they believed the team, in general, has improved.

“Last year, we didn’t have a lot of wins,” Lim said. “I think we only won a couple of dual meets. This year, we’ve already won all of our dual meets, so hopefully we just keep that winning streak going.”

CdM senior Grant Christian was another double event winner, in the 50 free (22.61) and 100 free (49.30). It was a meaningful day for Christian, who found out Tuesday that he had been accepted into UC Santa Barbara, where he will play water polo next year for the Gauchos.

Newport Harbor’s Cooper Kelly, top, and Corona del Mar’s Brody Rauth, swim side-by-side as they race on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

He is also enjoying being back on the swim team, after missing swim season last year due to a fractured vertebrae in his spine.

“It’s tough to lose [to Harbor] in water polo, but it feels good to at least get them back in swimming,” Christian said. “It’s a heated rivalry, and it’s always good to win.”

Freshman Trevor Anderson and junior Brody Rauth each earned top-two finishes for CdM in the distance freestyle events, with Rauth winning the 500 free for the second straight week after previously not swimming it.

“It’s a great example about how we’re learning to be swimmers,” CdM assistant coach Chuck Olson said. “That’s now his event.”

Corona del Mar’s Henry Chang swims the boys’ 100 butterfly during the Battle of the Bay swim meet against Newport Harbor on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

CdM also won the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, though Cooper Kelly, Jack Putter, Sean Anderson and Kohl Tang touched first in the 400 free relay for the Newport Harbor boys (2-1 in league).

Newport Harbor coach Kevin Potter said his boys were not at full strength, as the water polo seniors were at a play rehearsal. He said Connor Ohl and Dash D’Ambrosia would be rejoining the team for meets soon.

Ohl, the 2025 Daily Pilot Boys’ Water Polo Dream Team Player of the Year sizzled to a 19.79 in the 50 free last year at Sunset League swim finals, just the second high school swimmer in county history to go under 20 seconds in the event.

Newport Harbor’s Sunny Koop swims the girls’ 200 butterfly during the Battle of the Bay swim meet against Corona del Mar on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Newport Harbor’s water polo girls were too tough Tuesday, as they racked up the points for another Battle of the Bay win while improving to 3-0 in league. The Sailors have won three straight league championships.

CdM’s girls are now 1-1 in league.

Newport junior Emerson Mulvey won the 50 free (24.94) and the 100 free (54.57). The Sailors swept the top three spots in both races, with Kennedy Fahey and Madison Mack touching behind Mulvey in the 50, and Fahey and Addison Ting in the 100.

“It feels great to beat CdM in any sport,” Mulvey said. “Especially [when it’s] people you know, it just gives you a little pump up … It just shows how everyone competes in practice and how we all train hard.”

Freshman Valentina Molina won the 200 free for the Sailors in 2:02.53, and junior Sadie Ricks won the 500 free in 5:28.99. Sophomore Vivian Muir won the 100 backstroke in 1:04.98 for Newport Harbor, which also won both freestyle relays.

CdM junior Sofia Szymanowski won the 200 IM (2:07.41) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.70).

CdM’s Sofia Szymanowski swims the freestyle in the girls’ individual medley during Tuesday’s Battle of the Bay swim meet. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I’m happy that I’m consistently going faster than last year,” Szymanowski said. “I think it’s a good sign.”

Szymanowski is the last top remaining club swimmer for CdM on the girls’ side, following the graduation of Alex Milisavljevic and Nikki Lahey. But she’s looking forward to next year, when she’ll get to swim with her younger sister Maddy, who will be a freshman.

Senior Josie Alaluf was the other CdM girl to earn a Battle of the Bay event win, taking the 100 butterfly in 1:03.14.

CdM returns to league action with a home meet against Marina on Tuesday, while Newport Harbor hosts Fountain Valley on March 31.