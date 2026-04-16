Huntington Beach baseball tops Fountain Valley, stays undefeated in Sunset League

Jared Grindlinger wasn’t feeling it Wednesday afternoon. He lacked the crispness he desired, and didn’t have his best stuff.

No problem. His “off” days are anyone else’s prime.

The revered left-hander/outfielder threw five shutout innings, surrendered just two hits and set the foundation, as Huntington Beach’s 3-1 victory over visiting Fountain Valley set the stage for a fourth successive Sunset League sweep.

“Jared didn’t have his normal stuff,” Huntington Beach coach Benji Medure said. “It just wasn’t his day. But he’s that good where he doesn’t have his stuff and he still puts up five zeros. That was the first time I’ve seen him really grind this year ... And that’s maturity.”

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Fountain Valley’s Jackson Clark (6) tags out Huntington Beach’s Maxx Hopkins (7) at second base during Wednesday’s Sunset League game. (James Carbone)

Grindlinger, a potential two-way first-rounder come July’s MLB draft, said he “felt the energy was a little bit down.”

“I just felt like I had to compete,” he said. “I kind of knew going into it that my stuff wasn’t the best, but I just had to compete and get the ‘dub’ for our team ... I just feel like next time I’m going to go after it with more energy.”

Grindlinger permitted just four base runners — a fifth reached on an error, two were thrown out on attempted steals — and the Oilers’ nearly impeccable defense dealt with everything else. It was, Medure noted, “cleaner” that Tuesday’s series opener on the Barons’ field, a three-hour, 14-4 romp punctuated with eight errors and nine unearned runs.

Huntington Beach’s Owen Bone (3) dives for the ball in center field against Fountain Valley on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

The third game in the series is Friday at Fountain Valley.

“Jared’s tempo is really good, and it’s really easy to play good defense behind a pitcher who’s working fast,” Medure said. “And our guys made almost every play ... Defense really won it for us today.”

Clutch hitting, too. Two two-out hits — Parker Leoff’s fourth-inning double and Eddie Lucero’s two-run, fifth-inning single — produced the Oilers’ runs, and Steel Kurtz got a foul-out to finish it after Fountain Valley put the tying run on base in the seventh.

Huntington Beach (15-4-1 overall, 11-0 in league) put two on in the first inning and had bases loaded in the second, with Barons right-hander Nixon Hunt worked out of trouble both times. The Oilers finally got to him in the fourth.

Fountain Valley’s Nixon Hunt (14) pitches at Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Lucero beat the throw for an infield hit up the middle with one out, went to second base on a wild pitch, then raced home when Leoff laced a fastball to the wall in left-center.

They added to it in the fifth. Back-to-back, one-out singles by Dane Cunningham and Owen Bone ended Hunt’s mound work, reliever D’Angelo Diaz walked Sol Moriyama, and Braydon Wood’s long flyout to center led nowhere, thanks to Isaac Lomeli’s quick, precise throw to the infield cutoff.

Lucero, who like Leoff reached base three times, followed with a single up the middle to bring home Cunningham and Bone.

Huntington Beach’s Eddie Lucero (27) fist bumps Jared Grindlinger (28) after scoring against Fountain Valley on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Fountain Valley (11-9, 5-6), tied for third in league with Marina, scored in the sixth off left-hander Christian Haupt. Luke Scuncio led off with a double to the wall in left-center, went to third on Lomeli’s delicious bunt a few feet up the third-base line and came home on a fielder’s choice. The Barons put runners at the corner in the seventh, but Kurtz, who’d started the inning with two strikeouts, induced a Scuncio pop foul the end it.

“We competed our rear ends off against the No. 1 draft pick,” Barons coach Gerardo Gonzalez said. “We put together some really good at-bats early in the game, gave ourselves opportunity, and Nixon Hunt battled a really good offense and held them pretty well.

“I have no problem when we lose like this [when we’ve] battled it and whatnot. We didn’t make mistakes. They earned it. And we made it interesting at times.”

Fountain Valley’s Alyis Hernandez (8) arrives safely on first base after a overthrown ball at Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Grindlinger has committed to Tennessee — older brother Trent is a freshman catcher for the Vols — but might be making big money instead. Baseball America ranked him the third best player in the Class of 2027 before he reclassified as a senior, after taking a heavy course load last summer. Perfect Game has him No. 7 in the 2026 class.

That’s first-round territory, right?

“I don’t know,” Medure said. “Your guess is as good as mine. He could be [a first-rounder]. You see all the scouts, right? He’s young. He turns 17 Thursday, and that’s intriguing for Major League teams because they’ll have him and he’ll still be a kid.”

Grindlinger’s future could be on the mound or in the outfield. He’s 3-0 with 34 strikeouts (just three Wednesday) with a 1.04 ERA over 33.2 innings across nine pitching appearances and, second in the batting order, is hitting .380 with 16 runs and 15 RBIs in 20 games.

The Huntington Beach High baseball team celebrates after beating Fountain Valley 3-1 on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

“He’s one of the best there is,” said Leoff, a UCLA-bound junior third baseman. “He’s where he is in the rankings and draft boards for a reason. He’s one of the best arms around, and I’ve faced him, and left on left, not a fun at-bat at all. That’s a pretty scary at-bat, for sure. The 95 [mph] in with his slider, and then he has a change-up. That’s disgusting.”

Grindlinger is taking it all in stride. His focus is on the field.

“All of it’s cool and exciting and stuff,” he said. “But, I mean, I’m really just focused on playing every pitch and just helping our team win.”