Alyssa Ton, Connor Ohl repeat as champions at CIF Division 1 swim finals

Newport Harbor’s Connor Ohl celebrates after tying for first in the 100 yard freestyle during the CIF Southern Section Division 1 swim finals at Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday.

Alyssa Ton’s only real competition at the CIF Southern Section Division 1 swimming finals was herself, while Connor Ohl found himself sprinting to the finish line in a race for first place.

Both the Fountain Valley High junior and Newport Harbor senior put on impressive performances on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.

Ton dominated the distance freestyle events on the girls’ side, while Ohl won the 50-yard freestyle free and finished tied for first in the 100 free on the boys’ side. They led a handful of blistering swims from Sunset League athletes, which also included event wins for Fountain Valley senior Peter Vu and Corona del Mar juniors Ethan Lim and Sofia Szymanowski.

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Fountain Valley’s Alyssa Ton competes in the 500 yard freestyle during the CIF Southern Section Division 1 swim finals on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Ton, a University of Tennessee commit, is now a three-time CIF champion in the 200 freestyle. She won the event by nearly four seconds, touching first in 1 minute, 45.15 seconds.

She also repeated as 500 free champion, touching first by more than seven seconds in another All-American automatic time of 4:44.26.

“I think it is tough to kind of swim out there by yourself, but I think that’s where the mental side kind of comes into it too,” Ton said. “It’s a race, and I know how to swim it, but I think sometimes I can get too comfortable … it takes guts to drop time and kind of take it to the next step. That’s where the mental side of swimming comes in.”

Edison High’s Holden Lee competes in the 100 yard butterfly during the CIF Southern Section Division 1 swim finals in Walnut on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Ton’s winning times were faster at last year’s CIF finals, but she has been working her way back from a knee injury suffered last August. The injury is one that Fountain Valley coach Nathan Wilcox, who also coaches Ton in club swimming for Irvine Novaquatics, said would have ended the career of most swimmers.

“And she’s back, and back where she needs to be,” Wilcox said. “[She’s] just got to continue to find a way to get better.”

Ohl repeated as CIF Division 1 boys’ 50 free champion, touching in 19.96 seconds, just one-hundredth off of the meet record. It was his third time going under 20 seconds, but first time at CIF.

Corona del Mar High’s Sofia Szymanowski smiles after finishing third in the 200 yard IM during the CIF Southern Section Division 1 swim finals on Saturday. (James Carbone)

“It shows that if I continue to show up and I continue to work hard, then good things will happen,” said Ohl, headed to Stanford University to play water polo. “There will be good results, and that’s one of them right there.”

He then motored down the stretch to a time of 44.32 in the 100 free, tying for first with JSerra senior Nolan Baker despite being in third place halfway through the race.

“He’s been pushing me for the last two years,” Ohl said of Baker. “It’s great that we can compete like that, everybody in that heat. I think the top five times were all within three-tenths [of a second] of each other. Really fast race, could have been anybody’s race. I’m just so fortunate for the opportunity to compete. That’s what I love, that’s what I live for right there.”

Huntington Beach High’s Isaac Squires competes in the 200 yard freestyle at Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Vu, bound for Princeton University, won the boys’ 200 IM in 1:48.60. He also finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke, which was won by Lim in 54.85.

Vu said he had to switch it up and go out stronger in the first two strokes of the individual medley, the butterfly and breaststroke, than he had in the past.

“My plan was to take out the [butterfly] and take out the [backstroke] and hold on for dear life,” Vu said. “That was my plan. After the backstroke, I felt surprisingly pretty good on the breaststroke, so I was like, ‘I can definitely win this.’”

Szymanowski and Lim earned a CdM sweep in the breaststroke, with Szymanowski touching first in a personal-best time of 59.51 seconds that she was more than happy with. She was also third in the individual medley.

Fountain Valley High’s Peter Vu competes in the backstroke leg of the 200 yard individual medley on Saturday. (James Carbone)

The University of Michigan commit, who finished third in the breaststroke as a freshman and second as a sophomore, said she had more fun this year.

“I think my mind set was different — if I’m loose, I think it helps,” Szymanowski said.

Edison senior Holden Lee finished third in the boys’ breaststroke (48.80) and second in the backstroke (49.08), also helping the Chargers’ 200 and 400 freestyle relays finish fifth and sixth, respectively. Both relays also featured Matthew Langford, Micah Baltzer and Coulter Dilts.

First-year Chargers coach Tommy Kelly said that Lee is just four-tenths of a second off the breaststroke school record. He’ll have another chance to break it at the CIF State Championships in Clovis next weekend.

Fountain Valley High’s Alyssa Ton reacts after winning the 500 yard freestyle during the CIF Southern Section Division 1 swim finals on Saturday. (James Carbone)

“Holden is so unselfish,” Kelly said of the Pomona-Pitzer commit. “The biggest thing is his love and his care for this program.”

Huntington Beach senior Isaac Squires was sixth in the boys’ 200 free.

The CdM boys’ 200 medley relay team of Henry Chang, Lim, Radomir Shostak and Grant Christian placed second, while CdM’s girls’ 200 free relay team of Szymanowski, Grace Anderson, Kennedy Smith and Kamryn Anderson finished in seventh.

Corona Del Mar High’s Radomir Shostak competes in the 200 yard medley relay at the CIF swim finals on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Newport Harbor’s boys had an early take-off that disqualified a second-place finish in the 200 free relay, but Cooper Kelly, Dash D’Ambrosia, Kohl Tang and Ohl rebounded for a strong third-place showing in the 400 free relay.

Sailors junior Emerson Mulvey was sixth in the girls’ 100 free. She also swam anchor on a 400 free relay team that included Harper Melstrom, Mallory Collins and Addison Ting and placed ninth.

Top 10 team finishes were earned by Edison (seventh) and Fountain Valley (10th) on the boys’ side.