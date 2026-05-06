Los Alamitos edges Marina in Sunset League softball championship game

Marina’s Ava Kim (2) slugs a solo home run in the seventh inning against Los Alamitos on Tuesday in a Sunset League softball game.

Marina’s chief aim this softball season quickly shifted from its first Sunset League title since the coronavirus pandemic to a second straight CIF Southern Section championship as Los Alamitos, as it is inclined to do, snatched away the first in Tuesday afternoon’s all-or-nothing showdown.

The Griffins rode Jaliane Brooks’ effective inside pitching and scored late runs on an error and a bases-loaded walk to pull out a 2-1 road triumph and, from a game down in the standings a week earlier, claim their fourth straight Sunset League title and ninth in 11 years.

The Vikings’ hitting woes continued — they managed just two hits, the last an Ava Kim homer to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning — and ace Mia Valbuena labored at the start and down the stretch en route to a second successive one-run defeat, the first Thursday at Huntington Beach, also 2-1.

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Marina’s Ava Kim (2) is cheered on by her teammates as she rounds second base after hitting a solo home run against Los Alamitos on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Marina (19-8, 10-2 in the Sunset League) now awaits Monday’s playoff brackets, figuring the past week’s results will drop them from a low Division 1 seed into a higher ranking in Division 2. They won the Division 3 title last year.

“It’s really sad,” said University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-bound center fielder Avi Valbuena, Mia’s twin sister. “We worked really hard, but the season’s not over yet. We still have CIF, so now our focus is on CIF. I feel like it’s just going to motivate us more to go far in CIF.”

Said Marina co-head coach Dan Hay: “We really wanted the league championship. That was our main goal. Even above a back-to-back CIF championship.”

Marina’s Gabriella DiBenedetto (11) advances a runner with a bunt against Los Alamitos on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Marina, with a season .340 batting average, has struggled at the plate in its last four competitive Sunset League games, hitting just .178 and scoring seven runs.

“We haven’t been hitting the way we did the first half of the season,” co-head coach Shelly Luth said. “We were 10, 11, 12 hits, and we were squaring the ball up, and [now] we’re pressing too hard, I think.”

Mia Valbuena said it was “because everyone just really wants it really bad. I mean, you can’t just force magic to happen.”

Marina starting pitcher Mia Valbuena (34) delivers a pitch against Los Alamitos on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Valbuena, a senior right-hander headed to Michigan, walked the first two batters she faced, then looked sharp while taking a no-hitter — ending on Ryann Velazquez’s double — into the fifth inning.

Brooks, a sophomore right-hander key in Los Alamitos’ Division 2 title run last year, kept Marina off-balance with a lot of low, inside screwballs — a tactical shift after relying on curveballs in the first meeting — worked out of a two-walk jam in the fourth, and took her no-hitter into the fifth, too.

Eva Mazzotti got to her, a two-out single through the gap into left field that put two on base, then Brooks induced a groundout.

Marina’s Eva Mazzotti (10) dives for a hard-hit ground ball as runners advance for Los Alamitos on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Los Alamitos (18-8, 11-1) took advantage of a costly error and two walks — the first intentional, the second with bases loaded — to score its runs, one in the sixth and the other in the seventh.

Erin Denny, the Griffins’ most intimidating hitter, was responsible for both. She walked on four pitches with one out in the sixth, was sacrificed to second, then tried to score on Brooks’ single to left, skidding to a halt several feet up the third-base line as left fielder Halle Piramo’s perfect throw arrived home. Catcher Gabriella DiBenedetto threw to third, in time for the tag, but the ball sailed, glanced off Denny’s helmet into foul ground beyond the bag, and it was 1-0.

Denny’s résumé led to the second run. She came up with two on, after two-strike singles by Aspen Natori and Alivia Magallanes, and two out, fouled off the first pitch, then took a ball. Hay came out to talk to Valbuena, then signaled an intentional walk to load the bases.

Members of the Los Alamitos bench yell for teammate Ryann Velazquez (00) as she reaches second base against Marina on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Denny had homered in the first meeting. Valbuena had fared well with No. 5 hitter Faith Pulsifer, striking her out several times, the last in the first inning.

“[Denny] can hurt us with one swing,” Hay said. “You can’t make a mistake with that kid, and we didn’t want to take any chances. Especially with the kid on deck who we’ve had a lot of success with.”

“Erin Denny is an amazing hitter,” Luth said. “She can hit it to Costa Mesa, for God’s sake.”

Marina’s Olivia Archer (15) hits a ground ball against Los Alamitos on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Pulsifer walked on five pitches, bringing home Julia Gordon, who reached on a fielder’s choice, and Brooks took care of the rest. Kim gave the Vikings hope, homering to center to start the bottom of the seventh, but the sophomore right-hander got a quick groundout, then struck out the last two batters.

“They put the pressure on, and I feel bad that we lost that way for the kids, because we’ve really tried to make this happen for them and all of us,” Luth said. “They’re going to be OK.”

“League is something that we wanted for the last four years, and it really does sting to not do that,” Mia Valbuena said. “But, honestly, this group of girls, I’m happy with almost any result. ... I think this makes us more excited, because it’s only up from here.”