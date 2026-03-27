Daily Pilot Girls’ Water Polo Dream Team: Gabby’s growth for Newport Harbor leading to big opportunties

Newport Harbor High junior Gabby Alexson recently spent a week training with the United States senior women’s water polo national team and coach Adam Krikorian.

“I feel like every rep was so elevated,” Alexson said of the training, which featured practices at Long Beach City College. “It’s really good to train around people who are always trying to push themselves to be great. It was a really cool atmosphere to be a part of, and of course, to be coached by the Olympic coach is really cool. I learned some great things.”

The experience included a scrimmage at USC, the school that Alexson is committed to for college. Though the young Team USA membersstruggled to keep up against the Trojans, the experience was invaluable for the local teen.

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It was another year of growth for Alexson in high school, too, as part of a dynamic junior class for the Sailors that helped Newport Harbor stay competitive all season.

Newport Harbor junior center Gabby Alexson is committed to USC. (James Carbone)

For the second straight year, she has earned Daily Pilot Girls’ Water Polo Dream Team Player of the Year honors.

Alexson — who shared the Sunset League MVP award with teammate Emerson Mulvey and was an All-CIF Southern Section Open Division selection — helped Newport Harbor (27-5) finish top three in each of its major in-season tournaments and win the Newport Invite title.

The Sailors fell in the Open Division semifinals to eventual champion Oaks Christian, the team that beat them last year in the Open Division title match.

At the center of attention was Alexson, who had to find other ways to contribute as opponents instituted a zone defense.

Newport Harbor’s Gabby Alexson (4) shoots for the score against Santa Barbara 805 during the 16-and-under girls’ championship match at the 2025 USA Water Polo Junior Olympics. (James Carbone)

“I told her that great centers still find a way to impact the game away from the ball, whether they have the ball in their hand or not,” Newport Harbor coach Ross Sinclair said.

“I thought she did a great job of just staying active, wanting the ball, creating passing lanes, finishing through traffic. She was drawing exclusions away from the ball, even though teams were running big zones on her.”

He added that she also improved significantly on defense throughout the season.

The Sailors return a lot going into Alexson’s senior year, and also have incoming freshmen who could make an impact.

Newport Harbor High junior Gabby Alexson recently completed training with the U.S. women’s water polo senior national team. (James Carbone)

“I think we have the strongest senior class of any of the other schools,” Alexson said. “Since we’ve had two such tough losses in the playoffs the past two years, I think there’s so much fuel under this group to come back and win next year. There’s nothing we want more than a CIF championship, especially this senior group … I think we have tons of talent, but we’re also prepared to put the work in. We have one more shot at it, and we don’t want to graduate without a ring.”

Here’s a look at the Dream Team coach of the year, first-team and second-team selections:

COACH OF THE YEAR

CdM girls’ water polo coach Marc Hunt, center, discusses strategy with his team during the Bill Barnett Holiday Cup in December. (Matt Szabo)

Marc Hunt

Corona del Mar

CdM had just one returning senior from a year ago and appeared to be faced with an uphill battle to return to the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs. But the Sea Kings (18-11) took several new contributors and grew into a formidable opponent by the end of the season, upsetting rival JSerra in CIF group play and even putting a scare into eventual back-to-back CIF champion Oaks Christian before succumbing, 12-10, on the road. Of CdM’s 11 losses, only one was to a team ranked below it, San Clemente, early in the season. Another important factor is that CdM is rebuilding its age-group program, introducing a talented 14-and-under team this season.

FIRST TEAM

Newport Harbor’s Emerson Mulvey (16) looks for an open player against San Marcos during the Jan. 24 semifinals of the Newport Invite. (James Carbone)

Emerson Mulvey

ATT | Newport Harbor | Jr.

Mulvey was a very versatile player for the Sailors. Known as a grinder in practice, she improved her strength and maturity for her junior season. She shared Sunset League MVP honors with Alexson for the second straight year and was also an All-CIF Open Division selection. A two-time all-tournament team selection at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions, she is a repeat first-team Dream Team pick.

Corona del Mar’s Keira Bethell (6) takes a shot on goal during the Open Division playoffs against JSerra. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Keira Bethell

C | Corona del Mar| Soph.

Bethell ended up leading CdM in scoring with 75 goals —16 of which she scored in the Open Division playoffs, showing her blossoming potential and work ethic. She also was second on CdM in both steals (42) and exclusions drawn (29). Bethell was a first-team All-Sunset League and first-team All-CIF selection.

Costa Mesa’s Violet Carlton (7) reaches for the loose ball at Rowland Heights during the quarterfinals of the Division 5 playoffs on Feb. 13. (James Carbone)

Violet Carlton

C | Costa Mesa| Jr.

Carlton led the Mustangs with 71 goals, helping Costa Mesa earn a remarkable turnaround. After starting the season 0-9, the Mustangs finished second in the Empire League and advanced to the CIF quarterfinals for the first time since 2020. Carlton was a first-team all-league and first-team All-CIF Division 5 selection.

Newport Harbor sophomore Addison Ting sets up a pass during the semifinal match of the Bill Barnett Holiday Cup against Oaks Christian. (Eric Licas)

Addie Ting

ATT | Newport Harbor| Soph.

After contributing to the Sailors’ run to the Open Division title match as a starting freshman last year, it was another season of growth for the versatile sophomore. Sinclair said she saw the game well, facilitating for her teammates as well as defending.

Senior Cali Spencer had a standout season for the Edison girls’ water polo team. (Courtesy of Eric Perales)

Cali Spencer

ATT | Edison | Sr.

Spencer had a breakout year, more than tripling her goal-scoring output to 85 goals. She had six goals for the Chargers against Santa Barbara in the second round of the Division 2 playoffs, nearly leading Edison (15-15) to an upset of the top-seeded Dons before Santa Barbara pulled out a 14-13 victory. Spencer was a first-team All-Sunset League selection.

Estancia’s Nataly Andriashvilli looks for an open teammate against Los Amigos. (Sandra Kehoe)

Nataly Andriashvilli

UTIL | Estancia| Sr.

A four-year varsity player, Andriashvilli was the Eagles’ leading scorer with 46 goals and top sprinter in a year where they accomplished some big things. Andriashvilli was the Orange League MVP for Estancia (14-8), which coach Olivia Schwartz said won its first league title in program history. The Eagles also beat rival Costa Mesa in the Battle for the Bell match for the first time.

Lily Franzese (6) of Huntington Beach shoots in a goal against Marina during Sunset League action. (Don Leach /Staff Photographer)

Lily Franzese

C | Huntington Beach| Sr.

Franzese’s growth in her four years in the program was tremendous, coach Kelly Doherty said. A second-team All-Sunset League selection, she was a well-rounded player on both offense and defense and helped the Oilers (12-12) finish fourth in league and advance to the Division 1 playoffs.

Corona del Mar’s Camryn Spruill (12) shoots in a goal from two meters against JSerra during the Open Division playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Camryn Spruill

C | Corona del Mar| Soph.

CdM was blessed with depth at center, between Bethell, Spruill and senior transfer Sareen Sardarian. Spruill, a first-team All-Sunset League selection, built on a standout freshman year to record 69 goals, which was second on the team. She also placed third on CdM with 36 steals and led the squad with 53 exclusions drawn.

Elsie Huston (12) of Laguna Beach fires in a goal against Sunny Hills during the Division 1 playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Elsie Huston

DEF | Laguna Beach| Jr.

The Pacific Coast League MVP, Huston led the young Breakers (18-12) to the league title and the second round of the Division 1 playoffs. She had 62 goals to rank third on the Breakers, 50 assists to tie for second and 32 steals, all while typically matching up with the opponent’s best player.

Newport Harbor goalkeeper Sunny Brown defends the net against a shot by Oaks Christian attacker Maryam Maamoon during a Bill Barnett Holiday Cup semifinal on Dec. 20. (Eric Licas)

Sunny Brown

GK | Newport Harbor| Sr.

The Indiana commit shined in her one and only season with the Sailors after transferring from Mater Dei. Known for a demeanor that fit her first name, she also quickly became a reliable goalie with a penchant for blocking penalty shots. Brown was a second-team all-league selection.

SECOND TEAM

Position, Name, School, Year

GK Camryn Murphy, Edison, Sr.

ATT Kennedy Fahey, Newport Harbor, Jr.

ATT Josie Alaluf, Corona del Mar, Sr.

ATT Madison Mack, Newport Harbor, Jr.

C Resi Leverty, Laguna Beach, Fr.

ATT Maya Tovar, Huntington Beach, Sr.

ATT Grace Henderson, Corona del Mar, Sr.

UTIL Gaby Zifcak, Ocean View, Sr.

DEF Veronica Kehoe, Estancia, Sr.

GK Lola Mouflin, Marina, Sr.