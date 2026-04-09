Area boys’ tennis players selected for prestigious Ojai tournament

Marina’s David Tran makes a volley in the CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament on May 29, 2025. Tran and fellow Vikings senior Alejandro Hill were selected as a doubles team for the prestigious Ojai Tournament coming up later this month.

Marina High senior David Tran will return to the prestigious Ojai Tennis Tournament with a different partner, but the same goal.

Tran and fellow Vikings senior Alejandro Hill were selected as a doubles team for the prestigious tournament, which begins on April 23.

Last year, Tran and graduate Trevor Nguyen made the finals at Ojai before losing a very close match against a team from Beckman. Tran and Nguyen were the 2024 CIF Individuals doubles champions, advancing to the semifinals last year.

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They also helped Marina make its first CIF team final a season ago, before falling in the Division 1 title match to Woodbridge.

Other local doubles teams participating in Ojai include Jake Barnes and Blake Fraley of Corona del Mar; Lloyd Hitch and Kalani Chun of Edison; Jasper Hine and Matthew Leonard of Newport Harbor; and Braden Yian and Sacha Beyrath of Sage Hill.

Singles participants include CdM senior Ivan Pflueger, Edison senior Kai Stolaruk and Fountain Valley sophomore Tri Le.

Pflueger has helped lead CdM to a perfect 14-0 record on the season as a team, including 8-0 in the Sunset League.

The CIF singles and doubles draws for the Ojai Tennis Tournament will be released on April 21.