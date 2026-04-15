Corona del Mar boys’ tennis tops Newport Harbor, clinches another league title

Corona del Mar doubles player Jack Barnes hits a backhand during the Battle of the Bay boys’ tennis match against Newport Harbor on Tuesday.

Coach Jamie Gresh agrees with his players that the Corona del Mar High boys’ tennis team has great camaraderie this season.

So far, that has led to a victory every time the Sea Kings have stepped on the court.

Rival Newport Harbor was the latest victim on Tuesday afternoon, as CdM continued its stranglehold on the Sunset League.

Corona Del Mar doubles players Jack Barnes and Matthew Carlin celebrate winning a point against Newport Harbor on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

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The Sea Kings rolled to a 15-3 victory, clinching the outright league crown with three matches remaining.

CdM has not lost a league match since 2021.

“I think the season is going great,” CdM senior doubles player Jack Barnes said. “The team camaraderie is great. It couldn’t be better, I would say. We’re undefeated, great team, great guys.”

Newport Harbor doubles player Matthew Leonard runs down a forehand against Corona del Mar on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar improved to 15-0 overall, and 9-0 in league. The Sea Kings won eight singles sets and seven doubles sets.

Sophomore Blake Fraley and freshman Quynh Tran both swept in singles for CdM, which needed just one win from 6-foot-7 senior No. 1 player Ivan Pflueger. Freshman Luke Fritz subbed in and split a pair of matches, with the Sailors’ Noah Giraud able to eek out a 6-4 win at the end of the match.

Fraley said playing against Newport Harbor (9-6, 6-4) was always a highlight. CdM also won 17-1 at the Sailors’ courts on March 12.

Corona Del Mar doubles player Caiden Streff, left, scoops up a volley as teammate Diego Tomlinson backs him against Newport Harbor on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I definitely think it’s the most fun match of the year, because of the rivalry,” Fraley said. “If you get the win, it feels really good.”

Barnes and his junior partner Matthew Carlin swept, 6-2, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 1 doubles. The last victory in the third round was the most impressive, as it came against the Sailors’ top two players. UC Santa Cruz-bound senior Jasper Hine and junior Matthew Leonard were teamed at No. 2 doubles on Tuesday.

Barnes is now 42-0 in doubles this season, with four different partners. He and Fraley will be playing doubles together next week at the prestigious Ojai Tennis Tournament. Pflueger, who has lost just three times this year, will play in singles at Ojai for CdM.

Newport Harbor doubles player Jasper Hine hits a volley against Corona del Mar on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The pairings of CdM senior Mason Nguyen and junior Gavin McCullough, as well as sophomores Caiden Streff and Diego Tomlinson, each won twice against the Sailors. Both fell to Hine and Leonard, who also will be competing in doubles together at Ojai.

“We want to make sure that they get some good practice in,” Sailors coach Abe Yaftali said. “...The Sea Kings are a great team, great coach and great sportsmanship out there. It’s important for us to play the best and learn from that experience.”

The Sailors are on track for the CIF playoffs, not a bad outcome as Hine said the team has had six different coaches in his four years in the program.

Corona del Mar singles player Blake Fraley hits a forehand against Newport Harbor on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Yaftali, a history teacher at Harbor, stepped in as the Ball brothers were dismissed a couple of weeks before this season began.

CdM hosted Marina on Wednesday and plays at Edison on Thursday. A key test will come in a nonleague match at rival University on Monday, Gresh said.

The Sea Kings beat the shorthanded Trojans 13-5 on Feb. 26.

Newport Harbor doubles player Matthew Leonard wins a point against Corona del Mar on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It’s going to be a totally different match,” Gresh said. “We’re away, and I think Uni is a hard place to play, to be honest with you. They’ll have a good crowd and I’m expecting it’ll be a very good, intense match. That’s the reason you play high school tennis. We’ve just got to keep improving and peaking for that Monday match.”

Newport Harbor hosts Los Alamitos on Thursday.