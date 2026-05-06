Huntington Beach boys’ volleyball sweeps CdM, sets up showdown with Mira Costa

Colin Choi (10) of Huntington Beach strikes a kill down the line past Corona del Mar’s Drake Foley (7) during the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 boys’ volleyball playoffs on Tuesday.

Huntington Beach celebrated the closure of the first set like it had won the match, one of the “little victories” Oilers boys’ volleyball coach Craig Pazanti said helps create a spark for an otherwise quiet group.

The Oilers rode that momentum to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 win over visiting Corona del Mar on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

After holding an 18-12 lead, the hosts were caught three times — at 19-19, 20-20 and 22-22 — before Carter Tchaikovsky made an athletic set at the right pin leading to a powerful swing by Kenno Kosty to decide the opening game.

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Carter Tchaikovsky (11) and Kenny Kosty (6) of Huntington Beach block Corona del Mar’s Ben Brown (24) on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“You watch that kill, and Kenno crushed that ball, but the realism is that Carter made an unbelievable set on that play,” Pazanti said. “It was a pass that was probably going over the net that he went up and got with one hand, set him, and got him the look that he got, and then the exclamation point with Kenno scoring that ball.

“I just think we’ve been trying to find little victories to celebrate and kind of keep us going. This group’s kind of quiet. … Asher Mitchell in the lineup tonight, just a little bit more vocal, a little bit more energy. … Just tried to make a little bit of a change, tried to get us a little spark of energy on the court, and he did a really nice job there.”

Huntington Beach will host Mira Costa in a semifinal of the CIF-SS Division 1 boys' volleyball playoffs on Saturday at 1 p.m. @HB_OilerSports beat CdM 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 on Tuesday. This Kenno Kosty kill closed out the first set.@mjszabo @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/Bcq1PyIGku — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) May 6, 2026

Mitchell, who has ceded starts to Ivan Hua a majority of the year, had seven digs as the starting libero.

Kosty, whose big right-handed swing over the block ended the early drama, finished with five kills and three block assists.

Ben Arguello (8) of Huntington Beach kills a ball as Corona del Mar’s Ben Brown (24) blocks on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We definitely earned it,” Kosty said. “It felt really great to beat them, too, especially since losing to [CdM] in the beginning of the season, in league, and then beating them twice now, it was really amazing.”

Huntington Beach (23-4) should have no issue keeping the spark ignited going forward, as it now draws top-seeded Manhattan Beach Mira Costa (32-2) for a home match in the semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Last season, the Mustangs defeated the Oilers in the CIF Division 1 final and in the Southern California Division I regional championship match.

Lucas Brazao (4) of Huntington Beach kills a ball into the back row as Corona del Mar’s Ben Brown (24) blocks on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“They’ve all been super-close games and very competitive [against Mira Costa],” said senior opposite Ben Arguello, who had 14 kills, nine digs and three service aces against CdM. “Now, I’m super excited to have them here in our home gym. I think we always play better in this gym, like you can see today. We lost to CdM when we were in their gym, and then we beat them twice in here pretty easily.

“I’m hoping it will be like that where we all play well, and it just comes together when we’re here in our own gym, and we could take them out.”

Logan Hutnick had a dozen kills, Colin Choi added eight kills and 11 digs, and Tchaikovsky provided 40 assists.

Corona del Mar (26-6), which defeated Mater Dei in straight sets to begin its playoff run, will have to wait for word of if its season will continue in the CIF State Southern California regional playoffs.

Ben Brown had 10 kills and two aces for the Sea Kings. Drake Foley contributed 24 assists and one kill, and Hunter Hannemann added four kills and an ace. Jack Robinson and Brown each had three block assists.

“Huntington, they just brought everything tonight,” CdM coach Katey Thompson said. “They were fantastic, and we had difficulty keeping up with their swinging with our block. It’s definitely something we need to continue to work on, especially if we do get the bid to state.”

