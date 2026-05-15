Huntington Beach softball saves season with three-run seventh

After hitting a game-winning, walk-off single, Cali Siguenza (3) of Huntington Beach is mobbed by teammates in celebration after defeating Santa Fe in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 softball playoffs on Thursday.

Huntington Beach had been leading from the start, carrying that lead deep into its CIF Southern Section softball playoff opener against visiting Santa Fe.

That advantage evaporated as quickly as it was established, two big swings of the bat from the visitors seeking to shock the Oilers in the late innings.

A three-run rally in its last at-bat kept Huntington Beach’s season alive, as the Oilers stunned Santa Fe, 5-4, on Thursday in the first round of the Division 2 bracket.

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Cali Siguenza (3) of Huntington Beach hits a walk-off single against Santa Fe on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Cali Siguenza’s bases-loaded single capped the comeback, Bree Carlson trotting home on the drive down the third-base line for the winning run.

“I asked her if she was nervous, and she said, ‘Yes,’” Huntington Beach coach Jeff Forsberg said of his interaction leading into the decisive plate appearance. “I said, ‘Cal, if you make an out, the sun will still come up tomorrow.’

“She kind of smiled and laughed, and she goes, ‘You know, you’re right.’ I knew she was in a good spot.”

Cali Siguenza (3) of Huntington Beach is met by Rubygrace Fauscette (53), who leads the charge from the bench in celebration against Santa Fe on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Huntington Beach (19-10), which visits Camarillo (15-9) in the second round on Saturday, sent six to the plate without an out being recorded in the bottom of the seventh.

Just prior to that half inning, however, Santa Fe (15-9-2) had stolen the momentum. Jackie Cardenas’ two-out, opposite-field double to left in the sixth plated Sophia Garcia and Elaine Martinez to tie the score at 2-2.

More two-out damage was done in the seventh. Frankie Munoz reached on a bloop single behind the second-base bag, and Saryah Razo pulled a two-strike pitch from sophomore right-hander Juliette Foutz for the go-ahead home run toward the scoreboard in right field.

Huntington Beach softball beat Santa Fe, 5-4, on this walk-off single by Cali Siguenza. @HB_OilerSports trailed 4-2 entering the bottom half of the seventh, then scored three times in their half of the frame.@TheDailyPilot @mjszabo pic.twitter.com/B4rrFa0be1 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) May 15, 2026

“We’re not in this position without her leadership,” Santa Fe coach Ben Gonzalez said of Razo, the only senior in the Chiefs’ lineup. “Obviously, she does great on the field, but the leadership is what made a huge difference.”

Maleah Humble, the Oilers’ junior right fielder, went back to the wall before watching it leave. She had already been responsible for six outs in the field, including a hard-charging putout at first and a running catch in foul territory.

Santa Fe’s Saryah Razo (14) hits a home run to take the lead in the seventh inning against Huntington Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Off the bat, she felt like she might have had a play.

“It definitely is a little bit [of a helpless feeling],” Humble said. “Home runs are always hard, especially reading them and just making it to the fence and looking at the ball. It’s definitely hard, but I trusted us to get back [in the game].”

Humble wasn’t alone in her belief. The Oilers were about to turn their lineup over, and when Foutz recorded the final out of the top of the seventh, they set the table immediately.

Willow Kellen (23) of Huntington Beach reaches for a deep fly ball against Santa Fe on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Willow Kellen, who narrowly missed catching the tying double an inning earlier, walked to begin the bottom of the seventh. Ella Carreon then collected her third hit of the game, a double to the gap in left.

“The adrenaline rush is real, but playing with my favorite girls, those are the memories that stick with you forever,” said Carreon. “Coming through, that will stick with me.”

Forsberg referred to Carreon, the team’s freshman shortstop and leadoff hitter, as a “five-tool player” who has an “it factor.”

Ella Carreon (21) of Huntington Beach comes up smiling after scoring a run against Santa Fe on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Carlson was intentionally walked, and then Humble singled up the middle to drive in two runs.

“I did get out in front a little bit, not necessarily rolled over, but I just got on top a little too much, but I was able to get enough power on it to get it past the pitcher,” added Humble, whose game-tying single was also her third hit of the contest.

Maleah Humble's two-run single tied the score at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh in Huntington Beach's first-round win over Santa Fe in the CIF-SS Division 2 softball playoffs. @HB_OilerSports@TheDailyPilot @mjszabo pic.twitter.com/Ft1Wb0LdDz — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) May 15, 2026

Emma Johnson, whose two-run single gave Huntington Beach a 2-0 lead in the first inning, received another intentional pass to reload the bases, directly preceding Siguenza’s final salvo.

“To me, the biggest at-bat was Willow getting on base,” Forsberg said. “She’s a dynamic kid, a free-swinger kind of kid, and to be disciplined enough to walk, give us a chance, kind of just shows the unselfishness of her and the rest of the group.

“Once we got to the top of the order, I knew we were going to win. Once Willow walked, we were going to win. … Cali’s been one of the hottest hitters we’ve had for the past month. We had the right people up at the right time.”

Emma Johnson (12) of Huntington Beach hits a bases-loaded single against Santa Fe on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Sophomore left-hander Rubygrace Fauscette fired four scoreless innings in getting the start for the Oilers. She allowed three hits and issued two walks, but she retired the last seven she faced.

Jordyn Bertram had a team-leading three hits for Santa Fe. Munoz added two hits.

“We’re playing a great team, a great program,” Gonzalez said of Huntington Beach. “To come out here and just compete our [behind] off like the girls did, I’m just extremely proud of them.”