Jacob Bystrom’s big digs lead Laguna Beach over Sage Hill

The foremost key to victory for Laguna Beach’s boys’ volleyball team was keeping the ball in the air, fitting for a young squad that feels that it is ascending.

Junior libero Jacob Bystrom set a school record with 33 digs in a four-set match, as the host Breakers beat Sage Hill 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 on Tuesday in a Pacific Coast League contest.

“It was one of the most outstanding performances I’ve seen by a libero in my entire life,” said sophomore opposite Declan McCormick, who paced the Breakers’ hitters with 16 kills. “It felt like everything they hit at him, he got up. It was really good.”

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Kai Fong (22) of Laguna Beach puts a kill away past the block of Sage Hill’s Liam Sapan (15) on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Beach (9-12, 2-8 in the Pacific Coast League) surpassed its win total from last season, marking its most wins in a single season since it went 16-19 in the spring of 2022.

“First set, 10 digs, I just kept on going,” said Bystrom, who added seven assists and a service ace. “I was hot, kept on going, didn’t die out. Kept on going, discipline with the block, with the middle, got some good digs.”

Junior Julian Merheb had 14 kills on a .591 hitting percentage, and sophomore Nico Lerum supplied 15 kills against three hitting errors, each finishing efficiently at the left pin.

Quinn Halloran (31) of Laguna Beach digs a ball against Sage Hill on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Beach snapped a seven-game losing streak, but the Breakers had shown an ability to hang with their competition in league, ending up on the wrong side of deuce sets in four of their prior five matches.

That pattern continued when the Breakers let an 18-14 lead slip in the second set, but the pendulum swung the other way when they held on to win the third set.

The first and final sets were never in doubt.

Declan McCormick (26) of Laguna Beach goes for a kill against Sage Hill’s Liam Sapan (15) and Connor Gapp (10) on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It’s a huge confidence boost for the whole team,” McCormick said. “We know we can beat some of these teams, and we just struggled to do it. This should be a huge confidence boost for the rest of the season.”

Sophomore Graham Richland and senior James Vermilya combined for 44 assists.

Laguna Beach turned the tables on Sage Hill (11-8, 4-4), which swept the visiting Breakers 25-22, 25-13, 25-21 on March 6.

Sage Hill’s Liam Sapan (15) and Ryan Manesh (5) battle Laguna Beach’s Julian Merheb (23) at the net on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We came for them,” Bystrom said. “We came ready. We came for revenge.”

Any team would miss Jackson Cryst, the 6-foot-10 outside hitter who won two CIF Southern Section titles at Sage Hill. Cryst is now a freshman in the Long Beach State men’s volleyball program.

Sage Hill has managed to stay afloat and bought itself some breathing room for at-large playoff berth consideration, should it need it, with a run to the finals in the Buena Park Tournament at the end of March. The Lightning made a strong showing, despite not having the services of seniors Connor Gapp and Ryan Manesh, integral members of last year’s CIF State Division III championship team.

Sage Hill’s Connor Gapp (10) puts a kill past Laguna Beach’s Nico Lerum (15) and Kai Fong (22) on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We had a strong start,” said Ethan Cinco, the first-year head coach of Sage Hill. “Our league is super competitive this year. Everyone can beat everyone, which is kind of cool, but definitely having that cushion from that tournament will help. We’re off to a stronger start.

“I think last season, it kind of helped, having them get Jackson midseason [following the basketball playoffs] is kind of like an adrenaline shot midway through, like, ‘Hey, it’s time to turn it on.’ It’s hard with a smaller group of guys. We don’t have as many on the varsity roster as many other schools, so when we get into these busy weeks, we have a lot of people playing back to back to back.”

Gapp, who spends time at the opposite and setter positions, contributed a dozen kills, 15 assists and three total blocks. Manesh, an outside hitter, finished with 13 kills.

Sage Hill’s Caden Priddy (18) and Dylan Han (16) block a kill by Laguna Beach’s Declan McCormick (26) on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Outside hitter Dylan Han led the Lightning with 15 kills and added two blocks. Middle blocker Caden Priddy had 10 kills and 2½ blocks, and Jonathan Ye distributed 21 assists.

“We definitely started sets off pretty slowly, especially with decision making,” Cinco added. “We did a good job battling back in the middle of sets, but it’s hard when you have to play from behind every set. Not our best ball today, but that’s OK. I think it’s an opportunity for us to grow and learn.”

