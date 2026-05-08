Huntington Beach girls’ lacrosse outlasts rival Edison in CIF quarterfinals

Huntington Beach’s Allison Losoya (33) celebrates with her team after scoring against Edison during Thursday’s match.

Every time that rivals Huntington Beach and Edison meet in girls’ lacrosse, it seems to be a one-goal match.

The Oilers and Chargers added another chapter to that rivalry on Thursday night, knowing that only one team could keep its season alive.

Huntington Beach senior Emily Mehr scored in the first sudden-death overtime period, lifting the Oilers to an 8-7 win in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs at Cap Sheue Field.

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Huntington Beach’s Elle Tran (5) looks for an open player against Edison during Thursday’s match. (James Carbone)

Sunset League champion Huntington Beach (13-8) will play at another league foe, Corona del Mar, in the Division 2 semifinals on Saturday. CdM (14-4), which finished third in the league, outlasted No. 4-seeded Murrieta Mesa 11-10 in another quarterfinal match.

Huntington Beach backed up its memorable comeback victory over Edison two weeks earlier for the league title, which was the first time the Oilers had ever beaten the Chargers.

“It’s been really cool to see them come together,” Huntington Beach coach Brian Eisenberg said.

Edison’s Maddy Ryan (19) celebrates with her team after a score against Huntington Beach on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Junior Ella Jones led Huntington Beach with three goals, but it was her draw control to open the overtime period that loomed as large. The ball got moved around to Mehr, who had burned Edison with a season-high four goals in the teams’ league meeting.

This time, she only needed one goal to emerge as a hero. She ran left to right across the crease and scored on a well-placed shot into the corner.

“I was really nervous, because I was out that entire [fourth] quarter,” Mehr said. “I went in, and I don’t usually work well under pressure, but … It was such an adrenaline rush for me.”

Edison’s Sienna Pascua (23) defends Huntington Beach’s Emily Mehr (24) during Thursday’s match. (James Carbone)

Senior Tatum Viezbicke and sophomores Allison Losoya and Leah Palowitz added goals for Huntington Beach, which benefited from a stout defense, holding Edison to two goals in the first half.

Freshman goalkeeper Zoey Phillipsen again stepped up for the Oilers in place of senior starter Lauren Young, making five saves. Young had suffered a concussion in Huntington Beach’s first-round playoff win over Newbury Park.

“I feel like we were working really well in our zone and pressuring out,” said Huntington Beach senior Abby O’Rourke, a leader as a “backer” in that zone defense. “We got a lot of turnovers, and we were working really well on our ground balls too, which is something we struggled with earlier in the season. It was great to see everything just come together.”

Huntington Beach’s Ella Jones (18) breaks to the goal against Edison on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Top-seeded Edison (11-6) trailed 7-4 midway through the fourth quarter, but drew even on a pair of goals by sophomore standout Madison Tran and another by senior Kaylin Grady.

Edison coach Olivia Smart said she was proud of that comeback spirit.

“I think they stuck to the game plan,” Smart said. “We had a really good game plan, but I think we came out a little nervous. I think there’s something about not having been here before, in playoff games and in big games like that.”

Huntington Beach’s Sage Slack (11) tries to run past Edison’s Madison Brown (4) during Thursday’s match. (James Carbone)

Edison, which won the previous four league titles, had only qualified for CIF in Division 1 prior to this season. The Chargers’ second-round win over Saugus was the first CIF playoff victory in program history.

Huntington Beach continues to end its huddles with “For Kelly,” to honor late teammate Kelly Reid. Senior defender Sage Slack said Tuesday would have been Reid’s 18th birthday.

Huntington Beach now prepares to play CdM, who the Oilers beat 9-4 in league, for a spot in the Division 2 title match.

“They’ll probably be coming hard, because it’s on their home turf, but we did have a five-goal win [during league],” Jones said. “Honestly, we’re coming in very humble, but we know that we have a big chance of winning.”