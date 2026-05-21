Huntington Beach softball collapses in quarterfinal at San Clemente

The tale of Huntington Beach’s postseason showed that no lead was safe, and that was especially true in its CIF Southern Section Division 2 softball quarterfinal against San Clemente, with both sides taking aim at a most-inviting fence in left field.

Peyton Stokes provided the final blow, her three-run homer in the sixth inning sending San Clemente past visiting Huntington Beach, 9-7, on Wednesday afternoon.

On a day where three balls had cleared the shallow left field fence and landed on the tennis courts beyond it, the left-handed-hitting Stokes got enough of southpaw Rubygrace Fauscette’s offering to take it out.

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Huntington Beach’s Sienna Shortle (88) hits a single against San Clemente on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I wanted to do my job, and I wanted to keep playing, and now we’re on to the semis,” Stokes said. “I’m beyond proud of every single person. Everyone contributed to this win.”

San Clemente (22-7) plays at Mater Dei (17-11) in the semifinals on Saturday.

That it was the shortest of the balls to leave the yard mattered not. The Idaho State-bound third baseman had just completed a five-run comeback for the Tritons, who scored three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to erase a 7-2 deficit.

Huntington Beach’s Ella Carreon (21) tags San Clemente’s Peyton Stokes on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I’m very proud of them,” San Clemente coach Elmer Roldan said. “They played as a team, they never gave up, they dug their heels in and just battled all the way through. Even though there’s a chance we could have just rolled over and [given] them the game, but we kept fighting, and that’s what this team is. They’re all heart. They’re playing with heart right now.”

Roldan acknowledged that San Clemente’s left field represented the shortest path to a home run his team sees throughout the season. Outfielders positioned themselves mere steps from the fence before the ball was put in play.

San Clemente has come all the way back. Three runs in the fifth. Four runs in the sixth, capped by this three-run shot by Peyton Stokes with two outs. @SCHSTritons lead Huntington Beach, 9-7, going to the seventh. @HB_OilerSports @mjszabo @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/1QoObYzVKG — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) May 21, 2026

Huntington Beach (20-11) did itself no favors defensively in the sixth. Emily Racine’s leadoff double landed between Willow Kellen and Sienna Shortle in the left-center gap, with both outfielders appearing to have a beat on the ball. Then Ryenn Roldan reached on a bunt, with second baseman Cali Siguenza dropping the ball on the force attempt at first base.

“I don’t sugarcoat it,” Huntington Beach coach Jeff Forsberg said. “I don’t say, ‘Hey, it was a great job.’ You know, I know it wasn’t a great job. Should have won the game. We’re up 7-2, we should have won the game, but we didn’t pitch and we didn’t field the ball. Bottom line.”

A high fly ball lands between Huntington Beach outfielders Willow Kellen (23) and Sienna Shortle (88) against San Clemente. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Marley Readman’s sacrifice fly cut the Oilers’ lead to 7-6, before Stokes’ home run gave the Tritons their only lead of the contest. Three of the four runs in the sixth were unearned.

A two-run homer by Readman highlighted the three-run fifth.

“We pitch to contact, and when you’re on a small field like this, contact hurts,” Forsberg said.

Huntington Beach’s Juliette Foutz (7) pitches in the first inning against San Clemente on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Adding to those troubles was falling behind in the count. The Oilers’ pitching tandem of Juliette Foutz and Fauscette threw just seven first-pitch strikes to a combined 31 batters.

It was far from the first time the Oilers found themselves in a high-scoring affair. Huntington Beach was three outs away from its season ending when it rallied from a two-run deficit in its last at-bat against Santa Fe in its playoff opener.

Then, in the second round, a three-run seventh inning allowed Huntington Beach to walk away with an 11-8 win at Camarillo.

Cali Siguenza (3) of Huntington Beach tries to handle a throw to first against San Clemente on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“All our kids who started this game — and the whole three [playoff] games — were underclassmen,” Forsberg said. “Nobody was a senior. … Adversity like this, I think, makes a team grow.”

Siguenza had three hits and drove in three runs, including a solo shot leading off the fifth, against the Tritons. Maleah Humble added three hits and two runs scored.

Bree Carlson, a junior third baseman committed to Utah, followed up a hitless game in the second round with her best game of the playoffs. She had two hits, including a towering three-run home run to stake the Oilers to a 6-1 lead in the fourth.

Huntington Beach players on the bench pour out of the dugout to celebrate a home run by Bree Carlson against San Clemente. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I’m a really, really competitive person, and when it comes to being in really tight situations where there is a lot of pressure, I feel like I do much better when I get pressure put on me, because it makes me want to do better for my team,” Carlson said. “It just puts me in a mindset where I just want to be more aggressive than anybody else on this field, and hitting it over just made me feel great for my team because I’m doing it for them.”

Carlson said that as a competitor, the loss would “stick with me.” She remains encouraged about the future.

“I think we’re going to have a really great season next year,” Carlson added. “I feel like we’re in a really good spot.”

Huntington Beach’s Cali Siguenza (3) slugs a home run against San Clemente on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Also in the CIF Southern Section softball playoffs:

Temecula Great Oak 10, Edison 5: Kaila Arakaki and Aubrey Catron each had two hits, but the Chargers fell to the Wolfpack in the quarterfinals of the Division 3 bracket.

Edison (18-12) scored three runs in the top of the fifth to trim its deficit to 6-5, but Great Oak answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to pull away.

Great Oak (14-15) plays host to North Torrance (20-9) in the semifinals.