On the Town: Scholarships abound at two local events

In this season of scholarship-giving, no entity is more generous than Glendale Community College.
Last Wednesday, 76 scholarships were awarded to 118 deserving students.
According to Lisa Brooks, executive director of the Glendale College Foundation, $764,000 in scholarships has been awarded during the past three years.
A busy Glenoaks Ballroom was the scene of the college’s honors and awards banquet. Bouquets of spring flowers graced every table.
William Melikyan, president of the Associated Students organization, welcomed the audience of some 250 students, their guests, faculty members and administrators.
David Viar, the college’s superintendent/president, introduced Vahe Peroomian, president of the board of trustees. He, in turn, introduced the rest of the board.
Attending were Tony Tartaglia, vice president, Armine Hacopian, clerk, and members Yvette Davis and Ann Ransford. Melikyan is also the board’s student member.
The scholarship-giving kicked off with 11 inaugural awards announced by Tzoler Oukayan, new dean of student affairs at the school.
One of those was the Jessica Gillooly Scholarship for a U.S. veteran. Jessica Gillooly, a retired faculty member, presented the scholarship named after her to Bryan Lee.
Peroomain presented the Peroomian Family Women in Science Scholarship to 19-year-old Melania Boghozian.
Shortly after Boghozian’s award came her mother’s honor. Anita Davoodi was awarded the $400 Geraldine Manus Anson Scholarship for a re-entry student. At nearly 50 years old, Davoodi decided to go back to college after emigrating to the United States from Iran in 2014.
She and her daughter study together, get all A’s together and have taken some classes together. Davoodi is working toward a certificate in real estate.
Congratulations must be given to Aida Avanousian, student affairs manager, for planning the scholarship recipient-selection process and coordinating the banquet with Andre Manukyan, student activities coordinator.
Oakmont League of Glendale hands out scholarships
Members of the Oakmont League of Glendale decided they couldn’t be left out of the scholarship-awarding business.
On May 22, during their last meeting of the 2018-19 year, more than 70 members, guests and students were present to share in the delight of honoring nine scholarship winners at the Oakmont Country Club.
Lydia Brown-Trout, scholarship chair, presented the scholarships.
Local high school recipients were Richard Mirozian from Glendale High, Aleksandra Duek from La Cañada High, George Bandek from Clark Magnet High, Rebekah Alfred from Hoover High and William Ozeas from Crescenta Valley High.
The students each received $1,000. Another $3,000 was divided up among the students’ colleges.
Glendale Community College scholarship winners were Siona Ptetrosian, Rita Bilamejian and Michelle Garabetian. Ninette Simonian could not be present.
They also received $1,000 each. The college’s fine arts department donated another $2,000 to fine arts student Ptetrosian.
After a short business meeting, Nina Ratliff and Judy Mendicina installed the 2019-2020 board of directors.
The board includes Alison Weir, president, Sharon Swinford, first vice president-programs; Shauna Lehmann, second vice president-membership, Ellen Farewell, third vice president-philanthropy, and Carol Eldred, fourth vice president-social.
Charitable awards were presented to the Hillside School and Learning Center in La Cañada, Glendale YWCA’s Camp Rosie, Glendale Community College’s disabled students program services as well as the college’s Food for Thought pantry.
Accepting the pantry award was Stella Fejtek on behalf of Ellen Oppenberg.
“There are thousands of college students nationally who don’t have money for food,” Fejtek said.
The charitable awards totaled $20,500.
League members are looking forward to their 80-year anniversary celebration on June 22.
Ruth Sowby Rands may be reached at ruthasowby@gmail.com.