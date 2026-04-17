Daily Pilot Girls’ Soccer Dream Team: Tatum Trout reeled in plenty for Edison

It has been said that being a soccer goalkeeper requires the memory of a goldfish, constantly moving forward despite the one that got past.

Things did not exactly go swimmingly for senior goalkeeper Tatum Trout and the Edison High girls’ soccer team when they played rival Huntington Beach in the Sunset League.

A bit of a gift goal early on — after Trout threw the ball in front of her, thinking it was a dead ball due to a pending offside penalty — helped the host Oilers earn a 2-1 win .

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“I think a big part of being a goalie is how you respond to mistakes,” Trout said. “That happened, and there was nothing I could do besides move on and just play the game.”

Two weeks later, Edison returned to the same field and got some sweet redemption. This time, it was the Chargers earning a 2-1 overtime win in the league tournament championship game. Sadie Olivares scored on a free kick as the Chargers both dealt the Oilers their first loss and earned their first league title against the full league since 2017.

Edison High senior goalkeeper Tatum Trout shared Sunset League MVP honors with teammate Marissa Devine. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Edison (12-8-3) was battle tested this year, relying on its defense to keep it in games. The anchor of that defense was Trout, the 2025-26 Daily Pilot Dream Team Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year.

Chargers coach Kerry “Mac” Crooks said that Trout, a two-year starter headed to play at Southern Utah University, was athletic at 5-foot-7 and knew the angles really well. Trout, who shared the league MVP with sophomore teammate Marissa Devine and was an All-CIF Division 1 selection, had eight shutouts and allowed just shy of a half-goal per contest.

She also led a defense that at times had two sophomores on the back line — Trout’s best friend Jaylen Maroney and Ayla Khoshkbariie — along with seniors Kalea Black and Aubrey Dollins and freshman Miki Flynn.

“Huntington was supposed to win league,” Crooks said. “There’s no doubt about it. But at the same time, we had a grit. And Tatum has a grit. She’ll do crazy things to stop a goal. She’ll do whatever she possibly can to not let that goal go in, even if it’s not the most technical stuff, even if it looks like a circus sometimes. She’s still going to bust her butt for every single shot. That’s a grit, that’s a grind that makes our defense want to do that too.”

Edison High senior goalkeeper Tatum Trout flanked by two of her biggest fans, Edison assistant coaches Missy Douglas and Nikki Fedele, from left. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Edison ended up losing in the second round of the Division 1 playoffs to eventual CIF champion Eastvale Roosevelt, the defense again standing out in a scoreless tie that was decided on penalty kicks.

For Trout, one of three team captains, along with Black and Elliana Emerson, it was the end of a standout career.

“I’m really proud of the team,” she said. “Being able to come back and give Huntington their first loss, and being able to win Sunset League, it was a great feeling.”

Below are a look at the coach of the year, first-team and second-team Dream Team selections.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Sailors coach Justin Schroeder led the team to its first CIF finals appearance. (Courtesy of Newport Harbor girls’ soccer)

Justin Schroeder

Newport Harbor

Schroeder, in his ninth year in charge, led the Sailors to their first CIF championship match appearance before falling 1-0 to Eastvale Roosevelt. The junior-dominated team rebounded after a tough shootout loss to Edison in the Sunset League tournament semifinals. The postseason run may have been unexpected after Newport Harbor graduated 17 seniors last year, but Schroeder humbly credited his talented coaching staff as well as his lower-level coaches, who got players ready for the bright lights of varsity action.

FIRST TEAM

Solana Van Enoo (19) of Huntington Beach dribbles the ball up during the Excalibur Tournament of Champions against Foothill in December. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Solana Van Enoo

FW | Huntington Beach | Sr.

A four-year varsity player and two-year team captain for the Oilers (13-3-5), the Sunset League Offensive Player of the Year stood out for a talented squad that was undefeated for most of the season. Despite graduating early and missing the last handful of games, she had a team-best 14 goals and added three assists. Van Enoo now laces up her cleats for Santa Clara University.

Edison’s Marissa Devine (25) sprints ahead during the Sunset League tournament championship game against Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Marissa Devine

FW | Edison | Soph.

The Chargers may have liked to stay in games with their defense, but Devine provided a much-needed scoring option up top. The speedy redhead shared Sunset League MVP honors with Trout after scoring a team-best 11 goals, while adding three assists.

Estancia’s Jana Akins (4) makes a move with the ball to secure possession during the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs against South Hills. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Jana Akins

FW | Estancia| Sr.

A key force as the Eagles (15-2-1) won their third straight league title, Akins was the Coast League MVP. She set a program single-season record with 29 goals and added four assists as Estancia, Division 5 champions two years ago, ventured up to Division 3 this season. Akins will continue her career at Cal State Northridge.

Ocean View’s Marisa Vo (5) gets control of the ball against Katella in a Golden West League match in 2024. (James Carbone)

Marisa Vo

FW | Ocean View | Sr.

Vo will graduate after helping the Seahawks (13-8-3) make history with their first CIF championship game appearance, a remarkable turnaround from a squad that didn’t win a single match last year. A first-team All-Orange Coast League and All-CIF honoree, she showed grit while attempting to play through a knee injury late in the postseason. Vo led Ocean View with 19 goals and added six assists.

Newport Harbor’s Mia Knox (5) dribbles through Orange Lutheran’s defense during the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs in February. (James Carbone)

Mia Knox

MF | Newport Harbor | Jr.

Knox was probably one of the most fun to watch players in the area, weaving through the midfield with pace. The team’s most dynamic offensive player, the first-team All-Sunset League and All-CIF player had six goals and four assists and is committed to UC Irvine.

Corona del Mar’s Alex Cross (10) dribbles quickly across the midfield against Newport Harbor in 2024. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Alex Cross

MF | Corona del Mar | Sr.

The Claremont-Mudds-Scripps commit was the Sea Kings’ most dangerous striker, tallying nine goals and 11 assists despite missing several matches due to club commitments and an anterior cruicate ligament (ACL) injury. Cross was a two-time first-team All-Sunset League selection and also a two-time All-CIF honoree for CdM (10-7-3).

Estancia’s Vanessa Pastrana (9) celebrates a goal against Viewpoint during the semifinals of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Vanessa Pastrana

MF | Estancia | Sr.

Pastrana had a sparkling career for the Eagles, including a pair of goals her sophomore year to help the Eagles win their first CIF championship. This season, the Vanguard University commit had 12 goals and 14 assists and was the Coast League Offensive Player of the Year.

Huntington Beach’s Sienna McAthy battles for a ball against Los Alamitos’ Alina Perez during a 2023 match. (File photo)

Sienna McAthy

MF | Huntington Beach | Sr.

A talented goal scorer and three-year captain for the Oilers, McAthy moved into an important new position this season as a defensive midfielder, linking Huntington Beach’s defense and forwards. The University of Colorado commit had two goals and one assist and was first-team All-Sunset League all four years.

Audrina Bonilla was a two-year team captain for Pacifica Christian Orange County. (Courtesy of Pacifica Christian girls’ soccer)

Audrina Bonilla

DEF | Pacifica Christian Orange County | Sr.

A two-year team captain at defensive midfielder, Bonilla helped the Tritons earn their third straight postseason appearance, reaching the Division 4 playoffs as a school of just 380 students. She was a first team All-San Joaquin League and first team All-CIF selection for Pacifica Christian (15-5-2).

Newport Harbor’s Leah Showalter (14) looks an open player against Los Alamitos in 2025. (James Carbone)

Leah Showalter

DEF | Newport Harbor| Jr.

Showalter was another member of the impressive Class of 2027 for the Sailors. A great ball-winner in the back and also valuable on offense, she had two goals and four assists and earned first-team All-Sunset League and All-CIF honors.

Edison’s Jaylen Maroney (19) dribbles upfield against Corona del Mar in 2025. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Jaylen Maroney

DEF | Edison | Soph.

Maroney was a force on the Chargers’ back line and a threat to put in a free kick from anywhere on the field, like she did in league play against Huntington Beach. She earned first-team All-Sunset League honors and had three goals and two assists.

Newport Harbor’s Maddy Michel (11) is mobbed by teammates Carys de Vengoechea (6), Skylie Cid (3), and Leah Showalter (13) after scoring a goal during the Battle of the Bay match against rival CdM. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Maddy Michel

DEF | Newport Harbor| Jr.

The Sunset League Defensive Player of the Year, Michel was another key part of a stingy Sailors defense that had 12 shutouts this season. The center back, who would routinely take the task of marking other teams’ top players, was a first-team All-CIF honoree and even chipped in a Battle of the Bay goal.

Ocean View goalie Sydnie Enriquez makes a save against Segerstrom during the CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship match on Feb. 27. (James Carbone)

Sydnie Enriquez

GK | Ocean View| Jr.

A three-year varsity starter in goal, Enriquez anchored the Seahawks defense and earned 12 clean slates this year on the way to the team’s first CIF finals berth. She was first-team All-Orange Coast League and first-team All-CIF Division 6 as well.

SECOND TEAM

Position, Name, School, Year

FW Katelyn Leach, Fountain Valley, Sr.

FW Bailey Oliver, Huntington Beach, Sr.

FW Caroline Talarico, Laguna Beach, Jr.

MF Emiley Davis, Costa Mesa, Sr.

MF Saige Brady, Marina, Soph.

MF Olivia Young, Huntington Beach, Sr.

MF Jaden Rall, Sage Hill, Soph.

DEF Samantha Linza, Ocean View, Jr.

DEF Aisleen Avalos, Estancia, Jr.

DEF Aubrey Dollins, Edison, Sr.

DEF Gianna Matian, Costa Mesa, Sr.

DEF Ellie Kosoff, Corona del Mar, Jr.

GK Finley Maynard, Sage Hill, Sr.