Huntington Beach boys’ volleyball gets back in win column in state playoffs

Huntington Beach’s “redemption” week commenced with an impressive takedown of an old, cherished rival to open its seventh CIF Southern California Regional boys’ volleyball campaign. Now, the Oilers hope, comes the redemption.

Logan Hutnick went off on Newport Harbor in Tuesday’s opening round, dispensing 19 kills — six of them from the back row — with a couple of service aces and a pair of blocks in a simple, competitive three-game Division I sweep, leading a spirited charge born from its dismissal in difficult circumstances from the Southern Section’s Division 1 playoffs 10 nights earlier.

Ben Arguello provided 11 kills, Colin Choi added a half-dozen while driving Huntington Beach’s sharp passing game, and fellow senior Asher Mitchell led a strong defensive effort that fueled the attack in a 25-21, 25-23, 25-17 triumph, its fourth this season over the visiting Sailors.

Advertisement

Huntington Beach’s Colin Choi (10) tips a ball past Newport Harbor’s Zach DeMaio (21) in a CIF State Southern California Division I regional boys’ volleyball match on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

It sets up a showdown Thursday at fellow national top-three powerhouse Los Angeles Loyola, with a rematch against Manhattan Beach Mira Costa likely awaiting Saturday should they prevail. A win there, against the No. 1 Mustangs or Redondo Union, would mean a go at just the second CIF State championship — Walnut Creek Northgate is the Northern California favorite — the following weekend at Fresno City College.

“We’re coming in with a different energy this time around,” said Hutnick, a junior outside hitter headed to USC as his class’ top-ranked recruit. “Coming off the loss against Mira Costa, we’re definitely using that as motivation, and we’re not dropping any free points. We’re coming in with a new grit, and we’re going to come, and we’re going to win every point that we can.”

Huntington Beach (24-5), ranked No. 3 nationally by AVCA/USA Today and MaxPreps, won the big points in the first two, tight sets Tuesday, both clinched on Arguello kills, then romped in the finale behind Hutnick’s seven kills to extend its winning streak over national No. 11 Newport Harbor (24-11) to nine games, three of them in the postseason.

Huntington Beach’s Ben Arguello (8) puts a kill away against Newport Harbor in a CIF State Southern California Division I regional boys’ volleyball match on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I think that Logan has a little something to prove,” said Huntington Beach coach Craig Pazanti, who this year guided the Oilers to a second successive Sunset League title. “He didn’t have his greatest night against Costa. He’d been sick. He hadn’t practiced. So getting back in the practice gym allowed him to really kind of fine-tune, get back to what we expect from him, and hopefully we’ll see a little bit more of that [against Loyola and, hopefully, beyond].”

The loss to visiting Mira Costa (34-2), debris from a regular-season-ending loss at Loyola (24-4) that dropped them in the Southern Section rankings from No. 2 to No. 3, followed last year’s in the sectional final and regional championship game. Hutnick, Choi and junior middle blocker Kenno Kosty faced the Mustangs while battling the flu — Hutnick, suffering in the quarterfinal sweep of Corona del Mar, said he “got everyone sick” — and Huntington Beach went down easy, 25-22, 25-19, 25-13.

“It definitely sucked ...,” Hutnick said. “Knowing that we couldn’t give our best effort against a team that deserves our best effort ... I mean, we definitely want another shot at them.”

Huntington Beach’s Logan Hutnick (21) tips a ball past Newport Harbor’s Zach DeMaio (21) and Henry Clemo (13) on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Pazanti made the case to his team when the regional bracket was released Sunday.

“I sent out a text to the guys: ‘Hey, let’s win tournament play ...,” he said. “‘You have an opportunity for redemption. It’s a week of redemption. You got a chance to go and play, hopefully, two teams that beat you over the last couple weeks and see if you can’t get a little redemption from there.’”

The first set against Newport Harbor, after falling behind in this season’s three previous meetings, was about “throwing the first punch,” Pazanti said. “We didn’t play spectacular in set one, but we played super steady.” The Oilers “didn’t panic” after falling behind, 18-16, after letting a three-point lead slip away in the second set, and “once we got it tied at 20, I liked our chances there.”

Huntington Beach blockers Logan Hutnick (21), Kenno Kosty (6) and Carter Tchaikovsky (11) put up a three-man block on Newport Harbor’s Wesley Foell (16). (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“From there,” he said, it was kind of like, ‘Hey, we’re up, 2-0. Let’s put a little pressure and see if we can’t break the dam right here,’ and I think we did. It opened a little bit in that third set.”

Newport Harbor head coach Pat Eaton changed things up after two Sunset League defeats and another in the Best in the West tournament to Huntington Beach, employing sophomore Wesley Foell (nine kills) at outside hitter and moving Henry Clemo (six kills) to opposite and returning Zach DeMaio (eight kills) to the middle. The Oilers had prepped for that.

“We knew what [Eaton’s] pieces were, we just weren’t sure where they were going to fit,” Pazanti said. “That was what I thought we might see, because bottom line is when you’ve lost three times, if you keep doing the same thing, they call that the definition of insanity, right?

“So if we get another opportunity with Costa, you’ll probably see something a little different from us, too.”

Newport Harbor’s Zach DeMaio (21) slams a kill against Huntington Beach on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Eaton was impressed, called Huntington Beach “the class of [Orange] County all year” and “as good as any team that we’ve seen.”

“It’s always going to be [decided through] the serve-and-pass game,” he said. “I thought they served and passed a little better than us. I think defensively we played really well, but when they’re winning those two areas of the game, it’s going to be tough to win.”