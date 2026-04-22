Newport Harbor softball team homers 4 times in win over Corona del Mar

Newport Harbor’s softball team celebrates with Dominique Bettencourt (20) after she hit her first home run of the game against Corona del Mar on Tuesday in the Battle of the Bay.

Newport Harbor claimed another Battle of the Bay in softball Tuesday afternoon, the Sailors’ eighth in succession, as their dormant bats came alive and a brave, unexpected effort from the circle forged a decisive, hardly simple triumph that, they hope, might spur a miracle.

They’ll need one to reach the postseason for the first time in four years.

Ally Shaw and Chloe Enciso hit two-run, first-inning homers, Dominique Bettencourt slammed a pair — the second a towering grand slam — and Newport Harbor collected 18 hits en route to a 14-9 Sunset League victory at across-Back Bay rival Corona del Mar.

Newport Harbor’s Chloe Enciso (4) makes a catch in center field against Corona del Mar on Tuesday in the Battle of the Bay. (James Carbone)

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Cora Jordan took the mound after staff ace Ginny Peterson’s ailing ankle sent her to right field, and the Sailors’ No. 1 catcher battled the whole way, closing down CdM rallies in the third, fifth and seventh, holding onto a one-run lead following the first two.

“It feels so good, because it’s not just any ordinary game,” said Bettencourt, a sophomore first baseman whose two-run blast provided a 7-3 advantage in the fifth and grand slam provided a seven-run edge heading to the bottom of the seventh. “I used to play with all the CdM girls at Newport Mesa Girls’ Softball when I was little, and then I’ve always played ‘travel’ against them. So it just feels good, because they’re all my friends.”

The Sailors (10-12, 3-6 in the Sunset League) hadn’t scored a run since March — successive shutout losses to Huntington Beach, Los Alamitos, Edison and, in a devastating defeat for their CIF Southern Section playoff chances, on Monday against University — but pounded the ball from the start.

Newport Harbor’s Cora Jordan (2) pitches against Corona del Mar on Tuesday in the Battle of the Bay softball game. (James Carbone)

Jordan (four for five, three runs), doubled to left field to start the game, and Shaw (three for four, three runs, three RBIs) cleared the fence in center with one out. Bettencourt (three for five, three runs, six RBIs) singled, and Enciso’s two-out bomb to right-center — her first over-the-fence home run, ever — made it 4-0. Newport Harbor scored four more in the fifth, Bettencourt delivering the big hit, after the Sea Kings (11-11, 0-8) trimmed the deficit behind Lexi Hagmann’s single, Devin Coombe’s double and RBIs from a hit batter, walk and groundout.

Corona del Mar answered with four unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth, and Shaw’s RBI double in the sixth extended the Sailors’ lead to 9-7. All five of Newport Harbor’s seventh-inning runs were unearned, and the Sea Kings pushed across two in the seventh and had two on base, both from errors, when Jordan got the final out.

“I could not be more proud of what Cora did today,” Newport Harbor coach Patrick Murphy said. “We were just kind of asking anybody else [to fill in for Peterson], and Cora raised her hand and said that she would give it a try. That’s the first time she’s pitched a game like that. She really wanted to be out there.”

Corona del Mar’s Natali Vasquez (8) pitches against Newport Harbor on Tuesday in the Battle of the Bay softball game. (James Carbone)

Morgan Pham led the Sea Kings with two hits and scored two runs, and pitcher Natali Vasquez, sharp between the four-run innings, doubled and had RBIs on three other plate appearances.

Newport Harbor must win four of its final five games to reach .500, necessary for an at-large playoff berth, and that would require an upset victory over at least one Sunset powerhouse: Thursday against Los Alamitos (14-8, 7-1) or in the May 5 regular-season finale against Huntington Beach (14-10, 5-3), both at home. The Sailors since returning from the Sea View League 19 years ago are a combined 0-56 in league play against them and lost this season’s first meetings by a combined 29-0 tally.

“We should just go out there and play like how we did today,” Bettencourt said. “We need to play loose and just hit the ball, because I know if we play like we did today, we can always win.”