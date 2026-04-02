Orange County Soccer Club to host 10K fans in special one-off match in Santa Ana

Orange County Soccer Club defender Nathan Smith (24) uses his chest to control the ball versus Oakland Roots Soccer Club in the USL Championship Western Conference semifinals on Nov. 13, 2021.

Orange County Soccer Club is expected to draw the biggest crowd for a competitive soccer match in Orange County history for a special one-off home match.

The club will host Oakland Roots SC at Eddie West Field in Santa Ana on May 23, it was announced this week.

The expected attendance of 10,000 fans at the Santa Ana Stadium match would be the largest in club history. An alternative venue was needed, as Orange County Soccer Club is temporarily relocating from its home at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine because the venue is serving as a training base for the United States men’s national team ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

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“It’s obviously an enormous opportunity for the club,” said Dan Rutstein, the organization’s president of business relations. “We knew that with the World Cup coming, there would be some disruption to our schedule ... One way of looking at it is, oh my God, this is terrible, we’re going to have to find some alternative venue. The other way is, what an amazing, unique opportunity.”

Rutstein said the club has a long-term deal at Championship Soccer Stadium and enjoys playing there, but the one-off match fell into the team’s lap in some ways.

“We are, after all, Orange County Soccer Club, not Irvine Soccer Club,” Rutstein said. “This is a chance to take the OCSC experience on the road and play in a different city. We have fans who support the club all over the county, including some pretty high numbers that come from Santa Ana ... We see this as a real upside opportunity to make the most of what’s happening with the World Cup, and do something we may never get to do again.”

The club has several road matches during the period it needs to be out of Championship Soccer Stadium, so only the one match needed an alternative venue, Rutstein said. This month, Orange County has home matches in Irvine on April 8 against San Antonio FC, April 18 against Lexington SC and April 25 against El Paso Locomotive FC.

The next home match scheduled after the special Santa Ana match in May isn’t until July 11.

The match at Eddie West Field will feature the club’s Beerfest, along with live music, unique merchandise and more surprises to be announced.

Orange County fell at home to Phoenix Rising 2-1 in extra time on Wednesday night, ending the local club’s U.S. Open Cup run. Early in the season, Orange County is 2-0-2 in the USL Championship Western Conference standings, good for second place.