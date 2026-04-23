Fountain Valley forges ahead with strong showing in O.C. track and field championships

Fountain Valley’s Viet Le stands next to his winning height of 15 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault in the Orange County track and field championships at Mission Viejo High on Saturday.

Fountain Valley showed it’s capable of making noise as the season hits its make-or-break stretch, winning a handful of events and putting itself in the conversation on Saturday in the Orange County track and field championships at Mission Viejo High.

The Barons placed sixth as a team in the boys’ competition, junior Badr “Bud” Farag riding a pair of personal bests in the sprints to provide half of his team’s 32 points.

Farag raced to a winning time of 21.72 seconds in the 200 meters, adding a third-place finish in 10.72 seconds in the 100.

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Marina’s Dominic Naccarato in the high jump during the Orange County track and field championships at Mission Viejo High on Saturday. (James Carbone)

“Bud has worked really hard this season and has improved as much as any athlete I have ever coached in such a short time,” Fountain Valley coach Brian Bivens said. “He wants to be great and does all the little things that are necessary to achieve his goals.”

Senior pole vaulter Viet Le is also on the rise. Having conquered a new bar at 15 feet, 6 inches in a league meet on April 15, Le was back in competition three days later and did it again to claim the county crown.

Le said winning the county title means as much to him as a CIF Southern Section championship would, partly because of the emphasis put on it by Fountain Valley’s program.

Corona del Mar’s Estheleen Charalabidis, left, and Marina’s Cheyenne Abrams compete in the girls’ 100 meters during the Orange County track and field championships at Mission Viejo High on Saturday. (James Carbone)

He added that he dealt with food poisoning leading up to his most recent personal record, and a change in perspective is allowing him to compete and have fun. It’s his attempt to take the pressure of expectations out of the equation.

“It was a switch of mentality, honestly,” Le said. “Between Arcadia and just recently in practice, I realized it’s my senior year. I’ve been going into these competitions thinking, ‘Man, I have to PR. I’m running out of time. I have to do this. I have to break these records. I have to make everything worth it.’ …

“All these sort of half injuries that I’ve been getting recently, it’s just kind of showed me that as much as time is limited, I should just be happy that I’m even out here and I have the opportunity to be jumping this high.”

Fountain Valley’s Roger Wang in the long jump during the Orange County track and field championships at Mission Viejo High on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Senior Roger Wang placed third in the long jump (21-½), supplying the rest of the Barons’ points. Logan Kwong, Ulysses Rios, Tai Roque and Empire Vo-Courtney were part of a meet record in the 3,200 relay (8:05.29), although the event was not scored for the team standings.

Corona del Mar senior Colton Eggleston won the long jump with a mark of 21-6¼. He established a lifetime-best mark of 23-6 in the Beach Cities Invitational on March 28.

Inspired by the athletes and “the standard” he got exposure to at the Arcadia Invitational, Eggleston’s focus, he said, is on “getting better.” He is certain better marks will come with execution.

Corona del Mar’s Colton Eggleston in the long jump during the Orange County track and field championships at Mission Viejo High on Saturday. (James Carbone)

“The mark will show up if I can execute properly on the runway, which is taking down three phases — the drive phase, transition and the attack phase — which ultimately leads to the takeoff,” Eggleston said. “It all starts at the runway. If you can’t get that down, you’re not going to have a good takeoff, and obviously, you can’t do much in the air.”

Edison junior Harrison Timmerman earned 18 points in placing second in the long jump (21-¾), third in the triple jump (42-6) and fourth in the high jump (6-0).

Huntington Beach paced local programs in the girls’ meet, placing seventh with 33 points. Newport Harbor was ninth with 24 points.

Edison’s Harrison Timmerman in the triple jump during the Orange County track and field championships at Mission Viejo High on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Senior Sydney McGill turned in a pair of runner-up showings in the hurdles for the Oilers, including a personal-best time of 14.82 seconds in the 100 high hurdles.

Newport Harbor senior Natalie McCarty set a meet record in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 42.69 seconds.

“My teammates were telling me the record was somewhere in the 43s,” said McCarty, whose time of 42.46 seconds in the Arcadia Invitational is sixth in the state. “My goal was just to go under 43. I wasn’t focused on the meet record. I wanted to get 43, just so I can be there consistently, so that I can keep dropping those times.”

Huntington Beach’s Sierra Benedict in the triple jump during the Orange County track and field championships at Mission Viejo High on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Los Alamitos and Orange Lutheran shared the boys’ team title with 46 points apiece. Orange Lutheran topped Portola, 56-49, for the girls’ team title.

Aliso Niguel senior Jaslene Massey was a standout, producing meet records in the girls’ shot put (52-1½) and the discus throw (188-1).

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Orange County Championships

At Mission Viejo High

Team Results

1T. Los Alamitos 46; 1T. Orange Lutheran 46; 3. Woodbridge 39; 4. Aliso Niguel 35; 5. Canyon 33; 6. Fountain Valley 32; 7. Pacifica 29; 8. San Juan Hills 26; 9. Mater Dei 23; 10T. Fullerton 20; 10T. Servite 20; 10T. Tustin 20; 14. Edison 18; 16. Corona del Mar 14; 22. Marina 10; 31T. Newport Harbor 5.

Individuals

100 — 1. George-Bell (Tustin) 10.64; 2. Grier (Mater Dei) 10.68; 3. Farag (Fountain Valley) 10.72; 4. Hood (Portola) 10.79; 5. Hernandez (Orange Lutheran) 10.81

200 — 1. Farag (Fountain Valley) 21.72; 2. Vu (Canyon) 21.83; 3. Hernandez (Orange Lutheran) 22.04; 4. George-Bell (Tustin) 22.26; 5. Grier (Mater Dei) 22.29

400 — 1. Davis (Los Alamitos) 49.38; 2. Correa (El Modena) 49.41; 3. Patterson (Canyon) 49.63; 4. Anderson (Cypress) 50.19; 5. Pacelli (Servite) 50.30

800 — 1. Zavala (Woodbridge) 1:54.99; 2. Yesenosky (Pacifica) 1:55.24; 3. Montijo (Servite) 1:56.88; 4. Marin (Segerstrom) 1:57.17; 5. Lozano (Orange Lutheran) 1:59.40

1,600 Rated — 1. Hawley (Laguna Hills) 4:28.51; 2. Mendez (Fullerton) 4:29.07; 3. Juarez (La Quinta) 4:29.30; 4. Byerley (Edison) 4:30.30; 5. Aguilar (Anaheim) 4:31.22

1,600 Seeded — 1. Antonio (Woodbridge) 4:13.67; 2. Calder (San Juan Hills) 4:16.32; 3. Bhushan (Aliso Niguel) 4:21.60; 4. O’Leary (JSerra) 4:21.76; 5. Whitcomb (San Juan Hills) 4:21.91

3,200 — 1. Antonio (Woodbridge) 9:17.79; 2. Hunter (Dana Hills) 9:19.25; 3. Kathiravan (Woodbridge) 9:22.48; 4. Garma (Cypress) 9:30.00; 5. Habbestad (Yorba Linda) 9:34.55

110 HH — 1. Giacchetto (Orange Lutheran) 14.71; 2. Embrey (Aliso Niguel) 15.21; 3. Badr (Villa Park) 15.31; 4. Beasley (La Palma) 15.71; 5. Burkes (El Dorado) 15.73

300 IH — 1. Dailey (Aliso Niguel) 39.18; 2. Cobbs (Fullerton) 40.16; 3. Embrey (Aliso Niguel) 40.38; 4. Burke (Mission Viejo) 40.48; 5. Damron (Corona del Mar) 40.84

400 relay — 1. Mater Dei 42.56; 2. Canyon 42.85; 3. Los Alamitos 43.20; 4. Portola 43.22; 5. Yorba Linda 43.63

1,600 relay — 1. Los Alamitos 3:24.85; 2. Fullerton 3:26.46; 3. Orange Lutheran 3:26.62; 4. Portola 3:29.35

3,200 relay — 1. Fountain Valley 8:05.29*; 2. Los Alamitos 8:06.01; 3. Pacifica 8:25.32; 4. Mission Viejo 8:25.56; 5. El Modena 8:26.36

HJ — 1. Chambers (Los Alamitos) 6-4; 2. Naccarato (Marina) 6-0; 3. Rhodus (Orange Lutheran) 6-0J; 4T. Timmerman (Edison) 6-0J; 4T. Sandor (San Juan Hills) 6-0T

LJ — 1. Eggleston (Corona del Mar) 21-6¼; 2. Timmerman (Edison) 21-¾; 3. Wang (Fountain Valley) 21-½; 4. Losco (Orange Lutheran) 20-11; 5. Gates (San Clemente) 20-4½

TJ — 1. Barmettler (San Juan Hills) 44-0; 2. Roberge (Tesoro) 43-6¾; 3. Timmerman (Edison) 42-6; 4. Afable (Foothill) 42-4½; 5. Tagaloa (Brea Olinda) 42-3¾

PV — 1. Le (Fountain Valley) 15-6; 2. Richardson (Crean Lutheran) 15-6J; 3. Lin (Los Alamitos) 14-6; 4. Downie (Newport Harbor) 14-0; 5. Anderson (Northwood) 14-0J

SP — 1. Orellana (Segerstrom) 51-7; 2. Szatkowski (Pacifica) 49-3; 3. Wilkins (Servite) 49-3J; 4. Harper (Northwood) 48-6; 5. Klatt (Santa Margarita) 46-2

DT — 1. Szatkowski (Pacifica) 155-1; 2. Jubran (Canyon) 148-8; 3. Elder (Brea Olinda) 143-3; 4. Cowdell (Tustin) 140-11; 5. Boyne (Aliso Niguel) 136-0

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Orange County Championships

At Mission Viejo High

Team Results

1. Orange Lutheran 56; 2. Portola 49; 3. Mission Viejo 46; 4. Los Alamitos 45; 5. Mater Dei 40.5; 6. Dana Hills 36; 7. Huntington Beach 33; 8. Santa Margarita 31.5; 9. Newport Harbor 24; 10. JSerra 23; 22. Fountain Valley 9; 27T. Corona del Mar 4; 32T. Sage Hill 3.

Individuals

100 — 1. Murray (Mater Dei) 11.68*; 2. Murphy (Los Alamitos) 12.27; 3. Susag (Mission Viejo) 12.29; 4. Bernardino (Orange Lutheran) 12.33; 5. Charalabidis (Corona del Mar) 12.39

200 — 1. Murray (Mater Dei) 24.26; 2. Murphy (Los Alamitos) 24.98; 3. Hunter (Canyon) 25.32; 4. Bernardino (Orange Lutheran) 25.48; 5. Sooter (Sunny Hills) 25.52

400 — 1. Saragoza (Dana Hills) 57.55; 2. Anderson (San Clemente) 57.71; 3. McKemy (Yorba Linda) 58.14; 4. Hughes (Rosary) 58.15; 5. Sulham (Huntington Beach) 58.58

800 — 1. Santillan Silva (Century) 2:12.55; 2. Gercek (Portola) 2:12.76; 3. Stakley (Orange Lutheran) 2:16.41; 4. Kroger (JSerra) 2:16.51; 5. Nguyen (Pacifica) 2:16.81

1,600 Rated — 1. Hendriks (Pacifica) 5:28.21; 2. Glidewell (Pacifica Christian) 5:29.81; 3. Saade (Fullerton) 5:30.98; 4. Luna Aguas (Foothill) 5:31.27; 5. Ramirez (Saddleback) 5:31.33

1,600 Seeded — 1. Dye (Santa Margarita) 4:55.14; 2. Coulston (Santa Margarita) 4:55.21; 3. Rubio (Huntington Beach) 4:55.47; 4. Woodside (Esperanza) 4:58.02; 5. Heath (Capistrano Valley) 4:59.68

3,200 — 1. Santillan Silva (Century) 10:56.41; 2. Hipszer (University) 11:04.61; 3. Turner (Mission Viejo) 11:06.14; 4. Fearn (Woodbridge) 11:24.62; 5. Sanchez (Santa Ana) 11:25.86

100 HH — 1. Brinker (Orange Lutheran) 14.78; 2. McGill (Huntington Beach) 14.82; 3. McCarty (Newport Harbor) 14.97; 4. Palmer (Mission Viejo) 15.37; 5. Galindo (Mission Viejo) 15.58

300 IH — 1. McCarty (Newport Harbor) 42.69*; 2. McGill (Huntington Beach) 44.72; 3. Smail (Mission Viejo) 45.44; 4. Aguirre (Los Alamitos) 46.70; 5. Brinker (Orange Lutheran) 46.97

400 relay — 1. Mater Dei 47.90; 2. Orange Lutheran 47.95; 3. Portola 48.56; 4. Los Alamitos 48.98; 5. Villa Park 49.35

1,600 relay — 1. Portola 3:55.19; 2. Orange Lutheran 4:00.79; 3. Mater Dei 4:10.72; 4. Mission Viejo 4:12.16; 5. Santa Margarita 4:16.23

3,200 relay — 1. Yorba Linda 9:41.63; 2. Newport Harbor 9:47.63; 3. JSerra 9:50.77; 4. Los Alamitos 9:51.90; 5. Fullerton 10:04.13

HJ — 1. Hogan (Crean Lutheran) 5-2; 2. Burton (Dana Hills) 5-2J; 3. Starkenburg (Newport Harbor) 5-2J; 4. Sokolowski (Cypress) 5-0; 5. Timoshuk (Troy) 5-0J

LJ — 1. Young (Dana Hills) 17-9¾; 2. Strickland (Portola) 17-5½; 3. T. Burton (Dana Hills) 16-7½; 4. N. Burton (El Toro) 16-7½J; 5. Palmer (Mission Viejo) 16-7

TJ — 1. Liarakos (Los Alamitos) 38-9; 2. Hogan (Crean Lutheran) 36-5½; 3. Martinez (Los Alamitos) 36-0; 4. Strickland (Portola) 35-9; 5. Benedict (Huntington Beach) 35-0

PV — 1. Rusin (JSerra) 12-0; 2. Reuter (JSerra) 12-0J; 3. Mondino (Fountain Valley) 11-6; 4. Tokeshi (Orange Lutheran) 11-0; 5. Paedon (San Clemente) 11-0J

SP — 1. Massey (Aliso Niguel) 52-1½*; 2. Razaqui (Portola) 35-10; 3. Anesi (Cypress) 34-6½; 4. Abbis (Esperanza) 34-4; 5. Romo (El Modena) 34-4J

DT — 1. Massey (Aliso Niguel) 188-1*; 2. Campbell (Capistrano Valley) 142-3; 3. Romo (El Modena) 120-7; 4. Sikes (Mission Viejo) 113-11; 5. Abbis (Esperanza) 113-6

