Edison softball makes CIF quarterfinals for first time since 2012

Edison’s Payton Thomsen (2) crosses home plate for a run before the tag by El Segundo’s Marilyn McCaverty in a CIF Southern Section Division 3 softball playoff game on Friday.

Edison’s small-ball approach worked nearly to perfection, and Elina Garcia’s baffling change-up provided a foundation for its success, as the Chargers pulled out a wild, tense softball triumph in their CIF Southern Section playoff opener.

The Chargers’ 8-5 decision to kick off the Division 3 playoffs Friday afternoon over El Segundo, the program’s first postseason victory in eight years, was won mostly on the base paths, primed by a dozen hits, sublime agility with the bunt and a parade of contributors.

Edison (18-11) used two double steals, four sacrifice bunts — two from Hannah Stolba, one a squeeze to bring home the sixth run — and some timely hitting to overcome a quick deficit, pull away with a four-run fifth inning, then hold on as the visiting Eagles scored a couple of runs but left the bases loaded in the sixth and seventh innings.

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Edison’s Hannah Stolba (4) stands on second with a double against El Segundo on Friday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 softball playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We definitely small-balled a lot,” said head coach Jeremy Barnes, whose Chargers also beat El Toro, 10-3, on Monday in a second-round clash. “We’ve been practicing that, and we executed when we needed to. To lay down that squeeze bunt and whatnot, and our first-and-third plays, when we were running, making [things] happen on first and third. ... What got us the win today is that small ball.”

The Chargers provided a clinic in the second inning, setting up Avea Niumata’s trek home on a double-steal, and in the fourth, same thing — with Payton Thomsen trotting home, to take the lead, then scored what would be the decisive run on Stolba’s fifth-inning bunt to score Thomsen. Everybody played a role.

“It was really a group effort, considering how many bunts there were and just moving runners,” said North Dakota State-bound shortstop Kaila Arakaki, the Chargers’ speedy leadoff hitter. “Bunting is something we’ve definitely worked on a lot throughout the season. It just really keeps [opponents] off balance. If they scoot back, then we can lay down and bunt here and there.”

Edison outfielders Hannah Stolba (4), Aubrey Catron (28) and Payton Thomsen (2) celebrate during a game against El Segundo. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

There were 25 hits in all, a dozen by Edison, but the battle was waged on the infield.

“We practice bunt defense in first-and-thirds every practice, and it just seemed like [Edison was] on it,” El Segundo co-head coach Jami Escalante said. “They can hit, but their bunting was more effective ... and the more that they kept stealing and double-stealing and first-and-thirds and taking that extra base, it was just [increasingly difficult].”

Garcia, who allowed just four hits and two runs — on a two-run, two-out Taryn Walker homer in the first inning — worked out of trouble in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, when El Segundo got seven of its 13 hits and twice narrowed its deficit, primarily through her change-up. The Eagles, Escalante noted, “were out in front of everything, and we just were not making the adjustment.”

Edison third baseman Avea Niumata (15) celebrates winning against El Segundo in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 softball playoffs on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I think my change-up definitely threw them off-balance,” Garcia said, “and in the sequence of other pitches, it helped keep them off-balance.”

“Her change-up is her money pitch,” Barnes said. “That’s going to throw off-balance those hitters. My assistant coach, Art Cordova, he’s the pitch-caller, and he knows when to throw the change-up. And the girls learn that from him, on the pitch sequence, always thinking ahead.

“We’re throwing one pitch, but we’re also thinking about the second and third pitch already. We’re setting you up for that.”

Edison’s Izabella Wetzel (8) and Fallon Auger (16) celebrate winning against El Segundo in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 softball playoffs on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Edison answered its early deficit through base-path havoc. Arakaki, the Chargers’ chief sparkplug, doubled to start the bottom of the first, then dashed for third two pitches later. Eagles catcher Marilyn McCaverty’s throw sailed to left field, and Arakaki raced home.

Small ball took charge in the second inning. Niumata was hit by a pitch, Stolba bunted her to second, and Raelynn Rubio singled to right to put runners at the corners. Next pitch, Rubio takes off for second, the throw is made, and Niumata sprints home to make it 2-2.

The Chargers pulled the same trick in the fifth, when they took a 4-2 advantage. Niumata followed singles from Izabella Wetzel and Savannah Fisher with a sacrifice bunt, Stolba singled home Wetzel, and it was first and third again. Next pitch, Stolba scooted not quite halfway toward second base, and the throw was made. Thomsen, a courtesy runner for the catcher Fisher, headed home.

Edison’s Payton Thomsen (2) runs back to third as she is met by El Segundo catcher Marilyn McCaverty (12) at home plate on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“That first and third, we practice that religiously, because in the Sunset League, it’s a lot of small ball,” Barnes said. “That’s going to make the defense think, and some teams, they practice it but don’t practice it enough. And when we execute it, we can tell. ‘OK, we’re going to jam them with small ball,’ and that’s what we did. We made first and thirds happen.”

El Segundo (13-14) made it a one-run game in the top of the fifth, and then the Chargers put together a candidate for their best offensive inning of the season. Everyone in the bottom six of the lineup contributed: Wetzel singled with one out, Fisher doubled, Niumata followed with arun-scoring single, Stolba laid down a perfect squeeze bunt to bring Thomsen home, Rubio walked on a full count, and Hannah Steinmetz drove in a pair with a single to center.

“We need to play every inning like the fifth inning,” Barnes said. “That’s what we need to do.”

Edison’s Raelynn Rubio (20) is stuck in a rundown between El Segundo’s Brooke Englehardt (4) and Carter Cswaykus (51) on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

From that point, Garcia endured trials to secure the win. El Segundo used four singles and an error to push home two runs in the sixth, but Garcia escaped with a strikeout. The Eagles were at it again in the seventh — most of it, as in the sixth, with two outs — and again left the bases jammed. Garcia induced a grounder to second to end it.

“It’s a little scary, even for me,” Garcia said. “I try to stay as calm as I can, but even I look around, and I see all the girls on, I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I don’t want them to score.’ ... It’s just important to stay in the moment and take it one pitch at a time.”

Edison’s Kaila Arakaki (42) throws from her knees for a close out at first against El Segundo on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Edison beat El Toro on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals. It marks the first time the program has reached that round since 2012, Barnes said. The Chargers will play at Temecula Great Oak (13-15) on Wednesday.

Arakaki reached base three times and scored two runs. Garcia had a double and three runs batted in, while Aubrey Catron and Niumata each drove in two runs.

Ella Carreon (21) of Huntington Beach, seen against Santa Fe on May 14, hit two home runs against Camarillo on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Also in the CIF Southern Section softball playoffs:

Huntington Beach 11, Camarillo 8: The visiting Oilers scored three runs in the seventh for the second consecutive playoff game on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Division 2 bracket.

Huntington Beach (20-10), which rallied from two runs down in its last at-bat in the first round against Santa Fe, received a two-homer, three-RBI performance from shortstop Ella Carreon.

First baseman Taylor Brown and center fielder Sienna Shortle drove in two runs for the Oilers.

Huntington Beach plays at San Clemente (21-7) on Wednesday. The Oilers have reached their first quarterfinal since 2019.

Staff writer Andrew Turner contributed to this report.