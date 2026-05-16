El Segundo edges Huntington Beach girls’ lacrosse in CIF Division 2 final

Huntington Beach High girls’ lacrosse coach Brian Eisenberg gave his team some wise words following Friday night’s CIF Southern Section Division 2 title match.

He told the players that he was proud of their resiliency and grit, individually and as a team, as they continued playing to honor late teammate Kelly Reid until the end.

Then, he told them he was leaving to catch a red-eye flight to the East Coast.

Eisenberg is an assistant coach for the Pomona-Pitzer women’s college lacrosse team, which played at Trinity College of Connecticut on Saturday in the third round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

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Huntington Beach’s Allison Losoya (33) rushes the net against El Segundo during Friday’s game. (James Carbone)

“I’m going to leave you guys to celebrate the rest of your night, and please do,” he said. “You guys should celebrate.”

In the final game of a memorable season full of big moments, the Oilers again showed toughness Friday, battling back from a three-goal deficit.

But El Segundo sophomore Tessa Tipton had the answer.

Her fourth goal of the contest, with 6:39 remaining in the fourth quarter, ended up as the game-winner. El Segundo earned a 4-3 win for its first CIF championship, denying Huntington Beach its second.

Huntington Beach’s Ella Jones (18) celebrates with her team after scoring against El Segundo on Friday. (James Carbone)

Sunset League champion Huntington Beach (14-9), which had earned a pair of one-goal victories over Edison and Corona del Mar in the previous two rounds of the Division 2 playoffs, ended up one goal short this time against El Segundo (13-4).

The Eagles, who had beaten Huntington Beach in the Division 2 semifinals last year, ended the Oilers’ season yet again.

Elle Tran tried to score the equalizer for the Oilers in the closing seconds Friday night. Coming out of a timeout with 19 seconds left, the speedy senior zoomed toward the goal, where she was fouled with a single second to go.

But as she lined up for the free position shot, one of the referees called offside on Huntington Beach, giving the ball back to El Segundo. Tipton said after the game that the referee apparently ruled that the Oilers had only three players behind the restraining line, instead of the four required.

Huntington Beach’s Abigail Kerwin (17) holds possession against El Segundo during Friday’s game. (James Carbone)

Eisenberg argued that the fourth defender, junior Abby O’Rourke, had been standing in front of the Oilers’ bench, but to no avail.

Still, it was a memorable comeback for the Oilers, who had gone down 3-0 after the first quarter following a trio of scores by Tipton.

Huntington Beach didn’t tally its first goal until 3:53 remaining in the first half, when junior Ella Jones scored on Tran’s assist.

Jones scored a free position goal early in the third quarter, then Tran brought the Oilers all the way back. She took the pass from senior Emily Mehr and scored into the lower corner, tying the score at 3-3 with 5:32 left in the quarter.

Huntington Beach girls’ lacrosse players are full of emotion after losing against El Segundo on Friday night. (James Carbone)

“I think at first, we weren’t doing things right,” Tran said. “We weren’t spread out on the field, and we kept losing the ball. But then later, we really wanted to win. I know we wanted to win earlier in the game, but we tried so much harder. You could just see it in our team.”

In the end it was Tipton, El Segundo’s leading scorer on the season, who had the final say. She ran in front of the goal and momentarily lost possession in a crowd, but regathered the ball and scored.

El Segundo coach Shea MacDonald said Tipton has that ability to put the team on her back when the Eagles need it.

Huntington Beach’s Elle Tran (5) rushes the net against El Segundo during Friday’s game. (James Carbone)

“I try to be relentless when I go to goal,” Tipton said. “I know when I’m in there, people are going to come at me, so I have to lock in. The last goal was really special because we were in a drought. We talk a lot about fire-starting on our team. If I get that privilege to fire-start for my team, that’s my favorite thing.”

Senior Kali McMillon was another key piece for the winners. MacDonald said it was emotional for this year’s El Segundo senior class to win CIF, as they were freshmen when the program was set to be eliminated four years ago.

Tran and senior Abbi Kerwin led Huntington Beach with two ground balls each. This year’s Oilers senior class supported Kerwin as the district held a special early graduation ceremony for her in March, a couple of weeks before her father, Bill, passed away due to pancreatic cancer.

Huntington Beach girls’ lacrosse coach Brian Eisenberg holds the CIF runner-up trophy after Friday night’s game. (James Carbone)

Eisenberg told his team postgame Friday that the season wasn’t just about lacrosse, but about having a higher spirit in everything that you do.

“Letting go of the result, it’s all about the process,” he said. “Nothing in life should happen, but you could make anything happen. When you have grit, you make things happen.”