Newport Harbor’s Natalie McCarty wins third CIF title

Newport Harbor’s Natalie McCarty, seen in the Griffin Invitational on March 7, won the CIF Southern Section Division 2 girls’ high jump title on Saturday.

Newport Harbor’s Natalie McCarty added to a decorated prep career, the senior standout finishing atop the podium as the winner of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 girls’ high jump title.

McCarty cleared the bar at 5 feet, 6 inches, claiming her third section championship overall in track and field on Saturday at Moorpark High.

“It was super exciting, especially because I’ve only cleared 5-6 a couple times this season,” said McCarty, who also doubled as a CIF champion in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles as a sophomore. “It’s good for me to be trying to hit that more consistently, just so that I can get a better look at the higher heights, get more experience with them. Getting to try 5-8, even if it wasn’t pretty today, getting used to that height so I can, maybe, next couple of weeks try to get it.”

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The winning height matched her official personal record in competition, although McCarty also pointed out that she once conquered the bar at 5-7 in a jump-off tie-breaking effort.

McCarty also posted qualifying times in the 100 hurdles (14.70) and 300 hurdles (42.78) for the CIF Masters Meet at Moorpark being held on Saturday, May 23. The latter was her second career runner-up performance in a section championship.

Newport Harbor sophomore Morgan Starkenburg joined her teammate among the Masters qualifiers, doing so in the high jump (5-2) and long jump (18-1). The long jump mark tied a school record, Sailors coach Haley Bates said.

Starkenburg, who also plays basketball and volleyball, said she “didn’t expect” the record. While McCarty will soon head on to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Starkenburg pointed to the youth of their teammates on the 1,600 relay team — sophomore Kitt Shanahan and junior Savannah Smit — in expressing pride in the season. The relay team did not move on from the CIF finals.

“I’ve never done anything harder than the 4 x 400 [relay], and I did need to learn that you’re not going to get your PR every single race,” Starkenburg said. “As a volleyball player, as a basketball player, the expectation is that you’re going to perform basically the same every game, if not better.

“Track is just so different. There’s so many different outside factors, like how you’re feeling. A lot of us do other events, like you can never expect or predict what could happen.”

Costa Mesa's Brody Leonard goes 48.87 seconds for fifth in the 400 meters at the CIF-SS finals. The Division 3 record was set at 46.36 in the race by Servite's Jaelen Hunter. @costamesahigh @ServiteSports@mjszabo @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/yzCwJKWw02 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) May 16, 2026

Costa Mesa senior Brody Leonard’s time of 48.87 seconds in the 400 made the cut line as the last of 18 runners to make the two heats for Masters.

Fountain Valley will have multiple state meet hopefuls, including senior pole vaulters Viet Le (15-5, third in Division 1) and Daniella Mondino (10-7).

“It’s been a great honor coaching these two,” Fountain Valley pole vault coach Jeremy Stahl said. “They both worked really hard to get to this point. Viet is back-to-back league champion, Orange County champion, and holds a couple of meet records. Daniella is a four-year letterman, a three-time CIF qualifier, holds two meet records, and is on the school record [400] relay team. While they both got to Masters last year, this isn’t their goal. They want state.”

Stahl added that Le has the school record of 15-9 in his sights. He also expressed belief that each could qualify for the state meet, saying “ both are capable” of posting the automatic qualifier marks, which this season are listed at 15-6 for boys and 12-2 for girls.

Fountain Valley’s senior Roger Wang also advanced to Masters in the long jump (22-5¼ for third in Division 1), as did the Barons’ boys’ 3,200 relay team (7:53.49) of Logan Kwong, Ulysses Rios, Tai Roque and Empire Vo-Courtney.

Sophomore Blake Damron (39.57 for third in the Division 3 300 hurdles) and senior Colton Eggleston (22-10¼ for third in the long jump) of Corona del Mar also extended their seasons another week.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

CIF Southern Section finals

At Moorpark High

Division 1

Team Results

1. Mira Costa 62; 2. Loyola 58; 3. Long Beach Poly 54; 4. Etiwanda 44; 5. Redondo Union 41; 6. King 40.5; 7T. Ayala 32; 7T. Trabuco Hills 32; 9. Long Beach Wilson 27; 10. Aliso Niguel 24; 14T. Fountain Valley 15

Individuals

100 — 1. Walker (Upland) 10.38; 2. Phelps (Loyola) 10.42; 3. Andrade (Etiwanda) 10.53

200 — 1. Walker (Upland) 20.97; 2. Phelps (Loyola) 21.18; 3. Williams (Beaumont) 21.25

400 — 1. Yohannes (Loyola) 46.70; 2. Burroughs (Long Beach Wilson) 46.90; 3. Smith (Long Beach Poly) 47.26

800 — 1. Burger (Mira Costa) 1:52.68; 2. Dos Santos (San Clemente) 1:53.17; 3. De Leon (La Serna) 1:54.46

1,600 — 1. Zavaleta (King) 4:04.28*; 2. Antonio (Woodbridge) 4:05.14; 3. Desai (Mira Costa) 4:07.03

3,200 — 1. Zavaleta (King) 8:53.02; 2. Montoya (Redondo Union) 8:54.01; 3. Antonio (Woodbridge) 9:01.62

110 HH — 1. Andrade (Etiwanda) 13.60*; 2. Newton (Long Beach Poly) 13.74; 3. Brown (Trabuco Hills) 14.11

300 IH — 1. Andrade (Etiwanda) 36.63; 2. Loo (Mira Costa) 37.50; 3. Johnston (Beaumont) 37.97

400 relay — 1. Loyola 41.25; 2. Rancho Cucamonga 41.33; 3. Long Beach Poly 41.40

1,600 relay — 1. Long Beach Poly 3:14.09; 2. Loyola 3:14.84; 3. Long Beach Wilson 3:14.86

3,200 relay — 1. Loyola 7:46.56; 2. Redondo Union 7:46.61; 3. King 7:47.19

HJ — 1. Baca (Ayala) 6-10; 2. Chambers (Los Alamitos) 6-8; 3. Perkins (San Jacinto) 6-6

LJ — 1. Malloy (Aliso Niguel) 23-7¼; 2. Baca (Ayala) 22-7; 3. Wang (Fountain Valley) 22-5¼

TJ — 1. Malloy (Aliso Niguel) 49-¾; 2. Stringer (Paloma Valley) 45-10¾; 3. King (Pacifica/Oxnard) 45-10

PV — 1. Lanaro (Etiwanda) 15-11; 2. Gorzkowski (Mira Costa) 15-11J; 3. Le (Fountain Valley) 15-5

SP — 1. Ausmus (Redondo Union) 63-2; 2. Harisay (Etiwanda) 62-5½; 3. Taylor (Trabuco Hills) 57-0

DT — 1. Morales (La Mirada) 166-10; 2. Carlson (Palos Verdes) 165-9; 3. Connery (Notre Dame/SO) 160-5

Division 2

Team Results

1. Murrieta Valley 51; 2. Thousand Oaks 46; 3. Dos Pueblos 37; 4. Newbury Park 36; 5. Palm Desert 26; 6. Torrance 25; 7. Santa Margarita 24.5; 8. Glendora 24; 9T. Rio Mesa 20; 9T. West Torrance 20; 31. Edison 8.5

Individuals

100 — 1. Obimgba (Torrance) 10.38; 2. Griffin (Newbury Park) 10.39; 3. Dezeurn (Westlake) 10.44

200 — 1. Obimgba (Torrance) 21.01; 2. Lightbourne (Glendora) 21.13; 3. Miller (Leuzinger) 21.26

400 — 1. Cotter (Dos Pueblos) 48.09; 2. Copeland-Carter (Rancho Verde) 48.42; 3. Romeo (Thousand Oaks) 48.55

800 — 1. Torres (Mark Keppel) 1:53.17; 2. White (Murrieta Valley) 1:54.37; 3. Gully (Dos Pueblos) 1:54.84

1,600 — 1. Mideiros (Claremont) 4:11.69; 2. Gully (Dos Pueblos) 4:12.18; 3. Medina (Redlands East Valley) 4:12.22

3,200 — 1. Luna (Rio Mesa) 9:01.79; 2. Mideiros (Claremont) 9:07.79; 3. Mehnert (West Torrance) 9:07.86

110 HH — 1. Neeley (Walnut) 14.03; 2. Dangleis (Palm Desert) 14.37; 3. Schneider (Thousand Oaks) 14.59

300 IH — 1. Penny (Palm Desert) 36.94; 2. Schneider (Thousand Oaks) 38.06; 3. Durinzi (Indio) 38.34

400 relay — 1. Newbury Park 40.68*; 2. Santa Margarita 41.33; 3. Glendora 41.75

1,600 relay — 1. Thousand Oaks 3:17.52; 2. Canyon 3:18.42; 3. Newbury Park 3:20.14

3,200 relay — 1. Dos Pueblos 7:49.32; 2. Murrieta Valley 7:56.73; 3. Westlake 7:58.45

HJ — 1. Malinowski (Peninsula) 6-6; 2. Toland (Palm Desert) 6-4; 3. Wethers (Murrieta Valley) 6-2

LJ — 1. Borden (Murrieta Valley) 22-10¼; 2. Narimoto (West Torrance) 21-7; 3. Toppe (Thousand Oaks) 21-6½

TJ — 1. Webb (Elsinore) 44-10¾; 2. Gills (Newbury Park) 44-8¾; 3. Wade (Rancho Verde) 44-¾

PV — 1. Gunter (Norco) 15-1; 2. Hadjis (Murrieta Mesa) 14-5; 3. Shupe (San Marcos) 13-11

SP — 1. Rivera (Hart) 57-3; 2. Johnston (Santa Barbara) 57-½; 3. Clark (Murrieta Valley) 54-2½

DT — Kaeo-Kahalioumi (Apple Valley) 180-7; 2. Clark (Murrieta Valley) 175-9; 3. Thorn (JW North) 164-4

Division 3

Team Results

1. Notre Dame/SO 98; 2. Servite 81.5; 3. Moorpark 46; 4. Palos Verdes 42; 5. Oaks Christian 40; 6. South Pasadena 34; 7. JSerra 31; 8. Cathedral 27; 9. Oak Park 20; 10. Harvard-Westlake 18; 12. Corona del Mar 15; 31T. Costa Mesa 4

Individuals

100 — 1. Harris (Servite) 10.18; 2. Celifie (Calabasas) 10.40; 3. Thomas (El Segundo) 10.41

200 — 1. Harris (Servite) 20.51; 2. Hughes (Palos Verdes) 20.70; 3. Wells (Servite) 20.72

400 — 1. Hunter (Servite) 46.36*; 2. Wells (Servite) 47.01; 3. Hughes (Palos Verdes) 47.31

800 — 1. Morales (JSerra) 1:52.07; 2. Krueger (Oaks Christian) 1:52.76; 3. Yesenosky (Pacifica) 1:54.03

1,600 — 1. Krueger (Oaks Christian) 4:06.90; 2. Vasquez (Cathedral) 4:08.44; 3. Scarince (South Pasadena) 4:08.94

3,200 — 1. Scarince (South Pasadena) 8:58.83; 2. Hunter (Dana Hills) 9:00.06; 3. Abemayor (Havard-Westlake) 9:04.08

110 HH — 1. Benson (Moorpark) 14.05; 2. Slaughter (Notre Dame/SO) 14.22; 3. Hoang (Gabrielino) 14.33

300 IH — 1. Gilboy (Damien) 39.02; 2. Martin-Beckmann (Notre Dame/SO) 39.14; 3. Damron (Corona del Mar) 39.57

400 relay — 1. Servite 39.89**; 2. Cathedral 40.86; 3. Moorpark 41.03

1,600 relay — 1. Servite 3:11.05; 2. Oak Park 3:19.47; 3. Cathedral 3:20.10

3,200 relay — 1. JSerra 7:47.59; 2. Oak Park 7:57.05; 3. St. John Bosco 7:57.72

HJ — 1. Harel (Notre Dame/SO) 7-1*; 2. Benson (Moorpark) 6-6; 3. Guzman (Moorpark) 6-6J

LJ — 1. Benson (Moorpark) 23-5¾; 2. Pullins (Notre Dame/SO) 22-11¼; 3. Eggleston (Corona del Mar) 22-10¼

TJ — 1. Pullins (Notre Dame/SO) 45-11¾; 2. Padilla (Rancho Mirage) 45-7; 3. Harel (Notre Dame/SO) 44-3¾

PV — 1. Richardson (Crean Lutheran) 14-11; 2. Hamilton (Harvard-Westlake) 13-11; 3. Fishkind (Monrovia) 13-5

SP — 1. Sterling (Shadow Hills) 58-1½; 2. Carlson (Palos Verdes) 55-10½; 3. Brown (Muir) 54-6½

DT — 1. Morales (La Mirada) 166-10; 2. Carlson (Palos Verdes) 165-9; 3. Connery (Notre Dame/SO) 160-5

Division 4

Team Results

1. Serra 70; 2. Crespi 49; 3. Viewpoint 37; 4. St. Margaret’s 35; 5. Sierra Canyon 32; 6. Flintridge Prep 30; 7. La Salle 29; 8. Nordhoff 23; 9. Silver Valley 22; 10. Pacifica Christian/SM 19; 40T. Laguna Beach 3

Individuals

100 — 1. Ace (Serra) 10.55; 2. Speaks (Campbell Hall) 10.68; 3. Peevy III (St. Pius X-St. Matthias) 10.70

200 — 1. Hart (Sierra Canyon) 21.15; 2. Peevy III (St. Pius X-St. Matthias) 21.36; 3. Edwards (Serra) 21.45

400 — 1. Howes (Blair) 48.34; 2. Thomas (Serra) 48.86; 3. Bryson III (St. Paul) 49.08

800 — 1. Martin-Price (Crespi) 1:58.20; 2. Krause (Flintridge Prep) 1:58.45; 3. Micah Slagter (Arrowhead Christian) 1:58.46

1,600 — 1. Mansbridge (Flintridge Prep) 4:21.06; 2. Eagles (Campbell Hall) 4:21.18; 3. Causee (St. Margaret’s) 4:22.41

3,200 — 1. O’Connor (Viewpoint) 9:00.16; 2. Greene (Pacifica Christian/SM) 9:19.52; 3. Carrig-Braun (Flintridge Prep) 9:21.03

110 HH — 1. Parra (Sierra Canyon) 14.53; 2. Halderman (Big Bear) 15.20; 3. Eckert (Nordhoff) 15.38

300 IH — 1. Halderman (Big Bear) 39.78; 2. Monge (St. Margaret’s) 40.02; 3. Cerwin (Rim of the World) 40.27

400 relay — 1. Serra 41.47; 2. Viewpoint 42.77; 3. Bishop Alemany 42.80

1,600 relay — 1. Serra 3:23.06; 2. Crespi 3:24.52; 3. St. Margaret’s 3:26.45

3,200 relay — 1. Foothill Technology 8:06.24; 2. St. Margaret’s 8:08.14; 3. Ontario Christian 8:18.53

HJ — 1. Kelliher (Thacher) 6-6; 2. Haggerty (Sierra Canyon) 6-2; 3. Johnson (Pacifica Christian/SM) 6-2J

LJ — 1. Merles (Silver Valley) 21-10; 2. Benjamin (Crespi) 20-11; 3. Drummond (Linfield Christian) 20-10½

TJ — 1. Onyia (Temecula Prep) 44-4¾; 2. Metter (Desert Christian) 44-1½; 3. Merles (Silver Valley) 43-2½

PV — 1. Yokoyama (Rio Hondo Prep) 14-6; 2. Ruivivar (Oakwood) 12-5; 3. Schnaitman (La Salle) 11-5

SP — 1. Moffat (Crespi) 55-9; 2. Carter (Valley Christian) 52-½; 3. Duplese (Crespi) 49-9

DT — 1. Longhi (Brentwood) 154-0; 2. Bolder (Serra) 152-0; 3. TerKurst (Valley Christian) 141-0

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

CIF Southern Section finals

At Moorpark High

Division 1

Team Results

1. Long Beach Wilson 96; 2. Long Beach Poly 50; 3. Mira Costa 44; 4. Santiago/C 42; 5T. Etiwanda 30; 5T. Los Alamitos 30; 7T. Trabuco Hills 27; 7T. Roosevelt 27; 9. Portola 26; 10. Alta Loma 25; 42T. Fountain Valley 2; 42T. Huntington Beach 2

Individuals

100 — 1. Brown (Millikan) 11.83; 2. Busch (Mira Costa) 11.86; 3. Bowles (Etiwanda) 11.95

200 — 1. Adams (Long Beach Wilson) 23.53; 2. Biegert (Mira Costa) 24.48; 3. Norwood (Alta Loma) 24.62

400 — 1. Adams (Long Beach Wilson) 52.98; 2. Varnado (Long Beach Wilson) 53.53; 3. Fowler (Long Beach Wilson) 54.57

800 — 1. Combe (Santiago/C) 2:07.42; 2. Gercek (Portola) 2:10.32; 3. Samson (Santiago/C) 2:10.59

1,600 — 1. Combe (Santiago/C) 4:41.36*; 2. Pearson (Saugus) 4:56.17; 3. Alba (Beckman) 4:56.52

3,200 — 1. Hopkins (Arcadia) 10:40.32; 2. Bayles (Trabuco Hills) 10:43.75; 3. Johns (Santiago/C) 10:43.81

100 HH — 1. Bain (Long Beach Poly) 13.68; 2. Gaines (Riverside Poly) 14.16; 2. Werhane (Mira Costa) 14.22

300 IH — 1. Varnado (Long Beach Wilson) 41.27; 2. Bain (Long Beach Poly) 42.89; 3. Byrd-Burwell (Etiwanda) 43.30

400 relay — 1. Long Beach Poly 46.36; 2. Long Beach Wilson 46.49; 3. Etiwanda 46.65

1,600 relay — 1. Long Beach Wilson 3:42.42; 2. Long Beach Poly 3:51.54; 3. Portola 3:52.36

3,200 relay — 1. Santiago/C 9:06.62; 2. Long Beach Wilson 9:07.63; 3. San Clemente 9:29.77

HJ — 1. Oliver (Camarillo) 5-6; 2. Furman (Alta Loma) 5-4; 3. Johnson (Redondo Union) 5-4J

LJ — 1. Weston (Roosevelt) 18-2¼; 2. Ridley (Long Beach Poly) 17-10; 3. Phyfier (Rancho Cucamonga) 17-6½

TJ — 1. Spencer (Long Beach Wilson) 38-3¼; 2. Liarakos (Los Alamitos) 37-11½; 3. Hudson (Alta Loma) 37-10¾

PV — 1. Nguyen (Los Alamitos) 12-10; 2. Burmeister (Mira Costa) 11-7; 3. Cerecerez (Alta Loma) 11-7J

SP — 1. Massey (Aliso Niguel) 48-11½; 2. Allen (Cypress) 38-11½; 3. Monreal (La Serna) 36-1

DT — 1. Massey (Aliso Niguel) 180-2; 2. Harris (Burbank) 135-11; 3. Malcolm (San Jacinto) 130-9

Division 2

Team Results

1. Claremont 76; 2. Canyon/CC 64; 3. Murrieta Mesa 40; 4. Santa Margarita 39; 5. Newport Harbor 35; 6. Thousand Oaks 27; 7T. Mater Dei 25; 7T. Culver City 25; 9. West Ranch 24; 10. Elsinore 22

Individuals

100 — 1. Murray (Mater Dei) 11.56; 2. Crear (West Ranch) 11.59; 3. Rush (Culver City) 11.67

200 — 1. Crear (West Ranch) 23.72; 2. Murray (Mater Dei) 23.80; 3. Rush (Culver City) 24.00

400 — 1. Graves-Hogains (Canyon/CC) 55.29; 2. Cablayan (Murrieta Mesa) 56.26; 3. McCoy (Canyon/CC) 56.56

800 — 1. Smith (Claremont) 2:12.45; 2. Willett (Claremont) 2:13.11; 3. Grant (Newbury Park) 2:13.20

1,600 — 1. Williams (El Toro) 4:51.05; 2. Dye (Santa Margarita) 4:51.88; 3. Bulmer (Claremont) 4:53.88

3,200 — 1. Wilson (Irvine) 10:23.01; 2. Bulmer (Claremont) 10:32.93; 3. Cruz (Westlake) 10:33.76

100 HH — 1. Phillips (Chino) 14.00; 2. Stump (Santa Barbara) 14.29; 3. Smith (Canyon/CC) 14.50

300 IH — 1. Smyth (Santa Margarita) 42.61; 2. McCarty (Newport Harbor) 42.78; 3. Smith (Canyon/CC) 43.48

400 relay — 1. Canyon/CC 46.20; 2. Culver City 46.60; 3. Thousand Oaks 47.16

1,600 relay — 1. Canyon/CC 3:46.68; 2. Claremont 3:48.63; 3. Thousand Oaks 3:53.74

3,200 relay — 1. Claremont 9:25.76; 2. Ventura 9:32.53; 3. Murrieta Valley 9:32.57

HJ — 1. McCarty (Newport Harbor) 5-6; 2. Whipple (El Dorado) 5-4; 3. Prestridge (West Ranch) 5-4J

LJ — 1. Guannu (Claremont) 18-6¾; 2. Starkenburg (Newport Harbor) 18-1; 3. Prince (Elsinore) 18-¼

TJ — 1. Cavallari (South Torrance) 38-10¼; 2. Stump (Santa Barbara) 38-3; 3. Davis (Colony) 37-7¼

PV — 1. Gunter (Norco) 12-1; 2. Frodis (Thousand Oaks) 11-7; 3. Beltran (Santa Margarita) 10-7

SP — 1. Scott (Murrieta Mesa) 45-8½; 2. Hudson (Villa Park) 41-2½; 3. Robles (Redlands) 39-7

DT — 1. Hudson (Villa Park) 146-0; 2. Campbell (Capistrano Valley) 138-4; 3. Tisdale (Victor Valley) 129-7

Division 3

Team Results

1. JSerra 126; 2. Calabasas 65; 3. Oaks Christian 42; 4. Mission Viejo 36; 5. Orange Lutheran 35; 6. Moorpark 34; 7. Jurupa Valley 30; 8. Shadow Hills 28; 9. Notre Dame/SO 26; 10. Dana Hills 19.5; 33T. Corona del Mar 3

Individuals

100 — 1. Rainey (Calabasas) 11.41*; 2. Scoggins (Calabasas) 11.43; 3. Kirk (Calabasas) 11.44

200 — 1. Scoggins (Calabasas) 23.27; 2. Kirk (Calabasas) 23.47; 3. Rainey (Calabasas) 23.61

400 — 1. Peltonen (Moorpark) 55.17; 2. McGovern (Palos Verdes) 55.19; 3. Perry (Harvard-Westlake) 55.42

800 — 1. Holley (JSerra) 2:09.99; 2. Elbaz (JSerra) 2:10.39; 3. Wroblewski (Yorba Linda) 2:10.85

1,600 — 1. Holley (JSerra) 4:48.28; 2. Napierala (Oaks Christian) 4:50.61; 3. Terrill (Monrovia) 4:50.79

3,200 — 1. Santillan-Silva (Century) 10:35.21; 2. Napierala (Oaks Christian) 10:35.79; 3. Tennant (JSerra) 10:46.10

100 HH — 1. Strange (Shadow Hills) 14.45; 2. Brinker (Orange Lutheran) 14.56; 3. Palmer (Mission Viejo) 14.92

300 IH — 1. Shanovich (Pasadena) 44.16; 2. Brinker (Orange Lutheran) 44.69; 3. Woolforde (JSerra) 45.93

400 relay — 1. JSerra 48.08; 2. Orange Lutheran 48.11; 3. Notre Dame/SO 48.15

1,600 relay — 1. Oaks Christian 3:49.88; 2. Moorpark 3:50.36; 3. JSerra 3:55.15

3,200 relay — 1. JSerra 9:21.21; 2. Oak Park 9:25.82; 3. Yorba Linda 9:41.13

HJ — 1. Hernandez (Jurupa Valley) 5-8; 2. Mureika (Oak Park) 5-6; 3. Hogan (Crean Lutheran) 5-4

LJ — 1. Hernandez (Jurupa Valley) 20-4¾; 2. Gonzalez (Moorpark) 19-¼; 3. Strange (Shadow Hills) 18-4¾

TJ — 1. Hernandez (Jurupa Valley) 41-7¼; 2. Strange (Shadow Hills) 39-4; 3. Jara (Covina) 37-¼

PV — 1. Reuter (JSerra) 12-1; 2. Rusin (JSerra) 11-7; 3. Tokeshi (Orange Lutheran) 11-1

SP — 1. Beary (JSerra) 36-6; 2. Abbis (Esperanza) 36-5½; 3. Busenberg (Notre Dame/SO) 35-7

DT — 1. Sikes (Mission Viejo) 122-2; 2. Segura (San Dimas) 115-2; 3. Busenberg (Notre Dame/SO) 113-5

Division 4

Team Results

1. Rosary 112; 2. Foothill Technology 29; 3. St. Bernard 26; 4 Campbell Hall 24; 5. Sierra Canyon 23; 6. San Jacinto Valley Academy 22; 7. Mayfield 21; 8T. St. Lucy’s 20; 8T. Serra 20; 10. Linfield Christian 18

Individual Results

100 — 1. Collins (Rosary) 11.47; 2. Hervey (St. Bernard) 11.51; 3. Lacy (San Jacinto Valley Academy) 11.55

200 — 1. Collins (Rosary) 23.41; 2. Wilson (Rosary) 24.03; 3. Lee (Rosary) 24.04

400 — 1. Wilson (Rosary) 54.84; 2. McKellop (Maranatha) 55.18; 3. Walker (Bishop Montgomery) 55.95

800 — 1. Morelos (Cantwell-Sacred Heart) 2:23.22; 2. Casas (Bishop Amat) 2:23.72; 3. Moyao (Immaculate Heart) 2:24.19

1,600 — 1. Joh (Campbell Hall) 5:05.78; 2. Wallace (Foothill Technology) 5:07.66; 3. Blank (Cate) 5:11.43

3,200 — 1. Joh (Campbell Hall) 11:12.85; 2. Wallace (Foothill Technology) 11:31.65; 3. Caughey (Big Bear) 11:41.11

100 HH — 1. Lacy (San Jacinto Valley Academy) 13:43*; 2. Hervey (St. Bernard) 13.78; 3. Faison (Rosary) 14.70

300 IH — 1. Hervey (St. Bernard) 43.69; 2. Faulknor (Windward) 44:39; 3. Lacy (San Jacinto Valley Academy) 46.21

400 relay — 1. Rosary 44.91*; 2. Serra 47.33; 3. St. Pius X-St. Matthias 48.51

1,600 relay — 1. Rosary 3:47.63; 2. Serra 3:58.38; 3. Paraclete 4:00.55

3,200 relay — 1. Woodcrest Christian 9:49.65; 2. Hawthorne Math & Science 10:16.17; 3. Cantwell-Sacred Heart 10:16.66

HJ — 1. Rodman (Foothill Technology) 5-2; 2. De Leon (Westridge) 5-2J; 3. Glover (Sierra Canyon) 5-2J

LJ — 1. Faison (Rosary) 19-1¾; 2. Whitfield (Mayfield) 17-11½; 3. McFarlane (Pasadena Poly) 17-6½

TJ — 1. Faison (Rosary) 37-3½; 2. Whitfield (Mayfield) 36-11¾; 3. Sarpong (Silver Valley) 36-11¼

PV — Hatti (Crossroads) 11-7; 2. Pergament (Marlborough) 11-1; 3. Polk (Valley Christian) 10-7

SP — 1. Batchelor (St. Mary’s) 41-2; 2. Calas (Linfield Christian) 39-0; 3. Smith (Desert Christian) 37-4½

DT — 1. Smith (Desert Christian) 157-0*; 2. Glover (Sierra Canyon) 117-6; 3. Calas (Linfield Christian) 115-9

