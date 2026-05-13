Andy Verdone to retire after nearly four decades as Huntington Beach High surf coach

Andy Verdone, shown above during the 2017 Surfing Walk of Fame induction ceremony, announced his pending retirement at the team’s annual banquet on Monday after 39 years leading the Huntington Beach High School surf team.

Kelly Slater is regarded as competitive surfing’s GOAT, his 11 world championships far and away the most ever.

But Andy Verdone has Slater beat.

Verdone was Huntington Beach High School’s surf coach for 12 of the program’s 19 national championships, a record — like Slater’s — that is unlikely to be broken.

Verdone, 66, announced his pending retirement at the team’s annual banquet on Monday after 39 years leading and guiding the surf team since taking over the program from Chuck Allen for the 1987-88 season.

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Verdone also plans to retire after 42 years as a teacher at the school. Assistant coach Ian Dominelli will take the reins of the program next season.

Verdone said what he’ll miss most are all the personal relationships with the kids and watching them grow up after high school. And what will he miss the least?

“That alarm clock going off at 5 a.m.,” he said. “No matter what job you have, that 5 a.m. alarm never gets easy.”

Verdone now will have more time to spend with his wife Shannon and adult children Andrew, 21, and Anabella, 19.

“I want to spend quality time with my family,” he said. “I want to go to their colleges. My daughter’s at CBU, Cal Baptist in Riverside. I want to spend time with her. I want go to Flagstaff, Arizona. My son’s at NAU, he’s in his last year there at Northern Arizona. These years are going fast, as you know. They slip away and I’m working, but not for long.”

Verdone was inducted into the Surfing Walk of Fame in 2002 and the Surfers’ Hall of Fame in 2012, being recognized for helping guide a long list of surfers who reached world-class status.

Verdone also organized trips all over the world for his surf team, to places like South Africa, Australia, Costa Rica and even Ireland.

But Verdone’s influence has stretched beyond the waves. He was brutally honest with starry-eyed freshmen who joined the surf team with dreams of pro surfing success.

Sure, it’s possible, Verdone would say, but what’s your GPA?

“These kids all dream of being the next Kelly Slater, but the odds of you making it are astronomically against you,” he said. “I’m a schoolteacher who dreamed of being in the NFL. I never made it, but I could always coach, I could always teach. And that’s what I did.”

Huntington Beach High surf coach Andy Verdone speaks at the Blessing of the Waves in 2016. (File photo)

Those close to Verdone insist he did more than coach and teach.

“His legacy is the generations of kids and families that he’s influenced,” said Peter “PT” Townend, surfing’s first official world champion in 1976. “It’s crazy to see — now we’re actually probably close to the fourth generation of Verdone influence. And it’s just interesting to see all the kids that went through the program and where they are today. That’s the most important thing.”

Townend calls Verdone “a true mate,” and it’s no surprise why. When Townend went through a divorce, Verdone invited him and his two young sons to live with him. Years later, Verdone also invited Bill Sharp, a South African native, to move in when Sharp received a green card to come to the U.S.

Sharp, who previously coached the South African National surf team, has been one of Verdone’s assistant coaches and also ran the HB Surf School for many years.

Verdone’s primary influence on the community, however, is not his open-door policy for wandering Australians and South Africans; it’s the effect he’s had on the kids he guided. That includes several of his surfers from the early days that have gone on to success, both in and out of the water, some of whom attended Monday’s banquet to honor Verdone.

That list includes the Deffenbaugh brothers, Jeff and Barry; the Turner brothers, Ryan and Timmy; Brett Simpson, Jay Larson, Micah Byrne, Shaun Ward and Nea (Post) Medina, possibly HBHS’s best female surfer.

Simpson, a 2003 HBHS graduate, went on to win back-to-back U.S. Open of Surfing titles in 2009-10, surfed on the Championship Tour for six seasons (2010-15) and is now sports marketing team manager for Hurley.

“I mean, for me, he’s been a second father figure,” Simpson said. “I think anyone that goes on to have success at whatever they choose, Andy was one of those guys that really was a guiding light to making good decisions, having that resolve of like, ‘hey, win, lose, draw, we keep moving forward.’”

Verdone’s straight-forward approach with the kids and many of their parents made more of an impact than any advice on how to land an air reverse.

“I think that was one thing where sometimes in high school, I think some kids maybe feel like he’s a little hard, or he’s got a sarcastic, witty sense of humor,” Simpson said. “But I think over time, I really came to respect him even more. And I think those are the type of teachers and coaches that you remember, and they leave a lifelong memory in your heart. And he’s been one of those guys for me.

“As you become an adult, you realize, man, he was building me for these moments. He was building me for these opportunities and for wherever you’re going.”

Huntington Beach senior surfer Sara Freyre, pictured with Coach Andy Verdone, won the girls’ shortboard competition in 2025. (Courtesy of Sara Freyre )

Aaron Pai, the Surfers Hall of Fame founder and owner of Huntington Surf & Sport, has been friends with Verdone for decades.

“He’s just had a huge impact on our community, on our surf community, just by his presence in the city of Huntington Beach,” Pai said. “Just a huge presence, and just very joyful. And a message that you kids need to stay in school, stay off drugs, get good grades, and go to college. And that’s his legacy right there. What a role model he is, and what an amazing coach he’s been. And we’re gonna miss him.”

As Verdone’s successor, Dominelli, 48, comes in with an impressive sports background, though it was on the football field, not in the water. Before becoming a science teacher and football coach at HBHS, he was a linebacker at Youngstown State University, Ohio, where he set a single-season school record with 224 tackles in 1999. He went to high school at Woodbridge High in Irvine, graduating in 1995.

Like Dominelli, Verdone was a football player first. He graduated from Lakewood High in 1977, and after one year at Long Beach City College, he played linebacker — just like Dominelli — at San Francisco State before his NFL dreams were shattered when he broke his leg and dislocated his ankle during practice.

Dominelli said he will not try to “replace” Verdone, but simply carry the legacy forward.

“I’m not going to fill his shoes, there’s no way I can do that,” Dominelli said. “Like Brett said, you come out of this with the ability to find success in whatever you’re doing. And that’s all I’m going to try to do with the surf team moving forward — is help you find success.”

For those who passed through the program, that sentiment carries forward. The waves will keep breaking on the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier — but so will the legacy of those who helped shape its surf culture, one generation at a time.

Haakenson is a Daily Pilot contributing writer.