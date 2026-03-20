Mia Valbuena’s gem vaults Marina into Sunset League lead

In her fourth year of hurling rise balls from the circle for Marina, right-hander Mia Valbuena isn’t going to take teams in the Sunset League by surprise.

The Michigan-bound ace has a well-earned reputation as the league’s top pitcher, vouched for by multiple head coaches, and she demonstrated why in a showdown for first place.

Valbuena struck out 14 batters in a two-hit shutout, as Marina broke through late for a 6-0 win over Edison on Thursday afternoon at home.

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Marina’s Gabby DiBenedetto (11) celebrates after scoring against Edison in a Sunset League softball game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

The Daily Pilot Softball Dream Team Player of the Year last season, Valbuena recorded her fifth shutout of her senior year and 25th of her career. She has racked up 752 strikeouts and notched her first perfect game — against Newport Harbor — on March 12.

“I would like to see nothing more than this core group of seniors go out with a league title,” said Shelly Luth, who co-coaches the Vikings along with Dan Hay. “It would make me happy for them, but you know, as long as we can put a good product on the table, and that’s really what Dan and I do, is try to instill in them ‘ be the best version of yourself, let’s go out and compete, and whatever happens, happens.’ This is the best team we’ve had in eight years.”

Marina (10-3, 3-0 in the Sunset League) has expectations, as does its crowd.

Marina’s Olivia Archer (15) successfully lays down a squeeze bunt to score Ava Kim (2) against Edison in a Sunset League softball game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“It’s definitely really fun to play when there’s more people in the stands,” Valbuena said. “I feel like the energy, it almost makes us play better because we just get so excited. We have this expectation that people are going to come to our games now. It makes us really feel we have a community, like, to play for. I feel like it really enhances our game and our play.”

Luth said the Vikings have a deeper roster and are more athletic this season, a big statement considering Marina won the CIF Southern Section Division 3 title a year ago. The stars of that final have all returned, including shortstop Eva Mazzotti and outfielder Avi Valbuena, who each drove in four runs in the title game.

Don’t forget Maryland-bound catcher Gabby DiBenedetto, whose two-out, bases-loaded single stretched a three-run lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth against the Chargers.

Edison’s Aubrey Catron (28) catches a fly ball in center field against Marina on Thursday in a Sunset League softball game. (James Carbone)

“I’m super excited for this season,” DiBenedetto said. “I think we have a really great group of girls working together. … I think, especially Mia and I, like a duo, we want to go out and win every game, and hopefully, get league, too.”

Mia Valbuena and Edison’s Elina Garcia exchanged zeros in the circle until the bottom of the fifth. Ava Kim, a catalyst in rallies in the fifth and sixth, delivered the first of her two doubles. Mazzotti singled to put runners on the corners with one out, and Olivia Archer reached on a squeeze bunt that got the go-ahead run across the plate.

“She is so strong,” Luth said of Kim. “She’s a great hitter, and she’s a phenomenal base runner. Olivia’s been on fire, and she gets it. She’s not nervous anymore.”

Marina softball coach Shelly Luth encourages Ava Kim (2) at first base during a game against Edison on Thursday. (James Carbone)

After DiBenedetto walked, Valbuena, her battery mate, singled to left to give herself a 3-0 lead to protect. The Vikings’ standout pitcher finished with two hits and three runs batted in from the cleanup spot.

Garcia exhibited toughness for Edison (9-3, 2-1), which is sporting several key returners. She was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning, then was drilled by a line drive off the bat of Avi Valbuena, but she stayed with it to make the defensive play.

Catcher Savannah Fisher stood out among the Chargers’ hitters, supplying a hit, a walk, and a sacrifice bunt in her three times up.

“All the kids on my team, they’re fighters,” Edison coach Jeremy Barnes said. “They’re going to fight for each and every inning, each and every at-bat. Unfortunately, today, we just didn’t execute in situations, especially facing the No. 1 pitcher in our league, and probably one of the top pitchers in the nation.”

Edison’s Elina Garcia (21) pitches against Marina on Thursday in a Sunset League softball game. (James Carbone)

Los Alamitos 6, Huntington Beach 5 (nine innings): Erin Denny’s two-out, opposite-field solo home run in the top of the ninth inning was the difference in a back-and-forth classic at Huntington Beach High.

Denny homered twice for Los Alamitos (6-6, 2-0), her first landing on the solar panels in the parking lot beyond the left-field fence.

“If there’s a kid that I want up at the plate, it’s either her or [Alivia Magallanes] in crucial situations,” Los Alamitos coach Rob Weil said. “We got both those kids in crucial situations today, and they both came through. It was nice to have that happen.”

Magallanes had two hits and three runs batted in. The Griffins held leads of 2-0 and 4-1, before the Oilers climbed back into the contest with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. A two-run sixth inning briefly gave Huntington Beach a 5-4 edge, but Los Alamitos pushed a run across to tie it up in the seventh.

Faith Pulsifer, who retired the side in order to close out the game, worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation in a walk-off scenario in the bottom half of the frame. A lead-off double by Emma Johnson started the rally for Huntington Beach (3-6, 1-2).

“It’s adversity, the things we talk about every day at practice,” Weil said. “You know, how to work through those kinds of things, and making the right pitches, and anticipate the ball being hit to you.

“That’s what happened. We field the ground balls. Our pitcher did their job, and then we got a break. Sometimes, you got to get lucky, and the softball gods were with us today.”

Katelyn Boatman had a team-leading three hits for the Oilers. Willow Kellen added two hits and scored twice. Bree Carlson and Cali Siguenza each reached base three times with two walks and a double, respectively.

“We are getting better at learning how to compete,” Huntington Beach coach Jeff Forsberg said. “The Edison game, we competed half the game. Today, we competed nine innings.”

Left-hander Rubygrace Fauscette had allowed just one unearned run over 5⅔ innings in relief prior to surrendering Denny’s second home run of the night.

“Ruby’s starting to step up, where Juliette [Foutz] is competing,” Forsberg added. “[Foutz] doesn’t have her best game today. They hit her hard in the beginning of the game, flipped it, and Ruby gave us a chance to win. That’s all you ask. The best part was that Jules was probably Ruby’s best fan.”

