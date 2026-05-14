Huntington Beach girls’ lacrosse continues drawing strength from late teammate

Huntington Beach High senior Tatum Viezbicke got to know teammate Kelly Reid not just on the lacrosse field, but also in their fourth period precalculus class when they were juniors.

The class had taken a test just before winter break. That break brought profound loss when Reid and her father Pascal died in an airplane crash in Fullerton on Jan. 2, 2025.

Viezbicke said she asked her math teacher, Mimi Woods, if she could have Reid’s test as a keepsake. She found something unexpected on the last page.

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“She wrote a little message to our teacher,” Viezbicke recalled. “It said, ‘Thank you Dr. Woods for all of the hard work.’ I just thought that really exemplified how she was as a student and an athlete ... I like to reflect back on that message that she put. That’s how I see her every time that I think about her, just very selfless and always thinking about others, putting in the work for everybody.”

Huntington Beach players say the same two words at the end of every huddle: “For Kelly!” The girls also wear bows in their hair, white ribbons that feature her player number, 6. Viezbicke said she also writes that number on her ankle in marker before the game.

“When there’s a tough time in the game, I can just touch it and ground myself, feel where I am,” Viezbicke said. “I always like to just look up at the sky and know that she’s here with me during the game.”

Reid’s spirit is alive and well as the Oilers prepare for the ultimate game to cap a special season. Sunset League champion Huntington Beach (14-8) plays El Segundo (12-4) for the CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship on Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.

Kelly Reid was a three-sport athlete at Huntington Beach High. (Courtesy of Gus Martinez)

The victory will be determined between the lines. But Huntington Beach’s story is of a senior class that has already shown immense strength in the face of losing the emerging midfielder, who also played flag football and soccer.

“There’s no doubt, playing for Kelly is one of those things that grounds them,” Huntington Beach coach Brian Eisenberg said. “It’s like a trigger to remind them, what would Kelly do in this situation? She’d be calm, she’d cheer [her teammates] on … It’s a bummer to not have her physically. And, it’s amazing to have her spiritually.”

Oilers senior Elle Tran said the day she found out that Reid died was the worst day of her life.

Tran, who scored a team-best three goals for Huntington Beach in an 8-7 Division 2 semifinal win at Corona del Mar, said that Reid was always such a nice person.

“One thing that stuck out to me was that she always encouraged underclassmen,” Tran said. “When you’re an underclassman, it’s scary at first, but it’s nice to have an upperclassman help you and guide you through.”

Elle Tran (5) of Huntington Beach, shown scoring against Edison earlier this year, said that Kelly Reid was a beloved teammate. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Tran said she believes that Reid is watching over her and her teammates.

“She was just, like, the most amazing soul ever,” Tran said. “And I don’t mean it just because she passed away. I mean it because I’ve seen her every day, and I’ve just really wanted to be a person like her, just humble and genuine and authentic.”

Eisenberg, who is also an assistant college lacrosse coach at Pomona-Pitzer, is real with his players. He said he reminds them at the beginning of the game that mistakes are OK.

“We want to obviously try to limit them, but we’ve got to believe in each other, that we’re going to make the next play,” he said. “They really buy into that.”

Huntington Beach rallied from a five-goal halftime deficit last month to beat four-time defending league champion Edison for its first league crown. In the Division 2 playoffs, the Oilers have come up clutch time and time again.

Despite losing a late lead in the quarterfinals against Edison, Oilers senior Emily Mehr scored the sudden-death game winner to help her team advance. Huntington Beach led CdM 7-0 at halftime of the semifinals and hung on for an 8-7 victory, yet another one-goal win.

Huntington Beach, which won the Division 3 title in 2023, is trying for its second CIF crown. The Oilers have continued to find a way. After a 3-8 start to their season, they enter Friday on an 11-game winning streak.

Something special has been cooking — and their late teammate’s first name, Kelly, is the last word that the players hear each time they enter the field.

Viezbicke, the team’s only four-year varsity player, remembered Reid with a laugh as “very awkward, but hilarious.”

“She hated hugs sometimes, but if it was the right time, she loved them,” Viezbicke said. “It was very on and off with her, but she was super loyal, very consistent, hard working.”

The Oilers look forward to a chance at revenge in the CIF final. El Segundo is the team that knocked out Huntington Beach in the Division 2 semifinals last year, storming back from an early 5-0 deficit.

Momentum swings certainly happen in girls’ lacrosse, but the Oilers will continue to have a stabilizing force in Reid’s memory as the senior class heads into its final game.

“Definitely, 110%, I think that she’s with us,” Viezbicke said. “We see some signs sometimes, little things that make us remember her. Especially with these big victories that we haven’t completed before, it definitely feels like there must be something bigger out there, most likely Kelly, that is just guiding us through.”