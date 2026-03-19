Edison boys’ volleyball surges past Fountain Valley

Edison stepped into the most important week of its boys’ volleyball season in optimal form, romping past its historical archrival to set up a midseason showdown with vital playoff implications.

The Chargers’ depth, defense and late, long scoring runs in every set fed Wednesday’s straight-sets victory at Fountain Valley that clarified a three-school chase for the last of the Sunset League’s four guaranteed CIF Southern Section postseason berths.

Andrew Boone led a balanced attack with 11 kills and sophomore Shane Wright contributed eight kills, three blocks and a critical four-serve run late in the first set to trigger a 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 victory.

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Edison’s Jack Grady (13) spikes the ball against Fountain Valley in a Sunset League boys’ volleyball match on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

The win has Edison (8-8 overall, 2-3 in the Sunset League) even with Los Alamitos (10-8, 2-3) behind the big three — national powerhouses Corona del Mar (20-3, 5-0), Huntington Beach (11-2, 4-1) and Newport Harbor (19-5, 3-2) — heading into Friday evening’s home-court showdown with the Griffins.

“This one’s a big one for playoffs ...” said Boone, a senior opposite. “These are the two biggest games of the season right here. We’ve got to win these games, home and away, and then beat them again [next month]. This is our ticket to playoffs. Super-important.”

The Chargers responded in kind, a fully integrated performance built on the dominance of the 6-foot-3 Wright and 6-foot-6 Brent Benson in the middle, and a simple, effective pass-set-hit rhythm — with five players providing five or more kills — that knocked Fountain Valley off balance.

Fountain Valley’s Kayden Tran (12) reaches for the ball against Edison in a Sunset League boys’ volleyball match on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

“We went to a lot of different guys, got production out of a lot of different guys,” said Edison head coach Trent Jackson. “I thought it was a well-rounded performance, and everybody did a pretty good job of their job.”

Said Boone: “That right there was definitely top tier for us. Limiting the errors on our side is something that we’ve been harping on in practice and trying to work on every single day. Yeah, that was definitely some of our best volleyball right there.”

Edison rallied from early deficits in the first two sets and maintained a tight advantage most of the third. Wright was pivotal in the opening set, twice going on four-serve runs, the latter alongside three kills in a 12-3 stretch that sent the Chargers streaking to the finish.

Fountain Valley’s boys’ volleyball team celebrates a point against Edison in a Sunset League boys’ volleyball match on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

“It was tight until the end of the first, right?” Jackson said. “And we have Shane Wright, who’s been working on this jump-float hybrid, and I don’t ever let him serve, but I’m like, ‘Hey, we’re going to let him serve that floater tonight.’ And he scored four in a row — they weren’t aces, but served tough so that we could score in transition or block in a box so that they weren’t in system — and he kind of opened up the match just with his serve.”

Edison, which has won nine straight in the series, took charge of a back-and-forth second set with a 13-7 finish, behind Boone‘s three kills and a block and kills from Wright, Joel Akins, Lincoln Hall and Jack Grady. The last set closed with a 10-3 run from Boone’s ace to his clinching kill.

“We started out a little slow, but we knew that we couldn’t let that happen against this team,” said senior setter Kion Cumme, who combined with Shane Nguyen for 29 assists. “This was a must-win game for us, and we really showed it tonight.”

Edison’s Brent Benson (12) and Jack Grady (13) go up for a ball against Fountain Valley’s Kayden Tran (12) and Trevin Le (9) in a Sunset League boys’ volleyball match on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Edison, which made the Division 1 playoff field in 2023 and 2024 and last year played in Division 2, might need the fourth berth to reach the playoffs. They’ve huddled around .500 most of the season, have three games left with the Sunset powers, and will face top opposition at the Redondo Classic next month. A winning record, a necessity for an at-large berth, isn’t guaranteed.

Los Alamitos beat the Chargers at the Best of the West tournament in San Diego two weeks ago and has taken Huntington Beach and Corona del Mar to five sets and Newport Harbor to four. All three swept Edison, 3-0.

“CdM kicked our butt,” Jackson said. “Like, kicked our butt. It wasn’t even close. It was a joke. And Los Alamitos went five with them tonight. I think if we play really well, we can beat them. But we’re going to have to play really well.”

Edison’s Lincoln Hall (5) spikes the ball past Fountain Valley’s Kayden Tran in a Sunset League boys’ volleyball match on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Fountain Valley (13-4, 1-4) was led by 6-foot-4 senior opposite Billy Watkins’ 15 kills out of first-time 5-1 rotation but suffered without his younger brother, Bobby, a 6-foot-3 sophomore opposite who sat out with back pain. The Barons, who last week lost in four sets to Los Alamitos, are decidedly third in this postseason chase. They’re counting on an at-large berth.

“That’s the whole purpose [of our schedule],” said Rebecca Cheltenham, who guided Fountain Valley from successive Division 3 quarterfinals into the Division 2 bracket last year. “I am very confident in that. I think there should be no reason we don’t get an at-large.

“That’s kind of the route that we have to take. I schedule my whole season to be able to make sure that happens.”