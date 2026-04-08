Huntington Beach pitching shines in Boras Classic

Starting pitcher Cayden Hammond (47) of Huntington Beach throws a pitch against Los Osos in the Boras Classic on Tuesday at Mater Dei High.

Huntington Beach got a couple of pitching gems the first two days of the eighth Boras Classic gathering of prep baseball powerhouses. It prospered from one of them.

The Oilers bounced back Wednesday morning from a brutal defeat in a brilliant mound duel the day before, using junior left-hander Jared Grindlinger’s increasing dominance through four-plus innings, a four-run fifth kicked off by Sol Moriyama’s home run to erase an early deficit, and Tanner Brown’s work in relief to pull out a 4-2 consolation-bracket triumph over Bellflower St. John Bosco.

It was an invigorating triumph for Huntington Beach (12-3-1), which dropped a 1-0 decision Tuesday afternoon at Mater Dei High School after BYU-bound Cayden Hammond, in just his second appearance, took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Rancho Cucamonga Los Osos.

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Shortstop Jason Dunham (56) of Huntington Beach throws for an out at first base against Los Osos in the Boras Classic. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It just talks about how competitive we are,” said Grindlinger, who struck out seven and allowed just two hits in 4⅔ innings to earn the victory. “They got the best of us yesterday, but we played a good game. We hit balls hard. That’s baseball. We weren’t landing, but today we came out ready to go against a really good arm and a really good team, and that speaks to what type of team we are.”

Hammond, a Phoenix-area transfer who became eligible last week, was dominant in the Oilers’ tournament opener, striking out eight and allowing just two base runners — a walk to start the fourth inning, a hit batter to start the fifth — before Wyatt Mohler singled through the gap to left field with one out in the seventh. That pushed the senior right-hander past his 80-pitch limit, and Moses Lanza and Dominic Rodriguez followed with singles to left to bring Mohler home.

Los Osos rode senior Kyle Humphrey, a Cal Poly Pomona-bound right-hander who arrived with a 7.74 earned-run average across 12⅔ innings, in a two-hit shutout that was done in 95 minutes.

Owen Bone (3) of Huntington Beach hits a single against Los Osos in the Boras Classic on Tuesday at Mater Dei High. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It was a good one, and someone had to lose that one, and sucks it was us, but [Los Osos] did a really good job,” Huntington Beach head coach Benji Medure said Tuesday. “Humphrey was really, really on today with the off-speed. He was landing it for a strike early in the counts. He was mixing well, kept us off balance. ... It’s baseball. That crap happens sometimes, [but] that was a really good game.”

Hammond, who threw four no-hit innings with five strikeouts in his Oilers debut, an 8-2 victory to start last week’s Sunset League sweep over Corona del Mar, noted that that’s “baseball, you know what I mean?”

“When you have both guys on each side firing strikes and have all their stuff working, it’s a fun game to watch,” he said. “Everybody likes to see home runs, but I think a better baseball game is seeing good pitching from both sides. Hat’s off to them. They played great today, and we just came away on the wrong side.”

Second baseman Sol Moriyama (2) of Huntington Beach attempts a tag on Los Osos’ Wyatt Mohler (9) on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

There were a couple of home runs on Wednesday, with Bosco (11-5) — No. 1 in the Los Angeles Times’ Southern California rankings and a consensus top-three team in the state — going ahead on Noah Everly’s blast to left field with two out in the first inning. The Braves loaded the bases in the second, then Grindlinger, his slider particularly sharp, found his groove and retired nine of 10, six by strikeout, before departing after reaching his 80-pitch limit in the fifth. He pleaded with Medure for another 10 pitches.

“He was arguing with me, for sure,” Medure said. “He had this game circled on his calendar for a long time, and he wasn’t going to be denied.”

Huntington Beach, No. 6 in the Times’ list and as high as fifth in the state and 20th nationally, got to Long Beach State-bound right-hander Julian Garcia in the fifth. It sent 10 batters to the plate, starting with Moriyama’s blast over the right-field fence and followed by three singles, an error and two bases-loaded walks. Ely Mason, who had three of the Oilers’ seven hits, brought home Jason Dunham with the go-ahead single.

Shortstop Jason Dunham (56) of Huntington Beach throws for an out at first base against Los Osos in the Boras Classic. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It felt amazing,” Moriyama said. “Everyone was fired up. Passing the baton is a huge thing for us, and we did that really well.”

Bosco loaded the bases in the sixth, but Brown came on to end the threat with a strikeout, then struck out the first two batters he faced in the seventh. The Braves trimmed the deficit with an infield single followed by an Everly double and left runners at the corners.

“We were holding our breath a little bit at the end, but we got it done,” Medure said. “Tanner Brown came in and closed the door.”

Los Osos’ Wyatt Mohler (9) is met at the dugout to cheers after scoring a run against Huntington Beach in the Boras Classic. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Newport Harbor bounced back from a 5-2 opening-day loss to Mater Dei with a 2-0 win over Corona Centennial as Ryan Williams homered and Gavin Guy tripled and scored on Henry Mann’s double in the fifth.

Fountain Valley dropped two encounters, 13-2 to Orange Lutheran and 10-5 to San Diego’s Patrick Henry.

