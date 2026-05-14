Corona del Mar boys’ tennis edged by Harvard-Westlake in CIF semifinals

Corona Del Mar’s Ivan Pflueger hits a forehand during the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs against Studio City Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday.

The Corona del Mar High boys’ tennis team constantly seemed to be playing from behind on Wednesday, as the Sea Kings hosted Studio City Harvard-Westlake in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff semifinals.

By the final round, CdM had flipped the script, but it wasn’t quite enough.

No. 4-seeded Harvard-Westlake earned a 10-8 win over top-seeded Corona del Mar, booking its ticket to Friday afternoon’s Division 1 final at the University of Redlands against No. 2-seeded University.

CdM doubles players Blake Fraley and Matthew Carlin, from left, figure their strategy against Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

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CdM, which fell to University in the top-division final three straight years, from 2022-24 , is still searching for its first section championship since 2003.

Despite the loss to Harvard-Westlake, CdM coach Jamie Gresh liked the fight from his team, which will continue its season in the CIF Southern California Regionals next week.

“I thought we played awesome today,” Gresh said. “I thought we competed well. I liked the lineup we had out here. We gave ourselves some chances in doubles. We were going for six or seven [sets] over here [in doubles], and three or four on the singles side of things.”

Corona del Mar’s Gavin McCullagh puts away a forehand winner against Studio City Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Singles did get to four sets for Corona del Mar (19-2). Senior No. 1 player Ivan Pflueger swept, 7-6, 6-2, 6-2, and senior Mason Nguyen earned an impressive 6-2 win over Harvard-Westlake No. 1 player Aiden Zadeh in the final round.

In the first round, it was the UC San Diego-bound Pflueger earning a tight 7-6 (14-12) win over Zadeh, as both players saw multiple set points in the tiebreaker come and go.

“Obviously, it was really close,” said the 6-foot-7 Pfleuger. “There was definitely a little bit of luck involved and a little bit of skill here and there, to sort of take advantage of the point. I think when it came to the big points, I handled them pretty well. I was able to perform when I needed to.”

Corona del Mar doubles players Quynh Tran and Jack Barnes, from left, react to a line call against Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Harvard-Westlake (17-3) still led 4-2 after the first round, and 8-4 after two rounds, as the visitors were able to win five doubles sets. The No. 1 doubles team of Aaron Chang and Chase Klugo swept, 7-6, 7-6, 6-2 for the Wolverines.

Chang, a sophomore, and Klugo, a junior, were finalists at the prestigious Ojai tournament this year. They beat CdM’s Blake Fraley and Matthew Carlin 7-6 (7-3) in the first round on Wednesday and Quynh Tran and Jack Barnes 7-6 (7-3) in the second round.

Harvard-Westlake’s No. 2 team of Elliott Meth and Andrew Esrailian also earned a 7-6 (7-2) win in the second round over Fraley — moved from singles to doubles on Wednesday due to the Wolverines’ singles strength — and Carlin. That gave the Wolverines an 8-4 sets lead, as Gresh said a little bit of air left the building.

Corona del Mar’s Ivan Pflueger celebrates winning a long first set against Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It was everything to come out strong and take the lead in the beginning,” Klugo said. “In terms of [CdM being] the No. 1 seed, to us, the seeding doesn’t matter at all. We know we can come out here and beat anyone when we’re playing our best.

“For us, it’s just making sure that we’re on the same page. As our coach says, having a plan for each and every single point that we’re playing, going out there with energy and execution.”

CdM won four sets in the final round, but Harvard-Westlake clinched the victory when No. 3 player Connor Yang beat CdM substitute Diego Tomlinson 6-3. Yang and Gideon Ames both won twice in singles for Harvard-Westlake.

Corona del Mar doubles player Blake Fraley reacts to a volley point against Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Tran and Barnes won their other two doubles sets for CdM. Fraley and Carlin, as well as the No. 3 pairing of Blake Nguyen and Caiden Streff, each won once.

Gresh credited seniors Pflueger, Barnes and Mason Nguyen for their leadership this season, adding that he was not upset with his team’s effort at all.

“Great effort, great hustle, great competing by CdM today,” he said. “And Harvard-Westlake is a very well-coached, very strong team, so hats off to them.”