Fountain Valley boys’ tennis advances past Huntington Beach by slimmest of margins

Fountain Valley doubles player Eric Tran hits a volley during the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs against Huntington Beach on Wednesday.

Fountain Valley High boys’ tennis freshman Alex Buhnila sometimes remembers wisdom that Barons coach Harshul Patel has imparted to him.

That lesson entered the mind of Buhnila on Wednesday, as Fountain Valley was locked into a very close match against league foe Huntington Beach.

“He told me, it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish,” Buhnila said.

Fountain Valley’s Eric Tran celebrates an ace serve with partner Alex Buhnila at the net against Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

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The Barons finished strong to earn the closest of wins. They beat the Oilers 9-9, and 69-68 on games, in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Wednesday at the Fountain Valley courts.

Fountain Valley (10-8) will play at top-seeded Rio Hondo League champion South Pasadena in a Division 3 second-round match on Friday.

The Barons got the majority of their set wins against Huntington Beach via a pair of sweeps. Sophomore Tri Le swept 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1 singles.

Singles player Brayden Aala of Huntington Beach hits a backhand against Fountain Valley on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Buhnila and senior Eric Tran swept at No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-0, 6-2. It was the most thorough effort in three matches against Huntington Beach this season for the Sunset League tournament semifinalists, and the Barons could certainly use the games.

Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach and Edison all finished at 6-6 in the Sunset League, tied for third place. Fountain Valley beat Huntington Beach 9-9 (79-70 on games) in the teams’ first league meeting on March 17. The Barons earned a 10-8 win in the second matchup on April 16.

“I think initially, I was really scared,” Tran said of a third match against the Oilers. “It was really close both times [in league] and their doubles lineup was really solid. I had a little nerves, but I felt confident, because in the end we still won against them.”

Fountain Valley singles player Tri Le hits a volley winner against Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Huntington Beach’s top two singles players, Brayden Aala and Austen Gregg, each won twice on Wednesday. The Oilers’ top two doubles teams — Alex Djordjevic and Scott Pham, as well as Daniel Ames and Nicholas Ayers — also won twice.

Huntington Beach (9-8) led 7-5 after the second round. The lead was 8-6 after the Barons’ No. 2 doubles team, Brayden Langhans and Sho Takashima, earned a 6-2 victory over Huntington Beach’s No. 3 tandem of Riley Do and Julien Vigneron.

But Fountain Valley’s Le and Tiger Tu both finished their days with singles victories, giving the Barons nine set wins. Aala outlasted Fountain Valley’s Fares Kamel 7-5 in the final set completed, but the Oilers still came up a single game short.

Singles player Austen Gregg of Huntington Beach hits a winning serve against Fountain Valley on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

It wasn’t due to lack of effort, Huntington Beach coach Jill Muranaka said.

“Quite frankly, I thought the third time was the charm,” Muranaka said. “The boys played with intent, and it could have gone either way. [Losing by] one game, that’s nothing to be ashamed of. I mean, we really brought it.”

Fountain Valley singles player Fares Kamel hits a low backhand against Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Seven of Fountain Valley’s 10 wins this season have been decided by scores of 11-7 or closer. Patel doesn’t believe that is an accident.

“I think our team pulls through because I let them play,” Patel said. “I don’t put any pressure on them and just let them play tennis. Worst case scenario, we’re going to lose the match, so be it. At least they’re having fun playing their own tennis match.”