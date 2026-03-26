Newport Harbor boys’ volleyball falls to Los Alamitos, splits league set

Newport Harbor boys’ volleyball coach Pat Eaton had a feeling going into a meeting with Los Alamitos on Wednesday that the Sailors were in for a “dogfight.”

It was an apt description, as the Sailors had difficulty gaining separation from the relentless Griffins, who fought to keep points alive and ultimately rallied to earn a split of the Sunset League series between the sides this season.

Middle blockers Noah Igo and Luke Charleton combined for 22 kills, as Los Alamitos closed out a 19-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-22 decision that pulled the Griffins even with the Sailors for third place in the standings.

Advertisement

Newport Harbor’s John Hohenstein (14) makes a kill against Los Alamitos on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Both of them did an outstanding job,” Los Al coach Tony Panzica said. “They never got down, they did the right thing. We’re making the good moves to the pins but, at the same time, trying to control the middles on Newport Harbor. They’re ready to play every single time, and we appreciate their effort.”

Ben Panzica had 11 kills, while Raphael Chang added six kills, two service aces and 1½ blocks and Michael Komer distributed 36 assists for Los Alamitos (18-6, 4-3).

Harbor (20-7, 4-3), which won a four-set match on the Griffins’ home floor on Feb. 26, came out swinging. Tough serving from setter Tyler Pence and outside hitter Henry Clemo spotted the Sailors a 7-1 lead in the first set.

Newport Harbor’s Zachary DeMaio (21) and Mats Arens (11) put up a block against Los Alamitos on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

As the match wore on, the Sailors could not find consistency on jump serves. Between service errors and float serves that were handled by the Griffins, scoring runs proved elusive for the hosts.

“I think we served the way we wanted to serve in game one, not a lot of misses, and with a lot of aggression,” Eaton said. “Our consistency just wasn’t there tonight, so we had to kind of switch some guys to some float serves. I think those guys did a pretty good job, but I think our situational serving wasn’t great tonight.

“In moments where we needed to keep the ball in, I think we made too many errors and kind of took the pressure off. But, again, I think Los Al kind of put that on us. I think their ability to side out tonight was really good, their middles were really good tonight, and so our thought process was kind of trying to stay aggressive, and we just kind of couldn’t find the court.”

Newport Harbor’s Mats Arens (11) gets a kill during a Sunset League boys’ volleyball match against Los Alamitos on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The match was slipping away, with the Griffins taking a 17-13 lead in the fourth set, but blocking fueled a rare run for the Sailors that tied the score at 19. John Hohenstein and Pence supplied solo blocks in the stretch, the second leading to a timeout from the Griffins.

Eaton was fired up by the physical play in the front row.

“We needed more of that,” he said. “That was a moment where we really needed someone to step up and make a play. Tyler Pence has done a great job of that all year, and he’s kind of been known for that in his career. It was a great moment. It was too bad we couldn’t capitalize much more on that. … We needed to make a play, and he made it, and when guys do it, right, I’ll get as fired up as anybody.”

Newport Harbor’s Tyler Pence (7) and Mats Arens (11) block Los Alamitos’ Raphael Chang (3) on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Alex Wick had a match-high 17 kills for Harbor, which will host Edison (10-10, 3-4) in its senior night contest on Friday.

Mats Arens finished with nine kills and 2½ blocks, Clemo contributed 13 kills, and Zachary DeMaio also had nine kills. Pence provided 43 assists, two aces and 1½ blocks.

Newport Harbor’s Alex Wick (8) makes a kill past Los Alamitos blocker Luke Charleton (28) on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Edison 3, Corona del Mar 1: The host Chargers beat the Sea Kings 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20 to deal CdM its first Sunset League loss of the season on Wednesday.

Jack Grady had 14 kills and 13 digs for the Chargers. Andrew Boone contributed 12 kills, and Shane Wright added eight kills, three solo blocks and two block assists.

Ben Brown had 20 kills to lead CdM (21-4, 6-1), which visits Huntington Beach (14-2, 6-1) in a match for sole possession of first place in the league on Friday. Brady Gant added 10 kills for the Sea Kings.

Huntington Beach 3, Fountain Valley 0: Easton Ebmeyer had a dozen kills in a 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 sweep for the Oilers on Wednesday in a Sunset League match at home.

Colin Choi pounded out 10 kills, and Nick Brazao added eight kills for Huntington Beach.

