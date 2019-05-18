Costa Mesa baseball ready for first CIF title game appearance in 57 years

“This is something that we’ve all wanted for so long,” said senior Cameron Chapman, who has won each of the team’s four playoff games, three as a starter and once in relief. “It’s escaped a lot of the teams in the past growing up. All of the teams in the past, we think had talented players, just things went wrong throughout the years. We really came together this year and said, ‘You know what, we’re not going to let it slip away,’ as it was toward the end [of the season]. We didn’t want it to, so we kind of grabbed it and started getting each other’s backs in the games. We weren’t letting mistakes pile up on each other. Now we’re here.”