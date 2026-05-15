Marina baseball earns first playoff win since 2013

Marina’s first baseball postseason in five years is a gift, claimed through three forfeit victories and a strong Sunset League finish, but it sure wasn’t giving as the CIF Southern Section campaign kicked off Thursday afternoon.

The Vikings found themselves down three runs, already chasing the game, before their first at-bats, and fighting back hasn’t traditionally been a strength. Now, suddenly, it is.

Marina’s small-ball approach produced a half-dozen runs in the first two innings, and starting pitcher Jaxon Vilardi and relievers Bradley Hall and Liam Haynes, all right-handers, repeatedly worked out of trouble en route to an 8-6 Division 4 win over visiting Santa Monica, the program’s first playoff triumph since the 2013 Division I title-game run.

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Marina’s Liam Haynes (1) pitches late in the Vikings’ win over Santa Monica on Thursday. (James Carbone)

The third-seeded Vikings (14-15) scored four in the bottom of the first and two more in the second through three hits, four walks, a hit batter, two run-scoring wild pitches, a double-steal for another run, and a sacrifice bunt for a third.

They added two more in the sixth — three hits, a sacrifice bunt and two errors — and held on in the seventh to advance to Tuesday’s second-round meeting, also at home, with Desert Empire League champion La Quinta (19-9-1).

“On our side, it’s 100% a gift,” said fourth-year Marina head coach Andrew Bynum, whose senior-heavy team picked up three forfeit wins over Los Alamitos, then edged into a postseason berth by winning two of three against both Edison and Fountain Valley. “You got to take advantage of it and run with it.”

Marina’s Max Conde (14) yells out after scoring against Santa Monica on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Marina did so by working the count against hard-throwing but erratic Santa Monica right-hander Ryan Lance, generating offense from its first four hitters — Vilardi, Haynes, Aiden Hesse and Max Conde were a combined five for eight with seven runs and five RBIs — and largely through aggression on the basepaths.

Santa Monica (16-11), the Ocean League champs, took the early lead through a bit of fortune. They had four hits — two of them on bad hops that turned groundouts into singles, the others on misjudged, wind-blown line drives for a double and triple — and left a runner at third.

Marina answered immediately.

“That’s something that we have not done here in [my] four years,” Bynum said. “Normally, when we’re down, it feels like we’re defeated, even if it’s the first inning. To feel that energy, even after the inning [Santa Monica had], it was like, ‘We’re going to do what we can to crawl back into this game.’ We did more than that. It was pretty awesome.”

Marina’s Aiden Hesse (13) slides in safe for the score against Santa Monica on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Vilardi led off and was plunked on what would have been a four-ball walk. Haynes walked on five pitches, and Hesse legged out a bunt that loaded the bases. Conde followed with a two-run single, Hesse came home on the double-steal with one out and Conde scored the go-ahead run on a two-out wild pitch.

Vilardi again sparked the attack in the second inning, walking with one out, stealing second, going to third on Haynes’ single, then scoring on Hesse’s sacrifice. Another two-out wild pitch brought Haynes home.

“We’re a scrappy team. We’ll fight until the end, for sure,” said Hall, who left runners at third base three times in 2 1/3 no-hit innings and singled and scored the decisive run in the sixth. “No matter what the situation is, we’ll always be high energy. We went down three, first batter, Vilardi, hit by pitch, and we were just electric.

Marina’s Jaxon Vilardi (48) fires a pitch against Santa Monica on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“We were just trying to get all the momentum back on our side, take the energy away from them and put it on us. We were just able to do that. Inning after inning, keep putting more pressure on them, feeling good, feeling confident.”

The two runs in the sixth — Hall on Vilardi’s sacrifice bunt, Vilardi on Haynes’ single to right — provided a needed cushion. Santa Monica scored twice on three hits and a no-out sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh.

The Vikings know they can do more.

“Being in CIF is a blessing, especially for our senior year,” said Haynes, who reached base in all four plate appearances. “We’ve been here, had some pretty crappy years, but being here now, we’re gonna run. And we’re gonna take it.”

Marina’s Liam Haynes (1) and Bradley Hall (27) celebrate after getting the out to end the inning against Santa Monica on Thursday. (James Carbone)

In other first-round baseball games Thursday:

Newport Harbor 15, Trabuco Hills 1: Henry Mann had four hits, including a home run, for the Sailors in Thursday’s Division 2 opener.

Grant Horsley was three for four with an RBI for the Sailors (20-9), and Brooks Francis and Cameron Hatfield also had a pair of hits, with Hatfield driving in three.

Gavin Guy pitched three shutout innings for Newport Harbor, which plays at Great Oak in the second round on Tuesday.

Servite 2, Costa Mesa 0: The Mustangs managed just one hit, a single by Felix Tiquia, in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs on the road Thursday.

Costa Mesa (21-8) ended a standout season that included the Mustangs’ third straight league championship.

Laguna Beach 3, Highland 2: The No. 3-seeded Breakers opened the Division 4 playoffs with a win Thursday at home.

Lincoln Adams was two for three with a pair of doubles and an RBI for Laguna Beach (17-11), which also got a pair of RBIs by Dylan Yencho.

The Breakers host Woodbridge in the second round on Tuesday.

El Rancho 4, Estancia 2: The Eagles fell on the road Thursday in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs.

Sawyer Atkinson was three for four with an RBI for Estancia (14-14), last year’s Division 6 champion.

Rancho Alamitos 7, Los Amigos 5: The top-seeded Lobos were upset Thursday in the first round of the Division 8 playoffs.

Los Amigos, the Orange League champion, finished its season 17-6.

— Staff writer Matt Szabo contributed to this report.

