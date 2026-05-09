Costa Mesa girls’ swimming wins first CIF championship

Members of the Costa Mesa High girls’ swim team smile and pose with the CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship plaque on Friday at Mt. San Antonio College.

The Costa Mesa High girls’ swim team had plenty of fast individuals this season.

But the Mustangs used the relays as a chance to build team camaraderie. That’s always been part of the plan for coach Keith Ryan.

“Our methodology is that you can kind of build an entire season around relays,” Ryan said. “We knew we could probably break all of the school records, so there was stuff to look forward to by really sticking together. The relays really just solidify that the start of the meet is that good, and the end, it’s just going to keep rolling.”

Each of the Costa Mesa relays — the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle — set school records Friday at the CIF Southern Section Division 3 finals.

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The Costa Mesa High girls’ swim team poses in the pool with the CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship plaque on Friday. (James Carbone)

The record that meant the most was earning the team hardware at Mt. San Antonio College.

Costa Mesa won the Division 3 championship, its first CIF title in girls’ swimming. Ryan previously helped guide the Mustangs boys to the Division 3 title in 2023 and the Division 2 title the following year.

Yes, if you’re counting, that’s three CIF championships in four years for mighty Mesa, which has established a strong pipeline between the CMAC club and high school swim program.

Costa Mesa’s Melanie Pang competes in the girls’ 100 yard breaststroke during the CIF Southern Section Division 3 swim finals at Mt. San Antonio College on Friday. (James Carbone)

“I definitely think it’s a family of swimmers,” Costa Mesa junior Chloe Wool-Smith said. “We’ve all grown up together since we were like 9, 10 [years old]. As a group, we all work so well together because of that. It’s just really benefitted us … Our team is pretty small, but we’re mighty.”

Costa Mesa junior Karolina Sangasy, junior Melanie Pang, freshman Emma Freeland and Wool-Smith touched first in the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 51.38 seconds. Later in the meet, Wool-Smith, Pang, Sangasy and sophomore Mia Walker blazed to a 1:39.75 in the 200 free relay, dropping nearly three seconds to win that event as well.

Pang was the Mustangs’ individual champion, touching in 1:06.38 to win the girls’ 100 breaststroke. She was also the Division 3 breaststroke champion as a freshman two years earlier.

Costa Mesa’s Chloe Hills competes in the girls’ 500 yard freestyle during the CIF Southern Section Division 3 swim finals at Mt. San Antonio College on Friday. (James Carbone)

Sangasy placed sixth in both the 50 free (24.83) and the 100 free (53.66).

Freeland, who had ankle surgery in January, placed third in the butterfly in 58.37. She said she was also considering attending Newport Harbor, but she believes in what Mesa is building.

The Mustangs brought their two CIF championship plaques in boys’ swimming to the meet as well.

Costa Mesa’s Mia Walker smiles after helping the Mustangs win the 200 yard freestyle relay during the CIF Southern Section Division 3 swim finals at Mt. San Antonio College on Friday. (James Carbone)

“It’s fun to watch and see everyone improve, and we make a lot of friends because we’re always here at the pool,” Freeland said. “That’s kind of what encouraged me to go here, because a lot of my friends who would swim at CMAC would go to Costa Mesa.”

The Mustangs’ 400 free relay team of junior Chloe Hills, Wool-Smith, freshman Dani Pang and junior Tessa Tougas finished fifth in another school record time of 3:48.00.

Ryan, who helped lead Edison’s girls to the Division 1 title in 2009, now has four CIF championships as a high school swim coach. He noted that five members of the Mustangs’ current standout junior class finished third in Division 3 as freshmen two years ago, swimming pretty tight in the championship meet and making some mistakes.

Costa Mesa’s Emma Freeland competes in the girls’ 100 yard butterfly during the CIF Southern Section Division 3 swim finals at Mt. San Antonio College on Friday. (James Carbone)

This time, Costa Mesa;s girls finished with 222 points, easily outpacing second-place Westlake (169) and third-place Sonora (163).

“They’re more mature, they understand the significance of it a little bit more,” Ryan said. “It’s kind of like unfinished business. The program is getting better and better. We’ll get moved up to Division 2 at least [next year], and we’ll be competitive there, too.”

The Costa Mesa High girls’ swim team won its first CIF Southern Section championship on Friday. (James Carbone)

Division 2

The Laguna Beach girls and Costa Mesa boys finished in fourth and sixth place, respectively, in the team rankings Friday afternoon at Mt. San Antonio College.

Freshman Taitlyn Tonkovich was fourth in the girls’ 50 free (24.44) and sixth in the backstroke (57.86) for the Breakers. Junior Elsie Huston also made a pair of championship finals, placing fifth in the 100 free in 52.61 and ninth in the 200 free in 1:54.67.

Freshman Resi Leverty was eighth in the 500 free (5:07.46) for Laguna Beach, which placed eighth in the girls’ 200 free relay and ninth in the 400 free relay.

Senior Avrum Xagorarakis finished seventh in the boys’ 200 free (1:43.71) and sixth in the 100 free (47.13) for Costa Mesa. AJ Pang, a junior, was fifth in the 50 free (21.02) and eighth in the butterfly in 51.34.

The Mustang boys also placed fifth in the 200 free relay, touching in 1:27.45.