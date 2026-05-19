Edison falters at finish, as Orange Lutheran takes CIF Division 2 title

Edison’s Andrew Boone (2) tries to score past Orange Lutheran’s Sam Utu (15) in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ volleyball championship game at Cerritos College on Saturday.

When the critical moments arrived Saturday night, Edison stumbled, ceding command at the start of its CIF Southern Section boys’ volleyball title-game showdown, surrendering the prize at the end.

The Chargers, beset by uncharacteristic service and hitting errors, failed to convert six set points in the first set, four more in the fourth, then watched Orange Lutheran celebrate at Cerritos College.

Edison couldn’t overcome the Lancers’ chief hitters, its primary defensive aim, and Andrew Boone’s 20-kill performance wasn’t enough in a 31-29, 21-25, 25-20, 28-26 defeat.

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Edison’s Shane Wright (23) spikes the ball against Orange Lutheran’s Adan Jones (7) in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ volleyball championship game at Cerritos College on Saturday. (James Carbone)

The second-seeded Chargers (20-15), per head coach Trent Jackson, lacked “flow.”

“We didn’t play very well,” he said. “Not that OLu didn’t play well. They played great. They had a couple guys that we had to stop. We didn’t stop them. We hit a lot of balls out. We served a lot of balls out and into the net. We didn’t pass all that great to run an offense.

“We’ve got to play better. If you’re going to win a CIF championship, you’ve got to play well, especially against OLu, who was here last year and lost [to Tesoro in the Division 3 final]. So they were hungry. When you’ve been there before, it’s easier to be there again. It’s just ... you’ve been there.”

Edison’s Brent Benson (12) taps the ball over the net against Orange Lutheran in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ volleyball championship game at Cerritos College on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Sam Utu and Josiah Trautman had 20 kills apiece to lead the Lancers (25-10), at No. 16 the division’s lowest playoff seed, who rallied from three points down late in the first set, spent most of the second chasing the Chargers, never trailed in the third, then closed the finale with a 12-6 run. They finished with Trautman’s fifth kill in that span and an Edison hit that dropped wide.

“At the end of those games, it’s who’s making less errors, less mistakes,” said Boone, a senior opposite headed to junior college national powerhouse Orange Coast College. “We had a few mis-serves in that first set. We were up. We should have put it away.

“In that fourth set, we were battling. We were playing hard. At the end of the day, it’s just the same thing. Those errors at the end of the set, that’s what’s going to win and lose you games.”

Edison’s Shane Nguyen (14) sets up Brent Benson (12) against Orange Lutheran in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ volleyball championship game at Cerritos College on Saturday. (James Carbone)

It made for a sudden and disappointing close to a campaign that hit its stride in the past month. Edison arrived after nine wins in 10 outings — a march to the Redondo Union Invitational semifinals to ensure a postseason berth, a win at Los Alamitos to close Sunset League play, then three playoff triumphs, two on the road — and departed with nothing left. The CIF State tournament brackets issued Sunday left the Chargers out.

“I came in super confident that we were going to come out with this one, because I thought we were the better volleyball team,” said Boone, the son of assistant coach Brian Boone, who in 2006 guided the Chargers to their only Southern Section championship. “At the end of the day, who really plays harder and really puts 100% effort out there. Some guys had great nights, and some didn’t. That cost us. Even me, in that fourth set, I had a swing to win [at 24-23]. I didn’t get the kill.

“It’s obviously a big bummer. Trying to get through it. It’s definitely going to be one to remember. It’s not going to leave my head for awhile.”

Edison’s boys’ volleyball team celebrates a point against Orange Lutheran in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ volleyball championship game at Cerritos College on Saturday. (James Carbone)

One third of Orange Lutheran’s points came from Edison miscues, 11% on service errors. (The Chargers generated 81% of their points.) Seven of the Lancers’ final 14 points in its first-set finish and four of its final 12 in the fourth were product of Edison errors. The Lancers gave away points just twice in those runs.

“We had a bunch of guys not play well tonight. And OLu played well ...,” Jackson said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to at least make them pass, set and hit. And we weren’t making them pass, set and hit.”

Shane Wright contributed 11 kills and an ace and was in on six blocks for Edison, Jack Grady had nine kills and three aces, Joel Akins had eight kills, and Brent Benson had six kills and six block assists.

Edison’s Jack Grady (13) takes a swing at the net against Orange Lutheran on Saturday in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ volleyball championship game at Cerritos College. (James Carbone)

The first set was an epic, tied 21 times and from 21-21 to 29-29, with 17 successive side-outs. Boone hit long at 22-21, long serves hurt at 24-23 and 25-24, and two kills from Blake Chatterton and another by Trautman kept Orange Lutheran alive to 29-29. A pair of Edison hitting errors ended it.

Edison pulled even in the second set, taking charge with a Boone-led 4-0 tear, then finishing with Brent Benson’s block on Utu (a 6-foot-5, 310-pound SMU-bound football offensive tackle), and Shane Wright’s ace. The Lancers sprinted to a 9-3 lead in set three, extended it to eight points, then pulled away after a late 7-2 Chargers run. Edison built a four-point lead midway through the fourth and held onto it to 20-16. It didn’t go well from there.

“It’s hard,” said Benson, who will play at Golden West, also a national junior college powerhouse. “It gets close [at the end]. When it gets real close like that, it could be anyone’s game. They fought hard. We made a lot of errors on our match points, which wasn’t good. But they fought hard.”