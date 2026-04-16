Huntington Beach boys’ volleyball clinches at least a share of Sunset League title

Huntington Beach’s Ben Arguello had 10 kills and four block assists against Newport Harbor on Wednesday in a Sunset League boys’ volleyball match.

Huntington Beach staked its claim to at least a share of its second straight Sunset League boys’ volleyball crown, a 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16 win at Newport Harbor on Wednesday getting the job done.

At its close, the Oilers briefly came together in a celebratory circle, but the sense was that they have much left to play for this season.

Championship-match losses a year ago to Manhattan Beach Mira Costa in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 and CIF State Southern California Regional Division I finals remain on the mind.

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“The biggest thing would just be winning CIF and state,” senior opposite Ben Arguello said. “We didn’t finish it last year. I think we can this year. If we played Mira Costa again, that would be ideal. I want to beat them in CIF and get it back from last year, where we lost, but I think we definitely can do it, and that’s what I really want out of this. We already won the league. It’s the next step.”

Huntington Beach (21-3, 10-1 in the Sunset League) can win the league title outright with a victory at home against Marina (10-13, 0-10) on Friday. It closes the regular season at Los Angeles Loyola (15-2) on Tuesday.

Corona del Mar (23-5, 8-2) is in second place in the league, followed by Los Alamitos (22-7, 6-4).

“We’re super happy and proud that we came this far, and we won the league,” senior outside hitter Colin Choi said. “We obviously know that there’s much more to come, and we have a lot more volleyball to play.”

Arguello had 10 kills and four block assists, one of four players to produce double-digit kills for the Oilers. Although it recorded just one service ace, aggressive, deep serving and nine total blocks helped Huntington Beach reel off the runs necessary to make the second and fourth sets no contest.

“We spent a lot of time serving,” Huntington Beach coach Craig Pazanti said. “We got a lot of guys who have big arms back there, and then when our block is doing its job, which it did in the second set — Lucas [Brazao] got a couple really nice touches, not necessarily stuff blocks but just slowing it down — we’re really hard to defend in transition when we’re digging balls.”

Huntington Beach’s Logan Hutnick (21) had a match-best 18 kills against Newport Harbor on Wednesday in a Sunset League boys’ volleyball match. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

Junior outside hitter Logan Hutnick had a match-best 18 kills. Choi added 11 kills, popping up a couple of balls in the back row that Arguello cashed into points to start the second set.

Junior middle blocker Kenno Kosty contributed 11 kills and three block assists, and Brazao, a senior in the middle, totaled four kills and 3½ blocks. Sophomore setter Carter Tchaikovsky dished out 52 assists.

Then there’s Ivan Hua, getting a chance to start at libero for the first time as a senior. That’s a demonstration of the depth of Huntington Beach, where Hua learned behind the likes of Bennet Tchaikovsky and Aiden Atencio leading up to now.

“Aiden last year helped this team win a league championship,” Hua said. “I was just a serving sub back then. I did as much as I could, but now, it feels a lot better knowing that I was the starting libero and that I could help the team a lot with the digs and helping with the serve receive.”

Senior outside hitter Alex Wick had a team-leading 14 kills for Newport Harbor (22-9, 6-5). Senior outside hitter Zachary DeMaio had eight kills and three block assists, senior middle blocker Mats Arens provided five kills and five block assists, and senior opposite Henry Clemo had five kills, four aces and 2½ blocks. Senior setter Tyler Pence also had 29 assists and two aces.

Newport Harbor coach Pat Eaton credited Huntington Beach’s blocking for making it difficult on the Sailors’ hitters, but he added he is looking for his team to raise its level as the postseason approaches.

“I think we made too many errors early, and then that always makes players kind of pump the brakes a little bit and start trying to find the court,” Eaton said. “I think that was forced upon us. I think Huntington did a great job serving and put us in some tough spots, and they blocked well tonight.

“Any time you have that, you start switching speeds to kind of hope. I think it worked for us a little bit, but again, if you’re not able to play physical volleyball in this league, then you’re going to lose, and I don’t think we were physical enough tonight.”

