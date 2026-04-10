Daily Pilot Girls’ Basketball Dream Team: Sage Hill’s Amalia Holguin goes out with a bang

Sage Hill senior Amalia Holguin’s future is as bright as ever, as she is set to join NCAA women’s basketball Final Four participant Texas. And with her time at Sage Hill coming to an end, she made sure it would never be forgotten.

The electrifying point guard, who started from the day she first put on a uniform and joined a program coming off its first state championship, rewrote record books and led the Lightning to marquee wins as a senior.

Sage Hill’s all-time leading scorer with 2,195 career points, Holguin repeats as the Daily Pilot Girls’ Basketball Dream Team Player of the Year. The Pacific Coast League MVP averaged 22.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals this season.

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One win she will surely remember for a long time was a 56-45 victory over Mater Dei at home in the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs. After several years of aspiring to reach that bar, the Lightning beat the Monarchs for the first time.

Sage Hill’s Amalia Holguin (10) is committed to the University of Texas women’s basketball program. (James Carbone)

“Since my freshman year, it’s kind of like our rivalry game,” Holguin said. “I just told my team, since we had some underclassmen, I told them what it was with them, and they started getting hype around the rivalry. Mater Dei knows what it is, so it’s just a fun game. We got friends on their team, but inside those lines, it’s a little bit different.”

Holguin was the last player from a group of girls coached by the late Kobe Bryant in the Mamba Sports Academy. Like Bryant, who scored 60 points in his final game with the Los Angeles Lakers, Holguin, too, went out with a bang.

In her final regular season home game, she hung a school-record 64 points on Laguna Beach in a 101-26 win.

“It’s God’s story,” Holguin said. “It’s already written. I believe in that. I just go out there and hope that the work that I put in shows when everyone’s there. It happened that night. I just go out every night representing Kobe, representing all my loved ones that passed. … I don’t think it’s necessarily one game that it happened.”

Sage Hill’s Amalia Holguin (10) reacts to receiving artwork featuring Kobe Bryant in a postgame ceremony. Holguin played for Bryant at the Mamba Sports Academy. (James Carbone)

On senior night, Holguin had the green light. Her teammates passed to her repeatedly, and Sage Hill coach Jethro Julian remarked that they refused to let her be taken off the floor.

“The whole team wanted to make it special for her,” Julian said. “I even tried to take her out, and her teammates had her back. It was like, ‘Nah, just let her cook,’ you know, like, ‘Just let her do it.’ Then we were all about it. We’re like, ‘All right. Go ahead.”

Sage Hill (28-6) wrapped up an undefeated Pacific Coast League campaign, and as the stage got bigger, the Lightning didn’t flinch. They rode a 22-game winning streak all the way to the CIF Southern Section Open Division semifinals.

The Lightning ran into a juggernaut in top-ranked Ontario Christian (34-2), which knocked Sage Hill out of the section playoffs and the state tournament, the only losses for the Lightning after the first week of December. Their season ended with a 73-51 regional final loss to the state-champion Knights on March 10.

Sage Hill’s Amalia Holguin (10) was named the Pacific Coast League MVP. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Prior to that, Sage Hill shocked the girls’ basketball world with a 57-54 upset victory at Southern Section Open Division champion Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (30-3).

“I got text messages after the game, and they’re like, ‘Is this real?’” Holguin recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah,’ I mean, it’s real, like, we actually won the game.

“We were down by eight at halftime, and I think our team could have just let up and been like, ‘Well, this is the end of it.’ I was like, ‘Guys, we just need to put our foot on the gas, and we just got to turn up.’”

Julian said what makes Holguin “great” is how competitive she is. She believes that the next shot is going in and has the confidence to take the big shots. That belief is something Julian hopes to make a program tenet.

“If you want something, you’re going to make it happen,” Julian said. “There’s nothing stopping us from being able to do that. Everything we want to get, it starts with the right mindset. If you don’t have that mindset, we’ll never achieve what we’re trying to get.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jethro Julian

Sage Hill

Sage Hill underwent a midseason coaching change. When Julian assumed the head coaching duties, the Lightning had a 5-4 record, enduring a tough stretch during which they took four losses in a five-game span. Sage Hill went 23-2 the rest of the way, with the only defeats coming against Ontario Christian, which finished the season ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps.com. Headlining wins included a section playoff win over Mater Dei, the first for Sage Hill against the private school it had long hoped to rival. The Lightning also delivered a jaw-dropping upset of Sierra Canyon in the state playoffs. “This season’s definitely been the most fun I’ve ever had, the best season I’ve ever had,” Julian said. “The group of girls that we had this year set the bar for Sage Hill’s basketball program.”

FIRST TEAM

Marina’s Rylee Bradley (23) drives toward the basket against Savanna in the second round of the CIF State Division IV playoffs. (Eric Licas)

Rylee Bradley

G | Marina | Sr.

Bradley began an illustrious prep career by propelling the Vikings to the CIF State Division V final as a freshman in 2023. It concluded two games shy of a second trip to that stage, as Marina (20-15) made a run to the Division 4 semifinals to earn a berth in the Division IV state tournament. Bradley averaged an area-best 23.7 points per game, adding 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals per contest. Most dangerous when driving into the paint, she reached 2,700 career points. Bradley, who shared Sunset League MVP honors with Los Alamitos’ Maya Asumbrado, topped 30 points seven times as a senior, including three such performances in the postseason.

Sage Hill’s Eve Fowler (42) blocks a shot by Mater Dei’s Stella Hoss (2) in a CIF Southern Section Open Division playoff game. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Eve Fowler

F / C | Sage Hill | So.

The Lightning have had impact post players before with the likes of Emily Elliott and Annabelle Spotts, but Fowler may be the best of the bunch as a defender. Fowler, who is 6-foot-4 and also plays volleyball, nearly averaged a double-double with 10.8 points and 9.5 rebounds against a nationally-ranked schedule. She also registered at least five blocked shots in a game on three occasions, including Sage Hill’s win over Mater Dei in the Open Division playoffs.

Sage Hill’s Kamdyn Klamberg (33) puts up a two-point basket in the key against Rosary in a Pacific Coast League game. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Kamdyn Klamberg

G / F | Sage Hill | Jr.

Playing with a ball-dominant guard like Holguin can present challenges for others to find their rhythm, but Klamberg confronted them through movement without the basketball. The junior wing was fearless in attacking the offensive glass and a willing shooter from beyond the arc. Klamberg, whose role grew as a sophomore, continued to be a key piece of the puzzle for the Lightning, providing averages of 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Huntington Beach’s Taylor Savage (3) shoots against Newport Harbor’s Gianna Briggs (2) in a Sunset League game. (James Carbone)

Taylor Savage

G / F | Huntington Beach | Sr.

A defensive pest, Savage altered games with her agility and high motor. A standout receiver in flag football, the Oilers tapped into her overall athleticism on the basketball court to make long outlet passes. Savage reached 1,000 career points this season, posting averages of 10.7 points, seven rebounds, four steals and 2.6 assists. “The athleticism of Taylor is undeniable,” Huntington Beach coach Russell McClurg said. “She just brings something special athletically.” Her contributions helped Huntington Beach (20-9) go undefeated in the second half of the Sunset League, earning a second-place finish in league and a spot in the Division 3 playoffs.

Pacifica Christian’s Vivian Villagrana (2), seen against Fountain Valley, on Dec. 27, 2024, is the Tritons’ all-time leading scorer. (James Carbone)

Vivian Villagrana

G | Pacifica Christian | Sr.

A guard that scored at all three levels, Villagrana will leave Pacifica Christian as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,365 points. A two-time Dream Team first-team honoree, the San Joaquin League first-team selection produced 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as a senior. Pacifica Christian (17-12) qualified for the Division 2 playoffs, suffering a 53-47 first-round loss at San Juan Hills.

SECOND TEAM

Position, Name, School, Year

G Sawyer Blumenkranz, Corona del Mar, Jr.

F / C Emily Hoang, Huntington Beach, Jr.

G Sophie Hsieh, Fountain Valley, Sr.

G / F Leilani Quero, Costa Mesa, Sr.

F / C Fiona McCormick, Laguna Beach, So.

G / F Addison Uphoff, Sage Hill, So.

