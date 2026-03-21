Stevie Jones leads Corona del Mar baseball past Newport Harbor in series finale

Corona del Mar starting pitcher Stevie Jones (14) delivers the game’s first pitch during the third and final Battle of the Bay baseball game against Newport Harbor on Friday.

After losing the first two games of the Battle of the Bay rivalry season, the Corona del Mar High baseball team sought to avoid the sweep on Friday at home.

Stevie Jones was just the pitcher the Sea Kings wanted on the mound.

The senior left-hander delivered, nearly pitching a complete game as Corona del Mar earned an 8-1 win for its first Sunset League win.

Jones went 6 ⅔ innings, allowing five hits and an unearned run, until hitting his pitch limit of 110 pitches with two outs in the seventh.

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Corona del Mar’s JJ Haley (3) comes up smiling with teammate Max Brengel after both scored against Newport Harbor on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

He struck out five and walked one, adding to his career strikeout record of 219 for Corona del Mar (6-4, 1-2 in league). He said he was happy with his command of both his curveball and changeup.

“We had a good practice [Thursday], so that set the tone,” said Jones, who is 3-2 in his third season as CdM’s top pitcher . “We didn’t lose those [first two] games by much, we were battling throughout the whole thing, so the spirits weren’t really that down. The boys were excited.”

Newport Harbor (9-2, 4-2 in league) won the first two games of the series, 5-1 on Tuesday and 4-2 on Wednesday. Gavin Guy and Keaton Anderson earned the wins for the Sailors in those games.

Friday’s matchup was chippy throughout. The Sea Kings took the lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Max Brengel’s two-out single to right brought in Charlie Kaster, who had walked. Newport Harbor evened the score in the top of the third, as Keoni Wan and Ryan Williams started things off with back-to-back singles.

Corona Del Mar’s Sam Healy (11) slides safely under the tag of Newport Harbor’s Grant Horsley (30) for a steal on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Wan took off to steal third, and the throw got away, with Wan eventually scoring on a called fielder’s interference.

But CdM scored four runs in the bottom of the frame, aided by Brady Zenz’s two-out, two-run single to center that plated Kaster and JJ Haley.

“Our whole motto is battling through every single pitch,” Zenz said. “In clutch moments, you’ve just got to battle. With two outs, I just knew I had to battle through it. I kind of got jammed a bit, but still punched it up the middle.”

CdM designated hitter Max Brengel (4) slides in and scores against Newport Harbor on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

CdM’s Will Chavez added a two-run single of his own down the right field line in the fourth inning. The home team scored three more runs to break it open, giving Jones more than enough run support.

“You tip your cap to Stevie Jones,” Sailors coach Josh Lee said. “I’m sure glad we don’t have to face him anymore … At the end of the day, next week is a new week. We won Battle of the Bay, we won two of three, so we’ll move into next week and see how it shakes out.”

Early in the Sunset League campaign, Huntington Beach sits in first place with a 6-0 mark, followed by Los Alamitos at 5-1. The Oilers have won nine straight league titles, though they memorably lost the series against the Sailors last year .

Newport Harbor finished second in the competitive seven-team league last year.

“Series wins are always nice, that’s the goal,” Lee said. “It’s a good week when you win the series, and it’s a great week when you finish it off. We’ve had two good weeks, we haven’t had a great week, and ultimately that’s how you win league.”

After an overthrow to the base, Corona del Mar third baseman Brady Zenz (25) and Newport Harbor baserunner Keoni Wun (1) get tangled up on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar, which had the bye in the first week of the league season, plays against Fountain Valley (1-2 in league) next week. Newport Harbor plays against Edison (0-6 in league).

The Sea Kings are young, with a number of sophomore contributors, but can feel they head into the series with the Barons with a bit of momentum.

“It’s really special to get one in this heated rivalry,” CdM coach Kevin McCaffrey said. “Obviously, things got chippy on both sides today. It’s just intense, big-time baseball there. They’re such a good ballclub, and they have gotten after us a little bit, so it’s nice to get one in this series.”