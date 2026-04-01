Edison girls’ lacrosse starts ‘drive for five’ with win at Corona del Mar

Edison’s Haleigh Ore (1) moves into position for a shot on goal against Corona Del Mar Tuesday.

A good start on the road was just what the doctor ordered for the Edison High girls’ lacrosse team Tuesday, giving players enough of a cushion when host Corona del Mar tried to rally in the fourth quarter.

Senior Ayden Dunne led Edison with four goals as the Chargers earned a 15-13 win in both teams’ Sunset League opener Tuesday afternoon.

Edison (8-4) may be in just its ninth season with a program, but the Chargers quickly rose to the top of the competitive league. They are going for their fifth straight league title this season.

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Edison’s Ayden Dunne (20) makes a move to the goal for a shot against Corona Del Mar on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

They came out on fire on Tuesday, extending to an 8-1 lead midway through the second quarter on a goal from senior Leilani Moore.

“I think every year we’re a little nervous, then we go into it and we’re like, ‘OK, we’re good,’” said Dunne, a four-year varsity player. “We find a way to get a new mojo, and we always come back pretty good.”

Sophomore Madison Tran scored three goals for the Chargers, impressing with her speedy attacks toward the goal. Moore, fellow seniors Haleigh Ore and Kaylin Grady and junior Claire McCain added two goals each.

Grady also impressed on the draw controls, helping Edison take the early advantage.

Corona del Mar’s Summer Kost (12) splits the defense of Edison’s Kennedy Pardon (9) and Sohia Brink (11) for a goal on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I think the girls put in 100% from the start,” Edison coach Olivia Smart said. “They were mentally super-ready for it. I think from the beginning, it was just all across the field effort.”

Edison led 9-4 at halftime and 14-9 after three quarters.

Corona del Mar (10-3) tried to rally late, outscoring the visitors 4-1 in the final quarter. Freshman Macie Lewis scored twice, then senior Gabi Bales found the back of the net. Bales’ free-position goal with nine seconds left was the game’s final goal, but the Sea Kings just ran out of time.

Bales and MK Angeloff led CdM with three goals each, while junior Kayla Torgelson had one goal and four assists.

Edison goalie Vivienne Osthus (25) against Corona del Mar on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

CdM and Edison had similar results against common opponents, leading both coaches to believe Tuesday’s match would be close. But the Chargers’ opening push made the difference.

“I think we came out really flat,” CdM coach Jessica Murray said. “I mean, there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. They have really good players, and when you play a game [against] an equal opponent, you can’t come out flat. An equal opponent takes advantage of that really quickly.”

Edison sophomore goalkeeper Vivienne Osthus also made several of her saves in the final quarter for the Chargers. Smart said Osthus has been doing a good job following the graduation of standout Isa Perdomo.

Edison’s Ayden Dunne (20) shoots and scores on CdM goalie Sofia Petek (65) during Tuesday’s game. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I constantly find myself looking at the clock,” Osthus admitted of CdM’s fourth-quarter rally. “It’s a little nerve-racking, but you can’t get too in your head.”

The Chargers also had to deal with losing a senior captain on defense, Kalia Chang, to a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) earlier this season. But you don’t get to four straight league titles without being resourceful.

“We always graduate good players but definitely have been able to fill really well,” Smart said. “Girls always step up.”

Edison continues league play when it hosts Newport Harbor Thursday. CdM plays at Harbor in the Battle of the Bay rivalry match on April 14.