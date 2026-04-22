Surf’s up for Jack’s Pro competition in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach resident Dylan Sloan rides a wave Wednesday at the Jack’s Surfboards Pro on the south side of the pier.

Professional surfing is back on the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier.

The Vans Jack’s Surfboards Pro presented by 805 launched Wednesday morning, with plenty of local shredders expected to be in the mix as the free event runs through the weekend with both men’s and women’s heats.

The Jack’s Surfboards Pro is a World Surf League Qualifying Series 4,000-level event.

“We’re super excited to see Jack’s Surfboards bring this event back to life with Vans joining for a second year,” World Surf League North America Regional Manager Meg Bernardo said in a statement. “Going back to its start in 2017, this event quickly grew into the staple it has become, with so much energy surrounding it.

“The QS 4,000-level events help elevate our regional tour and can change the course of a surfer’s season. The work Jamal Abdelmuti [of Jack’s Surfboards] and [event director] Scott Waring continue to do to keep this opportunity thriving shows their dedication to professional surfing, and we’re elated for another big year.”

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Huntington Beach’s Luke and Sage Guinaldo, Sara Freyre, Bailey Turner, Dylan Hord and Dylan Sloan would love to perform well at their home break. Turner won gold in the Under-16 girls’ division at the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in December.

Andrew Taub rides a wave Wednesday at the Jack’s Surfboards Pro. (Courtesy of World Surf League)

She has a bye into the women’s round of 32 in the competition, along with Laguna Beach native Lilie Kulber. Turner and Luke Guinaldo will both be on the Challenger Series for 2026, qualifying earlier this year in Barbados.

Newport Beach’s Tyler Gunter and Parker Cohn are also competing this week in Huntington Beach, as is Long Beach favorite Nolan Rapoza, who has had success in Surf City before with some deep runs at the U.S. Open of Surfing.

The men’s round of 128 was completed Wednesday at the Jack’s Surfboards Pro, narrowing the field down to the round of 96. Sloan won his heat to move on.

Day two begins Thursday at 8 a.m. with the women’s round of 48.