‘For Kelly’: Huntington Beach girls’ lacrosse rallies past Edison for first league title

Elle Tran (5) of Huntington Beach splits the defense into position for a score against Edison on Tuesday.

“For Kelly” is the chant coming out of every huddle for the Huntington Beach High girls’ lacrosse team.

The Oilers continue to honor their late teammate, Kelly Reid, who was 16 when she and her father died in a plane crash in January 2025.

The senior class has seen a lot of loss. When they were freshmen in 2023, a female classmate died after suffering a severe allergic reaction. The following year, a male classmate was lost in a drowning accident in the ocean.

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More recently, senior midfielder Abbi Kerwin’s father Bill died on April 4 after battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, a couple of weeks after the school district put on a special graduation ceremony for Abbi so he could see it.

“I think they are playing for something, that class especially,” Huntington Beach girls’ lacrosse coach Brian Eisenberg said. “They really are playing for just taking advantage of life.”

Tatum Viezbicke (19), and Alexis Hedberg (2) of Huntington Beach celebrate a goal to tie against Edison on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Huntington Beach had never won a Sunset League title before this week. The Oilers had also never beaten rival Edison.

But on Tuesday afternoon, they put together a rally that Kelly would have been proud of.

Huntington Beach stormed back from a five-goal halftime deficit to beat Edison 13-12 in a league finale at Cap Sheue Field, earning the outright league crown.

“It honestly felt amazing,” said Huntington Beach senior attacker Emily Mehr, who stepped up with a season-high four goals, three in the second half. “We’ve never beat Edison, so having the energy on the field, in the second half especially, really just brought us all together and let us win.”

Edison’s Maddy Ryan (19) breaks past a hit by Abby O’Rourke (7) against Huntington Beach on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Senior Elle Tran also scored four goals for Huntington Beach (10-8, 4-0 in league). Junior Ella Jones scored three times, with senior Tatum Viezbicke adding two goals in the second half to aid the Oilers’ comeback from a 9-4 deficit.

Eisenberg said his team had also overcome deficits in its previous two wins against Laguna Beach and Corona del Mar. On Tuesday, the Oilers scored the first six goals of the second half, taking their first lead on Viezbicke’s strike with 2:48 left in the third quarter.

Edison (10-6, 3-1), which was trying for its fifth straight league title, came back to take the lead on a free position goal by Haleigh Ore and goals by Ayden Dunne and Madison Tran. The Chargers led, 12-10, after three quarters.

Abigail Kerwin (17) of Huntington Beach scoops up a loose ball in front of Leilani Moore (17) of Edison on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

They would not score again. Jones struck, then a pair of goals by Mehr helped the Oilers retake the lead with 5:47 left to play.

“They kept leaving me open in the corner,” Mehr said. “I was like, ‘I need to take advantage of this and do what I can to get us up.’”

Huntington Beach freshman goalkeeper Zoey Phillipsen, who usually plays on junior varsity, made some big saves late. The Oilers were missing their usual starting goalkeeper, senior Lauren Young, as she was on a school trip.

Edison’s Madison Tran (18) is met by the defense of Huntington Beach’s Lucianna Beltran (3) and Ella Jones (18), from left, on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It’s obviously a privilege to play for varsity as a freshman,” Phillipsen said. “The defense was on the attackers, and they scooped up the balls when they dropped. They were there in the right position at the right time. I’m so grateful for them, because if not, it would have just been really hard.”

Kerwin led the Oilers with three ground balls. She said the team has been a big support system during her family’s difficult times.

“I think everyone experiences loss differently, but being on a team, it helps us,” Kerwin said. “We’re able to bond over it and dedicate every practice and game to those that we’ve lost. Recently losing my dad, I know that he really enjoyed watching all of us play, not just me. So, I’m cheering my teammates on as he would.”

Ella Jones (18) of Huntington Beach beats Edison goalie Vivienne Osthus (25) for a score at close range on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Senior Kaylin Grady led Edison with four goals. Chargers coach Olivia Smart said her team left it all out there on the field, which is all she could ask for as a coach.

“Any time you have a lead, you get a little comfy, and I think we got a little too comfortable,” Smart said. “[Huntington Beach] came out with a ton of really great adjustments at halftime and were ready to go.”

Edison usually heads into the playoffs on a winning streak as league champion, but this year the Chargers find themselves in a different position.

Abby O’Rourke (7) of Huntington Beach battles Edison’s Sophia Brink (11) for a loose ball on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It sucks to lose, but now they know what it feels like to lose, and I think they’re more playoff ready because of it,” Smart said.

The CIF Southern Section will release the girls’ lacrosse playoff brackets on Friday at 9 a.m.