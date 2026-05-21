Fountain Valley strikes down proposed July 4 fireworks ordinance

The Fountain Valley City Council on Tuesday shot down a proposed ordinance that would have allowed for the limited use of fireworks on the Fourth of July, a practice that is banned citywide.

Councilman Ted Bui brought the item before the five-person governing body, framing it as a chance to let residents celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“As much as some would like to be able to relive that memory, that’s just not the way that we in Fountain Valley celebrate,” Mayor Jim Cunneen said before the vote, which struck down the ordinance by a 4-1 decision.

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Cunneen, who recalled celebrating with fireworks during the country’s 200th anniversary in 1976 when he was growing up in Cerritos, said there was possibly more risk involved in allowing fireworks where people are “out of practice.”

Council members explored two avenues of allowing for safe and sane fireworks to be discharged between the hours of noon and 10 p.m. on July 4. The first considered the Fountain Valley Recreation Center as a location, an idea for which momentum stalled quickly when city staff warned of potential liability for a city-sponsored event.

That option, according to a staff report, also came with an estimated cost of $18,600 for public safety needs, public works cleanup, and recreational department staffing.

The discussion then narrowed to whether the city would provide for fireworks to be used on residential streets, but in the end, the council decided to leave the municipal code unchanged on the matter.

Colin Burns, legal counsel for the city, said the council would have had to return for a second reading of the ordinance on or before May 27, so that 30 days could pass before the ordinance became effective. It had also called for the sale of fireworks to be permissible between June 26 and July 4, with up to 10 permits to be issued to local nonprofit groups.

Councilman Glenn Grandis railed against the item being brought before the council 45 days ahead of the holiday, citing a need for public input. He said he was open to the question being posed in a resident survey.

“If you want to see a firework show in Fountain Valley, we do it twice a year,” Grandis added. “We do it at Summerfest, and we do it at the tree lighting in December.”

Bui, who cast the lone dissenting vote, expressed a view that people would set off fireworks, whether it was legal or not to do so. That hit a nerve for Councilwoman Kim Constantine.

“I don’t want to hear, ‘People are going to do it anyway,’” said Constantine, who participated in the meeting remotely. “We have city ordinances. Why do we make city ordinances? Is it because we have nothing to do? We make city ordinances for the betterment of our city, so I don’t understand why we close our eyes to people breaking the ordinance.”

Vice Mayor Patrick Harper showed support for allowing fireworks on residential streets — opposing the sale within the city — during his comments, but he sided with the majority of his colleagues when it became clear the numbers favored the continued prohibition of fireworks in Fountain Valley.

Both public safety chiefs spoke during the item.

“My experience is when fireworks are allowed, you will have both the legal safe and sane fireworks, but you will also have mortar fireworks going off in the air,” Police Chief Craig Heredia said. “And you will have more of that if we were to allow fireworks.”

Fire Chief Chris Nigg said enforcement depends on witnessing the action, adding he would like to have units out to have “a visible presence in the community.”

“Fireworks are going to happen,” Nigg said. “It’s an enforcement issue, and when you have a city that doesn’t allow fireworks, it’s easier to enforce because you can pretty easily find where the fireworks are coming from. You have to catch people in the act. All the time, we’re chasing our tail.”

Among sanctioned fireworks shows in the area, city staff mentioned the Orange County Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa and the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos on July 3, as well as the Huntington Beach pier and the Queen Mary in Long Beach on July 4.