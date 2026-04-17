Ocean View boys’ volleyball competing despite thin roster

Ocean View’s bid for a share of the Orange Coast League’s boys’ volleyball championship disappeared in a five-set loss to Katella on Thursday, but they might have a chance to play spoiler and are headed to the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

That’s impressive, given the realities. The Seahawks have just seven players, only three with genuine experience, meaning most of their crew never leave the court. They can’t scrimmage in practice — often struggle to go 3-on-3 — have resorted to using their libero as an outside hitter and once had to make sure an ill player was on the court to avoid forfeit.

Times are tough, sort of, for Ocean View, which last year won its opener as No. 1 seed in Division 7. It’s a decent side — charismatic, do-everything sophomore captain Zack Zentgraf makes sure of that — under head coach Jose Medina, who has forged success at Saddleback and Samueli Academy and looks to construct a reasonable foundation over summer into fall.

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Katella’s Jayden Gonzalez (1) tries to score against Ocean View’s Quan Duong (9) and Josiah Santa (14) on Thursday in an Orange Coast League boys’ volleyball match. (James Carbone)

“I’d like to be at the level where I know they can be,” said Medina, an assistant coach last year who took charge when Steven Morales stepped back into a program-director role just before the campaign began. “I know previous years have been really tough for them. And going into next year, us mainly rebuilding and then making sure they’re able to compete, that’s my main goal right now.”

He’ll lose two seniors and there’s no junior varsity team to draw from, so recruitment will be key. There were no tryouts this year.

“I was thinking I was going to step in with a varsity and JV team, but Coach Steven was like, ‘Oh, no, these are the only guys you have,’” Medina said.

Ocean View’s Zack Zentgraf (30) spikes the ball against Katella’s Isaak Huizar (8) on Thursday in an Orange Coast League boys’ volleyball match. (James Carbone)

The Seahawks (10-11, 6-4 in the Orange Coast League) have fared well with these guys, were in the title chase until Thursday afternoon’s 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 18-25, 14-16 defeat to the visiting Knights, and will head to the playoffs as the league’s third-place team.

Now they’re looking to help Katella (16-13, 7-3), which used its long bench and sharpness at the net to overcome a two-set deficit, as it looks to catch Santa Ana (13-4, 9-1) for a piece of the championship. Should the Knights, at home, beat the league leaders on Monday, an Ocean View home win Tuesday over the Saints would achieve that. A win Wednesday would have left the Seahawks in that position.

“Honestly, that would be nice,” said Medina, a club coach who guided Saddleback, his alma mater, to a Southern Section final in 2022 and was on staff when Samueli Academy won the Division 6 title two years ago. “I mean, it sucks, because it could have been us. But if we can help somebody else to at least win [a share of] the title, not just have one team take it all, that would be pretty cool.”

Ocean View’s Tyler Chiangtong (11) and Katella’s Braydon Roldan (12) joust at the net on Thursday in an Orange Coast League boys’ volleyball match. (James Carbone)

Zentgraf is the Seahawks’ fulcrum on and off the court, doing whatever is necessary in the moment, delivering kills from everywhere and rallying a group that can (and on occasion does) lose confidence. He’s a coach on the court.

Medina calls him a “uniter” and a “giver.”

“He’s humble,” Medina said. “The way he plays, he doesn’t think, ‘Oh, it’s all about me.’ It’s about us, you know? And that says a lot [about him] as a person, and that goes around the players around him. There’s a reason he’s captain. He pushes his team, he pushes them to be better.

“And I think one thing that helps a lot of these guys, especially the ones that don’t have that much experience, is they can be like, “Even though I’m not that great, I can still count on Zack to be there for me. He’ll help me out.”

Ocean View’s Josiah Santa (14), Quan Duong (9), Zack Zentgraf (30) and Alex McCarrick (4) are all smiles after a point against Katella Thursday. (James Carbone)

Ocean View — with junior setter Quan Duong ably setting for Zentgraf and senior opposite Alex McCarrick — held on after losing a seven-point lead to claim the first set, pulled out a tight second set behind six of McCarrick’s game-best 17 kills (he also served five aces) and took an early lead in the third before succumbing to the fresher Knights down the stretch. The final set was tied 10 times, and Katella’s 5-1 run at the finish provided a series sweep. Outside hitter Jayden Gonzalez led the Knights with 15 kills, and middle blocker Braydon Roldan added nine kills while leading a tough block.

Zentgraf, an outside hitter-turned-libero who returned to his old role this year to fill Ocean View’s need at the net, delivered 15 kills and three aces and was vital defensively Wednesday, repeatedly saving balls — once crashing over the chairs on the Seahawks’ sideline, then jumping over them back onto the court — on long, often delirious rallies with Katella.

“I’ll be wherever we need for the team, and I’ll play my heart out to win the game ...,” he said. “I have to be able to cover the whole court and the whole back row and be able to get any ball that comes that I know other people aren’t going to be.

“Having seven players is really hard, but we’re motivated to win, and we want it. We want it really bad. No matter the cost, we will try to get it. No matter who we have, no matter how many players, no matter who’s sick, we will try to get that no matter what.”