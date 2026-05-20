Baseball roundup: Newport Harbor, Marina, Laguna Beach advance to CIF quarterfinals

Huntington Beach’s Cayden Hammond (47) pitches at La Mirada on Tuesday in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

The Huntington Beach High baseball team had a more than five-inning stretch Tuesday without a hit.

La Mirada senior right-handed pitcher Jacob Oropeza kept the Oilers at bay in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff game, and the host Matadores’ bats provided more than enough damage.

La Mirada routed Huntington Beach 11-1, ending the Oilers’ season in the Pool B game.

Huntington Beach’s Jason Dunham (56) connects on a hit at La Mirada on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

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Huntington Beach (22-8-1) fell to La Mirada (24-7) for the third straight season. The Matadores ended Huntington Beach’s season in 2024 in a SoCal Regional semifinal, and beat the Oilers last year at the Boras Classic.

La Mirada, the Pool B runner-up, advanced to host defending Division 1 champion St. John Bosco in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Oropeza pitched the team there, hurling 5 ⅓ shutout innings in relief and not allowing a hit until Jason Dunham’s two-out double to left in the seventh inning.

“He kept us off-balance,” Huntington Beach coach Benji Medure said of Oropeza. “We got the home run in the first, and I think we saw the wind kept flying out and we kept trying to do that. We just weren’t getting the pitches to hit. Oropeza is the one that won this game for them, obviously. We ran into a buzz saw, man, and that happens sometimes.”

Huntington Beach’s Dane Cunningham (23) smacks a double at La Mirada on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

Senior Jared Grindlinger gave the Sunset League champion Oilers the early lead, launching his first home run of the season to center field in the opening frame. Huntington Beach senior starting pitcher Cayden Hammond blanked the hosts for the first two innings.

But Gateway League champion La Mirada erupted for five runs in the third — Jesse Colon, Blake Barberena, Justin Torres and Ian Aguayo each had successive hits, with Colon and Barberena launching run-scoring doubles.

Colon, Barberena and Torres combined for seven hits, with Barberena and Torres both going three for four.

Huntington Beach catcher Gavin Pluma (13) calls out for the play at home against La Mirada on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

After scoring a single run in the fifth, La Mirada added five more runs in the sixth. The big blow was Torres’ three-run homer to left, his third of the season. That was more than enough for Oropeza to work with.

“All of his stuff was on,” said Torres, a senior catcher. “Each count, he knew when to throw the changeup, and he was landing whatever he wanted when he wanted. It was perfect.”

Huntington Beach used three relief pitchers — Jared Marchbank, Grindlinger and Steel Kurtz. Medure said he was trying to save Grindlinger, the Oilers’ ace left-handed pitcher who is expected to be a high draft pick in the Major League Baseball Draft in July, for the quarterfinals on Friday.

Huntington Beach’s Charlie Henderson (20) reaches 3rd base against La Mirada on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

“I knew I was rolling the dice, and I’ll wear that,” Medure said of the decision not to start Grindlinger on the mound. “I’m not going to shy away from it … I told [my players] that I’ll take that loss. It was my decision. When we lose, it’s on me. When we win, it’s on them. That’s the life of a head coach.

“People are going to second guess me, people are pissed at me, that’s the nature of the beast. We did our best and it just didn’t come through today.”

Dane Cunningham was one for three with a double for Huntington Beach.

In other playoff action Tuesday, Newport Harbor, Marina and Laguna Beach each advanced to CIF quarterfinal games.

Huntington Beach’s Elyjah Mason (9) jumps for the ball in center field at La Mirada on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

Newport Harbor 4, Temecula Great Oak 1: Gavin Guy pitched the complete game for the Sailors in Tuesday’s Division 2 second-round game on the road.

Guy allowed one earned run, walking two and striking out nine for Newport Harbor (21-9).

Henry Mann was two for four with an RBI for the Sailors, with Ryan Williams, Cameron Hatfield and Oren Damush also providing one hit and one RBI each.

Newport Harbor hosts San Bernardino Aquinas in a Division 2 quarterfinal game on Friday.

Marina 11, La Quinta 6: Jaxon Vilardi was two for four with a run scored for the Vikings in the Division 4 second-round game Tuesday at home.

Will Baker and Elijah Herald each had three RBIs for Marina (15-15), which rallied after falling behind 3-0 in the first inning for the second straight playoff game.

Marina plays at Grand Terrace in a Division 4 quarterfinal game Friday.

Laguna Beach 7, Woodbridge 2: Dylan Yencho had a double and a two-run home run for the Breakers in the Division 4 second-round game Tuesday at home.

Leadoff hitter Otis Boultinghouse was three for four with two runs scored and an RBI for Laguna Beach, which also got a pair of hits each from Jacob Wicker and Parker Moore.

Branson Wade pitched six innings of one-run baseball for the win against Pacific Coast League foe Woodbridge, who the Breakers had lost to twice in league play.

Laguna Beach (18-11) travels to No. 2-seeded Moorpark for a Division 4 quarterfinal game Friday.

Dos Pueblos 10, Edison 7: Cody Kruis was three for four with two doubles and three RBIs for the Chargers in Tuesday’s Division 3 second-round game at Edison High.

Kobe Kee also had three hits and three RBIs for Edison, which finished its season 13-17.

The game was tied 3-3 until Dos Pueblos scored six runs in the fourth inning.

Fullerton 7, Corona del Mar 6: The visiting Sea Kings overcame a six-run deficit, but Fullerton scored the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning of Tuesday’s Division 3 second-round playoff game.

JJ Haley was three for three with a home run for Corona del Mar, which finished its season 15-14.