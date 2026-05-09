Huntington Beach boys’ volleyball denied return trip to CIF finals by Mira Costa

Colin Choi (10) of Huntington Beach, seen against Newport Harbor on April 15, had a dozen kills for the Oilers against Mira Costa on Saturday in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 boys’ volleyball playoffs.

Huntington Beach’s bid to make a second consecutive CIF Southern Section boys’ volleyball final hit a formidable roadblock, defending champion Manhattan Beach Mira Costa looking every bit the part in a dominant performance by the Mustangs.

The Oilers had no answer for junior outside hitter Mateo Fuerbringer, who had half of his 26 kills in the first set of a 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 loss for the hosts on Saturday afternoon in a Division 1 semifinal match.

“We were passing the ball fine,” Huntington Beach coach Craig Pazanti said. “We just weren’t converting when we had opportunities to convert. The bottom line is we ran into a little bit of a buzz-saw tonight. It was kind of the perfect storm with the flu bug running through us.

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“We’ve had six guys missing at practice all week — and that’s no excuse. They played well, and they earned it, but like I said, perfect storm of events.”

Mateo Fuerbringer with his 13th kill of the set, gives Mira Costa the lead at Huntington Beach, 25-22, after game one. @HB_OilerSports @mjszabo @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/Af8iYq9Tfb — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) May 9, 2026

Fuerbringer, who has started since his freshman year, has now helped Mira Costa (33-2) reach a third consecutive section championship game. The Mustangs lost to Los Angeles Loyola in 2024, then beat the Oilers last year.

Huntington Beach (23-5) led in the latter stages of the first set, 19-17, but following a timeout taken by Mira Costa coach Greg Snyder, the Mustangs rattled off six points in a row with Enzo Barker at the service line.

“We knew we could come back,” said Fuerbringer, who has committed to UCLA. “Close first set, and then second set, we just kept it going. Then in the third set, we knew if we kept pushing, we could get the [win].”

Mira Costa’s opponent in the CIF finals had yet to be determined, as Loyola (22-3) visited Redondo Union (27-3) in a semifinal scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Mira Costa swept Huntington Beach, 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 to advance to its third consecutive CIF-SS Division 1 boys' volleyball final. Mateo Fuerbringer had 26 kills and two aces. Colby Graham had the kill on match point.@mjszabo @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/oiBn4Bypxi — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) May 9, 2026

“They deserve to go to the finals,” Pazanti said of Mira Costa. “If they play like that, nobody else is going to beat them, either.”

Senior opposite Colby Graham had nine kills and three block assists for the Mustangs. Senior middle blocker Wyatt Davis added five kills and a solo block, sophomore middle blocker Miles Crotty contributed 3½ blocks, and senior setter Jake Newman totaled 35 assists and two blocks.

While Fuerbringer dazzled with variety in his finishing ability, the Mustangs’ front row also gave the Oilers fits. Mira Costa produced nine blocks and disrupted many more swings.

“These guys were grinding the entire match,” Snyder said. “That was probably the most complete match this team has played all season. They followed the game plan, they were doing everything we’ve been teaching them, and doing it well.

“Throughout the season, they would do some aspects well, but never everything together — communication, just defensive assignments, they were on point.”

Senior outside hitter Colin Choi had a dozen kills to lead Huntington Beach.

“I thought it was superhuman,” Pazanti said of Choi, among the players unable to participate in practice this week due to illness. “I haven’t seen Colin since our last match on Tuesday till he walked in the gym today. … I don’t think he wanted to end his career. He definitely wasn’t going to sit at home tonight, no matter how he felt.”

Junior outside hitter Logan Hutnick had eight kills for Huntington Beach, which will continue its season in the CIF State Southern California regional playoffs. Senior opposite Ben Arguello had seven kills, and sophomore setter Carter Tchaikovsky dished out 27 assists to go with three aces.

As to what the Oilers can work on ahead of the state playoffs, Tchaikovsky said, “Definitely a lot of practicing, like high off the hands, tips, out-of-system balls, working on using the block a little bit more. I’m sure we can adapt and hopefully do better in state.”

