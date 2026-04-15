Newport Harbor’s Natalie McCarty shows state form at Arcadia Invitational

Newport Harbor’s Natalie McCarty competes in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles during the Arcadia Invitational on Saturday.

Natalie McCarty has competed at the Arcadia Invitational since she was a freshman, a feat in itself, given what it takes to be accepted into a meet that draws interest from athletes across the country.

McCarty made good on her last chance to perform at one of high school track and field’s most prestigious meets, clocking in at 42.46 seconds in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles to set the Open meet record on Saturday afternoon at Arcadia High.

“It hasn’t even totally set in,” McCarty said. “I’m just so excited about it. I wanted to get sub-42 [seconds] to try to get our school record, so this is promising steps towards that … One day at a time, and I’m just super happy with this time that my hard work’s been paying off.”

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Newport Harbor’s Natalie McCarty holds her medal after setting an Open meet record in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles on Saturday in the Arcadia Invitational. (James Carbone)

Before the Invitational flights took place under the lights, McCarty had dropped the fourth-best time in the state this season. She stayed right there after the night meet, with national leader Kaahliyah Lacy of San Jacinto Valley Academy (40.81) the only California athlete to top her time in the featured evening race.

A Cal Poly San Luis Obispo commit, McCarty hopes to challenge the school record of 41.95 seconds, set by Emma Kratzberg in the 2016 CIF Southern Section Masters Meet. An Orange County record at the time, only Segerstrom’s Nyree Brown (41.86 seconds in the 2018 CIF Division 1 finals) has bettered it since among county athletes.

Newport Harbor senior Natalie McCarty goes 42.46 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles for an Open Meet (daytime) record at the Arcadia Invitational. Time moves her into fourth in the state with the night meet to come. @NHHSailors @mjszabo @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/HLpaHndEmC — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) April 11, 2026

McCarty looked back on four years of competing at Arcadia. She said she wants to continue to run against good competition, often a key ingredient to produce personal-best performances like Saturday’s.

“From being here as a freshman, like shaking in my boots out on the warm-up field, to now I’ve just been, like, excited to run,” McCarty said. “I was just ready to go after it today, and I wanted that sub-43-[second time] and I got it. Since that electric night, I think it was my sophomore year, when we ran the [distance medley relay], that was that. Since then, Arcadia has just been, like, a great place. I’m really lucky and grateful that I get to race here again.”

Newport Harbor’s Natalie McCarty, left, and Huntington Beach’s Sydney McGill shake hands after competing in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles in the Arcadia Invitational on Saturday. (James Carbone)

McCarty matched her career-best clearance of 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump, tying for ninth in the event in the Invitational meet.

Costa Mesa senior Brody Leonard also showcased his speed, clocking in at 48.20 seconds in the boys’ 400 during the Open meet. The heat-winning performance lowered his own school record.

“I’m honored,” Leonard said. “It’s great. I came out here expecting a PR, but I didn’t think I would do this good, so I kind of blew my expectations out of the water.”

Costa Mesa’s Brody Leonard wins a heat of the boys’ 400 meters during the Open meet of the Arcadia Invitational on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Leonard was the first athlete to compete at the Arcadia Invitational for the Mustangs since distance runner Diane Molina in the 3,200 in 2018 and 2019. Molina went on to run for UC Irvine.

The Arcadia Invitational had been a goal for Leonard since his freshman year, a fascination that grew each time he noticed an athlete with a backpack from the meet.

Costa Mesa senior Brody Leonard gets the win from the outside lane and pounds his chest. He lowers the school record to 48.20 in the 400 meters in winning his Open flight at the Arcadia Invitational. @costamesahigh @mjszabo @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/SnCDfK5s53 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) April 12, 2026

“Going to the smaller meets, you see the Arcadia bags, and they’re always legit when they run,” Leonard said. “You kind of see what it’s about, I guess, from people around you.”

Corona del Mar senior Colton Eggelston placed ninth with a mark of 22-10 in the boys’ long jump in the Invitational meet.

Fountain Valley’s Viet Le competes in the boys’ pole vault during the Arcadia Invitational on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Sea Kings sophomore Blake Damron posted a new lifetime-best time of 39.26 seconds in the boys’ 300 hurdles.

Edison junior Blaise Burwell added new personal records in the 100 high hurdles (14.44) and the 300 intermediate hurdles (38.24).