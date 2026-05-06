Local divers see season end at CIF State qualifying meet

Corinna Ruffini remembers meeting a couple of divers who helped encourage her when she was first starting out.

Their names were Nikka Asgarian and Violet Carone, and together the trio would dive together at Newport Harbor High for four years.

“I’ve just been lucky enough to have these super-close friends since, going to school together, competing together, diving together,” the senior said, reflecting on her time at Harbor.

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“It’s so bittersweet, because it’s been so much fun. It’s so sad to graduate, but we’re so excited for each other, going off to different places in the country.”

The high school journey ended Tuesday for Ruffini and Asgarian, as well as Edison junior Allison McNichols, at the CIF State diving qualifying meet. The trio failed to finish in the top half of the elite 12-diver field and advance to the state meet.

Asgarian came the closest. The Columbia University-bound senior finished seventh in the six-dive competition with a total score of 273.65 points, less than two points behind Dylan Jasso of La Habra, the final girls’ qualifier for the state meet.

Newport Harbor senior Nikka Asgarian executes a dive on Tuesday. (Matt Szabo)

Asgarian rebounded from a rough fourth dive where she said she almost fell off the board, recording two of her best scores on her final two dives — a forward 2 somersault and inward 1 ½ somersault.

“I feel good,” Asgarian said. “I mean, I came in here with not really any expectations. I was just excited to be here and have my potentially last meet. It was really fun; I’m not upset about it.”

McNichols, a state qualifier last year and the Sunset League champion, finished ninth on Tuesday with a score of 268.10.

“I think what got me was probably my second-to-last dive, it was a little over,” she said. “But that’s OK. Next year, we’ll try for it again.”

Bound for the University of Houston, Ruffini ended up in 10th place with a total score of 265.95. She started strong with her own inward 1 ½ somersault, which netted her a score of 56.40, her top score of the meet.

“[I’m] a little upset, but I knew it was going to be tough competition today,” she said. “I think I was fairly consistent today, but not as high of a consistency as I would have liked. Going into today, I knew it was going to be far tougher competition than the past few years. I know all of these girls very well, I’ve competed with them for a long time, and they’re all very good.”

Barbara Chen of San Dimas was the top girls’ qualifier for the CIF State meet, while Kielan Phillips Liu of Geffen Academy at UCLA High School qualified first among the boys.