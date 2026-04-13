Back Bay pair choose Cal Poly for flag football, become part of historic signing class

Newport Harbor quarterback Maia Helmar (23) throws a completion under pressure by CdM’s Addison Stern (9) during the 2024 Battle of the Bay girls’ flag football game.

Maia Helmar and Alexa Rokos used to be rival quarterbacks in high school, calling the signals at Newport Harbor and Corona del Mar, respectively.

Now they have teamed up as part of a historic women’s flag football recruiting class at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Both Helmar and Rokos have signed to play for the first NCAA Division I program on the West Coast.

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Last summer, Cal Poly announced it was planning to add a program, becoming the sixth Division I school nationwide.

Corona del Mar’s Alexa Rocos (4) runs with the ball for a first down during the Battle of the Bay girls’ flag football game in 2024. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The university announced in March that former Orange Lutheran tackle football coach Rod Sherman would be the inaugural women’s flag football head coach. Sherman had assisted his wife, Kristen, who led the Lancers girls’ flag football program and will now assist her husband at the collegiate level.

“When I got the phone call from coach Sherman, I was speechless,” Rokos said. “I had no words. It’s kind of crazy how I played as a 7-year-old against the boys for fun, and now I have the opportunity to play D1. I never would have thought that it would come this far.”

Rokos, a 2025 CdM graduate who also played soccer and basketball in high school, started a club women’s flag football program at Santa Barbara City College this spring.

The team holds practices twice a week and beat both USC and UCLA last weekend, Rokos said.

Now, she will get to team with her former Back Bay rival Helmar.

“We’ll finally be on the same team, which I think will be super fun,” said Rokos, who expects to play linebacker for the Mustangs.

Helmar, a two-time Sunset League MVP who helped the Sailors reach the first CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game in 2024, graduated from Newport Harbor the following spring. She has competed on the U.S. 17U Junior National Team.

Helmar was an assistant coach on the Edison High girls’ flag football team last fall and is currently playing for Irvine Valley College.

She said she joined other recruits on an official visit to Cal Poly a few weeks ago.

“I just love how it’s so nature-y, and there’s so much to do there,” Helmar said. “We got to pet some horses, which was really cool … This was a school that I wanted to go to, even if I wasn’t going to play a sport.”

Helmar was a softball standout growing up, using her strong arm to great effect as the Newport Harbor quarterback. She said she also always loved football, playing one season of Friday Night Lights on an all-boys team.

She signed with Cal Poly as a receiver and linebacker.

“It’s crazy how much the sport has grown, to the point where there’s all-girls leagues, all-girls teams, the Olympics, college sports,” she said. “I was a softball player since I was 6 years old. If you would have asked me that many years ago, I would have said I’d be D1 for softball, but it’s crazy how [flag football] has changed the path of my future.

“The location is so perfect for me, and I’m just really excited. My dream has always been to play Division I. I’m just so blessed that this opportunity has come for me.”

The sport continues to gain traction. It has been added to the NCAA Emerging Sports for Women program, clearing the way for NCAA championship status in the future.