On the Town: Hoover High PTA changes holiday tradition with tea, boutique

After decades of presenting the Hoover Home Tour, members of the Hoover High School PTA decided to do something different this year.
Dozens of supporters showed up on Saturday for the Hoover High Holiday Tea and Boutique at the school.
The event was free. Tea and crumpets were $10. Tables and chairs were set up in the lower quad to accommodate tea lovers.
If tea wasn’t your thing, shopping was. A silent auction and vendors’ booths made it easy for shoppers to part with their money, all for a good cause, of course.
Vendors sold everything from homemade cookies, candy, and jewelry to Santa bracelets, candles and scarves.
Of note was the MG Design Boutique selling necklaces, bracelets, pendants and earrings, custom made with sparkling Swarovsky crystals.
Designer and boutique owner Maria Gharibian donated 10% of her earnings to the PTA, as did the other vendors.
Manning a sweet booth of homemade cookies, cake pops and cake cones were Hoover seniors Carlin Adoian and Tolou Pharokhipanah.
They’re donating their earnings to young patients at a local hospital.
Glendale Unified Supt. Winfred Roberson Jr. put in a welcome appearance. Roberson said of the Tea, “My hope is to bring the community together.”
Also on hand was Nayiri Nahabedian, school board member. Attending as well and in the mood for holiday shopping was Glendale News-Press columnist Katherine Yamada. Her friend Pat Trytten was there, too. She recalled her daughters’ graduations from Hoover years ago.
Laura Frimershtein, PTA board vice president, helped supervise the event. Helping her was her sister Lupe Arevalo. She manned the English toffee and fudge booth. A dental hygienist by trade, Arevalo promised not to sample the wares.
Those making a day of it enjoyed “The 39 Steps” performed by the Hoover Drama Department in the Hoover High Little Theatre.
—
Also held on Saturday was the La Crescenta Woman’s Club’s annual Breakfast With Santa. A modest $15 was the price of admission.
Members of the community packed the house so their children and grandchildren could be first in line to sit on Santa’s lap.
Kicking off the festivities was a hearty breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausages, pancakes and waffles. Coffee and hot chocolate washed everything down.
During breakfast, the Crescenta Valley High School Charismatics serenaded with Christmas tunes.
Proud grandmother and La Crescenta resident Marilyn Bayles was there to support her No. 1 Charismatic, Zack Bayles. He was the one with the stovepipe hat.
A surprise visitor was Kathryn Barger, 5th District Los Angeles Supervisor. Barger played a part in funding the Club’s refurbishment. Barger joked that she and state Sen. Anthony Portantino are vying to see who joins the Club first.
All were waiting for the arrival of Santa. His “ho ho ho” did not disappoint.
Little kids were lined up to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas.
A shy Izzie Bolden, 2, had to be encouraged by mom, Sunny, to smile for the camera.
Eleanor Komen, 6, and little sister, Penelope, 4, shared Santa’s lap. Mom Thea Komen took her own photos, along with a professional photographer hired by the club for the occasion.
Carol Huntwork, club past president, played Mrs. Claus to a tee. “Santa is so busy he had to have a helper,” said Mrs. C. She helped organize kids and parents. Huntwork has played her part at the breakfast for many years.
Opportunity baskets and a silent auction lured shoppers. Along with the kiddie prizes was a box of anti-aging serum for the young at heart. It was a steal at $70.
Congrats for a job well done must be given to event co-chairs Marilyn Wright and Julia Robles. Wearing long necklaces made of blinking Christmas lights, they worked nonstop on scene and behind the scenes.
Event proceeds will help pay for scholarships for students at Glendale Unified schools.