Sunset League divers excel at CIF finals meet

Edison High junior Allison McNichols placed second, highlighting local divers who competed at the CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls’ diving finals Wednesday at Marguerite Aquatic Complex in Mission Viejo.

McNichols finished with an 11-dive score of 535.05, behind only Gianna Kenrick of Mater Dei (576.20).

A trio of Newport Harbor senior divers — Corinna Ruffini (492.55, third); Nikka Asgarian (492.45, fourth) and Violet Carone (442.10, eighth) also earned top 10 finishes in Division 1.

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Edison High School’s Allison McNichols, shown last season, earned a second place finish at CIF finals. (James Carbone)

Ruffini, Asgarian and Carone are committed to the University of Houston, Columbia University and Boston College, respectively.

CdM sophomore Eva Cox finished ninth in Division 1 with a score of 441.20.

Laguna Beach freshman Isabelle Hornstein finished a strong third in the CIF Division 2 competition Thursday, scoring 448.40.

The top 12 boys and girls divers, regardless of division, qualify for the CIF State diving qualifier on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Mt. San Antonio College. From there, the top six scores move on to the state meet.

Ruffini medaled at the state meet last year, earning a fifth-place finish.